وصف الرئيس الصومالي حسن شيخ محمود، القرار الإسرائيلي الاعتراف بـ «أرض الصومال»، بأنه يمثل عدوانا سافرا على سيادة البلاد، مؤكدا أن «أرض الصومال جزء لا يتجزأ من الصومال».

وأكد محمود في كلمة ألقاها، اليوم (الأحد)، أمام البرلمان الصومالي في جلسة استثنائية حول الاعتراف الإسرائيلي بـ«أرض الصومال» أن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، قام بأكبر انتهاك للسيادة الصومالية تاريخياً.

وحذر حسن شيخ من أن اعتراف إسرائيل بأرض الصومال يهدد الأمن والاستقرار ويشجع حركات الانفصال في العالم أجمع، إلا أنه أكد أن تماسك المجتمع الصومالي سيفشل اعتداء نتنياهو.

وأكد الرئيس الصومالي أن بلاده لن تقبل بتهجير الفلسطينيين من قطاع غزة، قائلاً «رفضنا ذلك سابقا ونرفضه الآن». وأكد أن أي تهجير للفلسطينيين يعتبر محاولة للقضاء على حل الدولتين. وشدد على أن بلاده «ترفض نقل الصراع في الشرق الأوسط إلى أراضيها». وأوضح أن الصومال لن يقبل إقامة قواعد عسكرية على أراضيه لانطلاق هجمات منها.

ودعا الشعب الصومالي إلى الهدوء والوحدة، مشددا على الحوار مع أرض الصومال لتحقيق الوحدة. وقال حسن شيخ إن «الصومال عازمة على اتخاذ كل الخطوات الدبلوماسية والقانونية اللازمة للدفاع على أراضيها».

وأصدرت 21 دولة فضلاً عن منظمة التعاون الإسلامي، أمس (السبت)، بياناً مشتركاً رفض اعتراف إسرائيل بإقليم أرض الصومال. وأعربت تلك الدول عن الدعم الكامل لسيادة الصومال، ورفض أي إجراءات من شأنها الإخلال بوحدة البلاد، وسلامتها الإقليمية.