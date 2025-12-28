فيما استعادت قوات الجيش السوداني السيطرة على منطقة الدانكوج، في ولاية شمال كردفان، أكدت مصادر مطلعة وصول نحو 200 آلية وسيارة قتالية تابعة لقوات الدعم السريع إلى مناطق المِرِخ وكجمر وحمرة الوز وحمرة الشيخ في كردفان.
منظومات دفاعية وأسلحة متنوعة
وأفادت المصادر بأن وصول قوات الدعم السريع إلى المناطق الواقعة شمال غربي ولاية شمال كردفان جاء معززاً بمنظومات دفاعية وأسلحة متنوعة. وبدأ سكان بعض قرى المنطقة في إجلاء عائلاتهم خوفاً من تفاقم الأوضاع الأمنية والإنسانية، وفق ما أكد شهود عيان، اليوم (الأحد).
وكانت قوات الدعم السريع هاجمت منطقتي الدنكوج وأم سوط شمال مدينة الأبيض عاصمة ولاية شمال كردفان، في وقت استهدفت مسيرات قوات الجيش مواقع الدعم السريع للحد من تحركات عناصرها.
وسعت قوات الدعم السريع خلال الفترة الماضية إلى إحراز تقدم في ولاية جنوب كردفان، وحاصرت وحليفتها الحركة الشعبية لتحرير السودان تيار عبد العزيز الحلو، أغلب مدن ولاية جنوب كردفان، وبينها العاصمة كادوقلي و«الدلنج».
ويشكّل إقليم كردفان الشاسع والمعروف بالزراعة وتربية الماشية، منطقة وصل إستراتيجية لحركة الوحدات العسكرية وعلى المستوى اللوجستي، إذ يقع بين المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الجيش شمالاً وشرقاً ووسطاً ودارفور.
مبادرة السودان للسلام
وعلى الصعيد السياسي، قدم رئيس الحكومة السودانية كامل إدريس هذا الأسبوع لمجلس الأمن الدولي «مبادرة السودان للسلام» التي تنصّ على انسحاب قوات الدعم السريع «من كافة المناطق التي تحتلها» بالتزامن مع وقف لإطلاق النار «تحت رقابة مشتركة بين الأمم المتحدة والاتحاد الأفريقي وجامعة الدول العربية».
ولفت إلى أن المبادرة تشمل حواراً للاتفاق على «كيفية حكم البلاد، ومن ثم الانطلاق إلى الانتخابات الحرة المباشرة المراقبة دوليا».
وكانت جهود السلام التي تقودها «الرباعية الدولية» التي تضم السعودية والولايات المتحدة ومصر والإمارات، توقفت قبل فترة، إلا أن المساعي الدبلوماسية عادت وتجددت الشهر الماضي بعد تعهّد الرئيس ترمب بإنهاء الصراع.
As the Sudanese army regained control over the Dankoj area in North Kordofan State, informed sources confirmed the arrival of about 200 military vehicles and combat cars belonging to the Rapid Support Forces in the areas of Merkh, Kajmer, Hamrat al-Waz, and Hamrat al-Sheikh in Kordofan.
Defensive Systems and Various Weapons
Sources reported that the arrival of the Rapid Support Forces to the areas located northwest of North Kordofan State was reinforced by defensive systems and various weapons. Residents of some villages in the area began evacuating their families due to fears of worsening security and humanitarian conditions, as confirmed by eyewitnesses today (Sunday).
The Rapid Support Forces had attacked the areas of Dankoj and Umm Sawt north of the city of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State, while the army's drones targeted Rapid Support positions to limit the movements of its elements.
The Rapid Support Forces have sought to make progress in South Kordofan State in recent times, besieging, along with their ally the Sudan People's Liberation Movement led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, most of the cities in South Kordofan State, including the capital Kadugli and "Dilling".
The vast Kordofan region, known for agriculture and livestock breeding, serves as a strategic connection point for military units both operationally and logistically, as it lies between the areas controlled by the army to the north, east, and center, and Darfur.
Sudan Peace Initiative
On the political front, Sudanese Prime Minister Kamal Idris presented this week to the United Nations Security Council the "Sudan Peace Initiative," which calls for the withdrawal of the Rapid Support Forces "from all areas they occupy" in conjunction with a ceasefire "under joint supervision by the United Nations, the African Union, and the Arab League."
He noted that the initiative includes a dialogue to agree on "how to govern the country, and then move towards internationally monitored free direct elections."
Efforts for peace led by the "International Quartet," which includes Saudi Arabia, the United States, Egypt, and the UAE, had stalled for a while, but diplomatic efforts resumed and renewed last month after President Trump pledged to end the conflict.