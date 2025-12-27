في تطور دبلوماسي، أصدر وزراء خارجية عدد من الدول العربية والإسلامية، إلى جانب منظمة التعاون الإسلامي، بياناً مشتركاً، اليوم (السبت)، يعلقون فيه على إعلان إسرائيل اعترافها بإقليم «أرض الصومال» الواقع داخل أراضي جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية.

وأكد البيان، الذي وقعه وزراء خارجية السعودية، ومصر، والجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية، واتحاد جزر القمر، وجمهورية جيبوتي، وجمهورية غامبيا، وجمهورية إيران الإسلامية، وجمهورية العراق، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ودولة الكويت، ودولة ليبيا، وجمهورية المالديف، وجمهورية نيجيريا الاتحادية، وسلطنة عمان، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، ودولة فلسطين، ودولة قطر، وجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، وجمهورية السودان، وجمهورية تركيا، والجمهورية اليمنية، إضافة إلى منظمة التعاون الإسلامي، على النقاط التالية:

• الرفض القاطع لإعلان إسرائيل في 26 ديسمبر 2025 باعترافها بإقليم «أرض الصومال» الكائن في جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، نظراً للتداعيات الخطيرة لهذا الإجراء غير المسبوق على السلم والأمن في منطقة القرن الأفريقي والبحر الأحمر، وتأثيراته الخطيرة على السلم والأمن الدوليين، الذي يعكس كذلك عدم اكتراث إسرائيل الواضح والتام بالقانون الدولي.

• الإدانة بأشد العبارات لهذا الاعتراف، الذي يُعد خرقاً سافراً لقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، الذي أكد على الحفاظ على سيادة الدول ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها.

• الدعم الكامل لسيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، ورفض أي إجراءات من شأنها الإخلال بوحدة الصومال وسلامته الإقليمية وسيادته على كامل أراضيه.

• التأكيد على أن الاعتراف باستقلال أجزاء من أراضي الدول يمثل سابقة خطيرة وتهديداً للسلم والأمن الدوليين وللمبادئ المستقرة للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

• الرفض القاطع للربط بين هذا الإجراء وأي مخططات لتهجير أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني خارج أرضه، التي تُرفض شكلاً وموضوعاً وبشكل قاطع.

يأتي هذا البيان في سياق إعلان إسرائيل الرسمي اعترافها بـ«أرض الصومال» ككيان مستقل، ما أثار مخاوف إقليمية ودولية بشأن تأثيره على الاستقرار في القرن الأفريقي والبحر الأحمر، مع التأكيد على التزام هذه الدول والمنظمة بدعم وحدة الصومال وسيادتها الكاملة.