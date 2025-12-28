قتل 4 أشخاص بينهم عنصر من الأمن السوري، وأصيب 60 آخرون، اليوم (الأحد)، جراء اعتداء فلول النظام السوري البائد على قوات الأمن والمدنيين خلال الاحتجاجات التي شهدتها مدينة اللاذقية اليوم، بحسب وزارتي الداخلية والصحة السوريتين.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا» عن مديرية الصحة قولها إن الإصابات وصلت إلى المشافي شملت إصابات بالسلاح الأبيض، والحجارة وطلقات نارية من فلول النظام البائد على عناصر الأمن والمواطنين، مؤكدة خروج سيارتي إسعاف عن الخدمة، بسبب اعتداء المحتجين، وتكسيرهما أثناء أداء عملهما.


الاعتداء على الكوادر الطبية


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن الكوادر الطبية مستمرة في تقديم الإسعافات اللازمة للمصابين وتأمين حالات الطوارئ.


وانتشرت القوات الأمنية في دواري الزراعة والأزهري في مدينة اللاذقية وفي مدينة جبلة، منذ بدء الاحتجاجات، في إطار الإجراءات المتخذة لتأمين سلامة المشاركين وحماية الاحتجاجات.


بدوره، قال مصدر في وزارة الداخلية السورية أن مسلحين من فلول النظام البائد استغلوا الوقفات الاحتجاجية لمهاجمة عناصر من قوات الأمن الداخلي بالرصاص الحي، موضحاً أن الاعتداءات أسفرت عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى من عناصر الأمن المكلفين بحماية الاحتجاجات.


دعوات لوقف الفوضى


وطالب المصدر أهالي الساحل بعدم الانجرار وراء دعوات تحمل في ظاهرها طابع الاحتجاجات، وهي تخفي وراءها نشاطات مسلحة، مؤكداً أن القبض على عناصر من مجموعات مسلحة تتبع لفلول النظام البائد يثبت الغاية من وراء الدعوات للاحتجاجات والتحريض على عناصر الأمن الداخلي.


وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية على حسابها في الفيسبوك، مقتل أحد عناصر الأمن الداخلي وإصابة عدد من العناصر أثناء قيامهم بواجبهم في حفظ الأمن وتأمين الاحتجاجات في محافظة اللاذقية، مؤكدة أن هذه الجريمة الغادرة لن تثنيها عن مواصلة واجبها في حماية البلاد والمدنيين، وستواصل بكل حزم وإصرار ملاحقة المتورطين وتقديمهم إلى العدالة؛ لينالوا جزاءهم العادل.


من جهتها، أعلنت إدارة الإعلام والاتصال في وزارة الدفاع السورية، توجّه تعزيزات من الجيش السوري مدعومة بآليات مصفحة ومدرعات إلى اللاذقية.


وقال مصدر لوكالة الانباء السورية «سانا»، أن التعزيزات دخلت مراكز مدينتي اللاذقية وطرطوس بعد تصاعد عمليات الاستهداف من قبل مجموعات خارجة عن القانون باتجاه الأهالي وقوى الأمن، موضحاً أن مهمة الجيش حفظ الأمن وإعادة الاستقرار بالتعاون مع قوى الأمن الداخلي.