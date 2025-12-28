أعلنت السلطات الإيطالية تنفيذ عملية أمنية واسعة أسفرت عن اعتقال تسعة أشخاص يُشتبه في انتمائهم إلى شبكة سرية لتمويل حركة حماس، عبر تحويل ملايين اليورو جُمعت تحت غطاء العمل الخيري والإنساني إلى كيانات مرتبطة بالحركة.

الشرطة الإيطالية.

تحويلات بملايين اليورو

وذكر بيان صادر عن المدعين العامين المختصين بمكافحة الإرهاب في مدينة جنوة أن المتهمين قاموا بتحويل نحو 7 ملايين يورو خلال السنوات الأخيرة، باستخدام ما وصفته التحقيقات بـ«عمليات تثليث»، شملت تحويلات مصرفية مباشرة أو عبر منظمات خارجية، انتهت إلى جمعيات في غزة صنفتها إسرائيل كيانات غير قانونية بسبب صلاتها بحركة حماس أو خضوعها لسيطرتها.

شخصيات بارزة

ومن بين المقبوض عليهم رئيس الجمعية الفلسطينية في إيطاليا محمد حنون، الذي وصفه الادعاء العام بأنه «رئيس الخلية الإيطالية لحركة حماس». وشملت العملية تفتيش مقرات ثلاث جمعيات خيرية، من بينها جمعية الدعم الإنساني للشعب الفلسطيني في جنوة، إلى جانب مصادرة أصول وأموال تتجاوز قيمتها 8 ملايين يورو.

تنسيق أوروبي واسع

ونُفذت العملية بإشراف المديرية المركزية لمكافحة المافيا والإرهاب، وبمشاركة الشرطة الإيطالية والحرس المالي، وبالتعاون مع سلطات أوروبية من هولندا، إضافة إلى تنسيق قضائي مع إسرائيل عبر وكالة «يوروجست» الأوروبية.

نتائج التحقيقات

وبحسب التحقيقات التي انطلقت عقب هجوم 7 أكتوبر 2023، فإن أكثر من 71% من التبرعات التي جُمعت تحت شعار «المساعدات الإنسانية للشعب الفلسطيني» تم تحويلها فعلياً لدعم كيانات مرتبطة بالجناح العسكري لحركة حماس، بما في ذلك تقديم دعم مالي لعائلات أشخاص متورطين في أنشطة إرهابية.

مواقف رسمية

وأشادت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني بالعملية، ووصفتها بأنها «معقدة ومهمة للغاية»، مؤكدة التزام حكومتها بمكافحة تمويل الإرهاب. من جانبه، قال وزير الداخلية ماتيو بيانتيدوسي إن التحقيقات كشفت عن «أنشطة خطيرة تتخفى خلف العمل الإنساني لدعم منظمات إرهابية».

رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني.

تصنيف أوروبي

ويصنف الاتحاد الأوروبي، بما في ذلك إيطاليا، حركة حماس بجناحيها السياسي والعسكري منظمة إرهابية منذ 2003. وفي يناير 2025، قرر المجلس الأوروبي تمديد العقوبات المفروضة على 12 فرداً وثلاثة كيانات متهمة بدعم تمويل «حماس» وحركة الجهاد الإسلامي.