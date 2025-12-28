فيما استعادت قوات الجيش السوداني السيطرة على منطقة الدانكوج، في ولاية شمال كردفان، أكدت مصادر مطلعة وصول نحو 200 آلية وسيارة قتالية تابعة لقوات الدعم السريع إلى مناطق المِرِخ وكجمر وحمرة الوز وحمرة الشيخ في كردفان.


منظومات دفاعية وأسلحة متنوعة


وأفادت المصادر بأن وصول قوات الدعم السريع إلى المناطق الواقعة شمال غربي ولاية شمال كردفان جاء معززاً بمنظومات دفاعية وأسلحة متنوعة. وبدأ سكان بعض قرى المنطقة في إجلاء عائلاتهم خوفاً من تفاقم الأوضاع الأمنية والإنسانية، وفق ما أكد شهود عيان، اليوم (الأحد).


وكانت قوات الدعم السريع هاجمت منطقتي الدنكوج وأم سوط شمال مدينة الأبيض عاصمة ولاية شمال كردفان، في وقت استهدفت مسيرات قوات الجيش مواقع الدعم السريع للحد من تحركات عناصرها.


وسعت قوات الدعم السريع خلال الفترة الماضية إلى إحراز تقدم في ولاية جنوب كردفان، وحاصرت وحليفتها الحركة الشعبية لتحرير السودان تيار عبد العزيز الحلو، أغلب مدن ولاية جنوب كردفان، وبينها العاصمة كادوقلي و«الدلنج».


ويشكّل إقليم كردفان الشاسع والمعروف بالزراعة وتربية الماشية، منطقة وصل إستراتيجية لحركة الوحدات العسكرية وعلى المستوى اللوجستي، إذ يقع بين المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الجيش شمالاً وشرقاً ووسطاً ودارفور.


مبادرة السودان للسلام


وعلى الصعيد السياسي، قدم رئيس الحكومة السودانية كامل إدريس هذا الأسبوع لمجلس الأمن الدولي «مبادرة السودان للسلام» التي تنصّ على انسحاب قوات الدعم السريع «من كافة المناطق التي تحتلها» بالتزامن مع وقف لإطلاق النار «تحت رقابة مشتركة بين الأمم المتحدة والاتحاد الأفريقي وجامعة الدول العربية».


ولفت إلى أن المبادرة تشمل حواراً للاتفاق على «كيفية حكم البلاد، ومن ثم الانطلاق إلى الانتخابات الحرة المباشرة المراقبة دوليا».


وكانت جهود السلام التي تقودها «الرباعية الدولية» التي تضم السعودية والولايات المتحدة ومصر والإمارات، توقفت قبل فترة، إلا أن المساعي الدبلوماسية عادت وتجددت الشهر الماضي بعد تعهّد الرئيس ترمب بإنهاء الصراع.