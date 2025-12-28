وسط استمرار الجهود الكبيرة التي ينفذها مشروع مسام السعودي لنزع الألغام وتأمين عودة المدنيين إلى منازلهم، أعلنت غرفة المشروع اليوم (الأحد) نزع 3491 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة منذ بداية ديسمبر الجاري وحتى يوم 26 منه.


إحصاءات بنجاحات «مسام» في اليمن


وقالت غرفة المشروع في بيان إن إجمالي ما تم نزعه خلال هذه الفترة شمل 3188 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و276 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و10 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، إضافة إلى 17 عبوة ناسفة، في إطار الجهود المستمرة لتطهير الأراضي الملوثة بمخلفات الحرب، مبينة أن إجمالي ما جرى نزعه الأسبوع الماضي بلغ 835 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، منها 745 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و84 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، ولغميْن مضادين للأفراد، إلى جانب 4 عبوات ناسفة.


وأشار البيان إلى فرق المشروع استطاعت منذ بداية ديسمبر الجاري تطهير مساحة تُقدّر بـ1,415,505 أمتار مربعة من الأراضي اليمنية، ما يسهم في تعزيز سلامة المدنيين وتهيئة المناطق المتضررة للعودة إلى الاستخدام الآمن.


استمرار الجهود لتطهير ميدي


وفي مديرية ميدي بأقصى شمال غرب اليمن، نجح فرق مسام في نزع 6243 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة منذ بدء عمله في المديرية، في مؤشر إلى حجم التحديات التي تواجهها الفرق الميدانية، واستمرار خطر الألغام على حياة السكان. فريق مسام أثناء عمله داخل الأراضي اليمنية

ونجح مشروع مسام الذي يُعد من أبرز المشاريع الإنسانية في اليمن منذ انطلاقته وحتى 26 ديسمبر 2025 في تطهير مساحة تُقدّر بـ75,487,756 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية، بما يسهم في حماية أرواح المدنيين، ويدعم جهود الاستقرار وعودة الحياة الطبيعية في المناطق المتأثرة.


وأسهم المشروع السعودي في الحد من الخسائر البشرية الناجمة عن الألغام ومخلفات الحرب، وعزز الأمن والسلامة للمجتمعات المحلية.


نزع 529,116 لغماً


وفي السياق ذاته، أكد مدير عام مشروع مسام، أسامة القصيبي، أن المشروع تمكن منذ انطلاقته في نهاية يونيو 2018 وحتى 26 ديسمبر الجاري من نزع 529,116 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة من مختلف المناطق اليمنية، موضحاً أن إجمالي ما تم نزعه خلال هذه الفترة شمل 365,862 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، إلى جانب 8346 عبوة ناسفة، و148,741 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و7002 لغم مضاد للأفراد منذ بدء عمل المشروع وحتى الآن، ما يعكس حجم التحديات التي تواجهها الفرق الميدانية وخطورة المناطق الملوثة بالألغام.