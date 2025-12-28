As the Sudanese army regained control over the Dankoj area in North Kordofan State, informed sources confirmed the arrival of about 200 military vehicles and combat cars belonging to the Rapid Support Forces in the areas of Merkh, Kajmer, Hamrat al-Waz, and Hamrat al-Sheikh in Kordofan.



Defensive Systems and Various Weapons



Sources reported that the arrival of the Rapid Support Forces to the areas located northwest of North Kordofan State was reinforced by defensive systems and various weapons. Residents of some villages in the area began evacuating their families due to fears of worsening security and humanitarian conditions, as confirmed by eyewitnesses today (Sunday).



The Rapid Support Forces had attacked the areas of Dankoj and Umm Sawt north of the city of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State, while the army's drones targeted Rapid Support positions to limit the movements of its elements.



The Rapid Support Forces have sought to make progress in South Kordofan State in recent times, besieging, along with their ally the Sudan People's Liberation Movement led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, most of the cities in South Kordofan State, including the capital Kadugli and "Dilling".



The vast Kordofan region, known for agriculture and livestock breeding, serves as a strategic connection point for military units both operationally and logistically, as it lies between the areas controlled by the army to the north, east, and center, and Darfur.



Sudan Peace Initiative



On the political front, Sudanese Prime Minister Kamal Idris presented this week to the United Nations Security Council the "Sudan Peace Initiative," which calls for the withdrawal of the Rapid Support Forces "from all areas they occupy" in conjunction with a ceasefire "under joint supervision by the United Nations, the African Union, and the Arab League."



He noted that the initiative includes a dialogue to agree on "how to govern the country, and then move towards internationally monitored free direct elections."



Efforts for peace led by the "International Quartet," which includes Saudi Arabia, the United States, Egypt, and the UAE, had stalled for a while, but diplomatic efforts resumed and renewed last month after President Trump pledged to end the conflict.