Amid the ongoing significant efforts by the Saudi project Masam for mine clearance and ensuring the return of civilians to their homes, the project’s operations room announced today (Sunday) the removal of 3,491 mines, unexploded ordnance, and improvised explosive devices since the beginning of December until the 26th of this month.



Statistics on Masam's successes in Yemen



The project’s operations room stated in a statement that the total number removed during this period included 3,188 unexploded ordnance, 276 anti-tank mines, 10 anti-personnel mines, in addition to 17 improvised explosive devices, as part of the ongoing efforts to clear the land contaminated by war remnants. It indicated that the total removed last week amounted to 835 mines, unexploded ordnance, and improvised explosive devices, including 745 unexploded ordnance, 84 anti-tank mines, 2 anti-personnel mines, along with 4 improvised explosive devices.



The statement noted that the project teams have managed since the beginning of December to clear an area estimated at 1,415,505 square meters of Yemeni land, contributing to enhancing the safety of civilians and preparing the affected areas for safe use.



Continuing efforts to clear Midi



In the Midi district in the far northwest of Yemen, Masam teams succeeded in removing 6,243 mines, unexploded ordnance, and improvised explosive devices since they began work in the district, indicating the scale of the challenges faced by the field teams and the ongoing danger of mines to the lives of residents.

فريق مسام أثناء عمله داخل الأراضي اليمنية



The Masam project, which is considered one of the most prominent humanitarian projects in Yemen since its launch until December 26, 2025, has cleared an area estimated at 75,487,756 square meters of Yemeni land, contributing to protecting civilian lives and supporting efforts for stability and the return to normal life in the affected areas.



The Saudi project has contributed to reducing human losses resulting from mines and war remnants, and has enhanced security and safety for local communities.



Removal of 529,116 mines



In this context, the Director General of the Masam project, Osama Al-Qusaibi, confirmed that the project has managed since its launch at the end of June 2018 until December 26 of this year to remove 529,116 mines, unexploded ordnance, and improvised explosive devices from various Yemeni regions, explaining that the total removed during this period included 365,862 unexploded ordnance, in addition to 8,346 improvised explosive devices, 148,741 anti-tank mines, and 7,002 anti-personnel mines since the project began until now, reflecting the scale of the challenges faced by the field teams and the danger of areas contaminated with mines.