The Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud described the Israeli decision to recognize "Somaliland" as a blatant aggression against the sovereignty of the country, affirming that "Somaliland is an integral part of Somalia."

Mohamud stated in a speech delivered today (Sunday) before the Somali parliament in a special session regarding the Israeli recognition of "Somaliland" that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has historically committed the greatest violation of Somali sovereignty.

Hassan Sheikh warned that Israel's recognition of Somaliland threatens security and stability and encourages secessionist movements worldwide; however, he emphasized that the cohesion of the Somali community will thwart Netanyahu's aggression.

The Somali president confirmed that his country will not accept the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, saying, "We rejected that before and we reject it now." He asserted that any displacement of Palestinians is an attempt to eliminate the two-state solution. He stressed that his country "rejects transferring the conflict in the Middle East to its territory." He clarified that Somalia will not accept the establishment of military bases on its land to launch attacks from.

He called on the Somali people to remain calm and united, emphasizing dialogue with Somaliland to achieve unity. Hassan Sheikh stated that "Somalia is determined to take all necessary diplomatic and legal steps to defend its territory."

Twenty-one countries, along with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, issued a joint statement yesterday (Saturday) rejecting Israel's recognition of the Somaliland region. These countries expressed full support for Somalia's sovereignty and rejected any actions that would undermine the unity of the country and its territorial integrity.