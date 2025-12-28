The Italian authorities announced the implementation of a wide-ranging security operation that resulted in the arrest of nine individuals suspected of belonging to a secret network financing Hamas by transferring millions of euros collected under the guise of charitable and humanitarian work to entities linked to the movement.

الشرطة الإيطالية.

Transfers of Millions of Euros

A statement issued by the public prosecutors specializing in counter-terrorism in the city of Genoa indicated that the accused had transferred approximately 7 million euros in recent years, using what the investigations described as "triangulation operations," which included direct bank transfers or through external organizations, ultimately reaching associations in Gaza that Israel classified as illegal entities due to their connections with Hamas or their subjection to its control.

Prominent Figures

Among those arrested was the president of the Palestinian Association in Italy, Mohammed Hanoon, whom the public prosecution described as "the head of the Italian cell of Hamas." The operation included searches of three charitable organizations, including the Humanitarian Support Association for the Palestinian People in Genoa, along with the seizure of assets and funds exceeding 8 million euros.

Extensive European Coordination

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Central Directorate for Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism, with the participation of the Italian police and the financial guard, in cooperation with European authorities from the Netherlands, as well as judicial coordination with Israel through the European agency "Eurojust."

Investigation Results

According to the investigations that began following the attack on October 7, 2023, more than 71% of the donations collected under the slogan "Humanitarian Aid for the Palestinian People" were actually transferred to support entities linked to the military wing of Hamas, including providing financial support to families of individuals involved in terrorist activities.

Official Positions

The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the operation, describing it as "complex and extremely important," reaffirming her government's commitment to combating the financing of terrorism. For his part, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi stated that the investigations revealed "dangerous activities disguised as humanitarian work to support terrorist organizations."

رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني.

European Classification

The European Union, including Italy, has classified Hamas, both its political and military wings, as a terrorist organization since 2003. In January 2025, the European Council decided to extend the sanctions imposed on 12 individuals and three entities accused of supporting the financing of "Hamas" and the Islamic Jihad Movement.