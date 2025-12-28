Four people were killed, including a member of the Syrian security forces, and 60 others were injured today (Sunday) due to attacks by remnants of the fallen Syrian regime on security forces and civilians during protests that took place in the city of Latakia today, according to the Syrian Ministries of Interior and Health.



The Syrian news agency "SANA" reported that the health directorate stated that the injuries reached the hospitals, including injuries from knives, stones, and gunfire from remnants of the fallen regime targeting security personnel and citizens, confirming that two ambulances were put out of service due to attacks by the protesters, who broke them while performing their duties.



Attacks on medical staff



The ministry indicated that medical staff continue to provide necessary first aid to the injured and secure emergency cases.



Security forces have been deployed in the Al-Ziraa and Al-Azhari squares in the city of Latakia and in the city of Jableh since the protests began, as part of the measures taken to ensure the safety of participants and protect the protests.



For its part, a source in the Syrian Ministry of Interior stated that armed individuals from the remnants of the fallen regime exploited the protest gatherings to attack internal security forces with live ammunition, clarifying that the assaults resulted in casualties among the security personnel assigned to protect the protests.



Calls to stop the chaos



The source urged the coastal residents not to be drawn into calls that appear to be protests on the surface, but hide armed activities behind them, emphasizing that the arrest of elements from armed groups affiliated with the remnants of the fallen regime proves the ulterior motive behind the calls for protests and incitement against internal security personnel.



The Ministry of Interior announced on its Facebook account the death of one internal security member and the injury of several others while they were performing their duty to maintain security and secure the protests in Latakia province, affirming that this treacherous crime will not deter it from continuing its duty to protect the country and civilians, and it will persist with determination and resolve to pursue those involved and bring them to justice to receive their just punishment.



For its part, the Media and Communication Directorate in the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced the dispatch of reinforcements from the Syrian army supported by armored vehicles and personnel carriers to Latakia.



A source told the Syrian news agency "SANA" that the reinforcements entered the centers of the cities of Latakia and Tartus after the escalation of targeting operations by lawless groups against civilians and security forces, explaining that the army's mission is to maintain security and restore stability in cooperation with internal security forces.