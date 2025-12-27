In a diplomatic development, the foreign ministers of several Arab and Islamic countries, along with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, issued a joint statement today (Saturday) commenting on Israel's announcement of its recognition of the region of "Somaliland," which is located within the territories of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The statement, signed by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Union of the Comoros, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of Gambia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Iraq, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the State of Libya, the Republic of Maldives, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Republic of Sudan, the Republic of Turkey, and the Republic of Yemen, in addition to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, emphasized the following points:

• A firm rejection of Israel's announcement on December 26, 2025, recognizing the region of "Somaliland" located in the Federal Republic of Somalia, due to the serious implications of this unprecedented action on peace and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, as well as its grave effects on international peace and security, which also reflects Israel's clear and complete disregard for international law.

• A strong condemnation of this recognition, which constitutes a blatant violation of the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter, which emphasizes the preservation of the sovereignty of states and the unity and territorial integrity of their lands.

• Full support for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and a rejection of any actions that would undermine Somalia's unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty over its entire territory.

• An affirmation that recognizing the independence of parts of the territories of states represents a dangerous precedent and a threat to international peace and security and to the established principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

• A firm rejection of linking this action to any plans to displace the Palestinian people from their land, which is categorically rejected in form and substance.

This statement comes in the context of Israel's official announcement recognizing "Somaliland" as an independent entity, raising regional and international concerns about its impact on stability in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, while reaffirming the commitment of these countries and the organization to support the unity and full sovereignty of Somalia.