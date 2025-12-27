The Sudanese Doctors Network announced the killing of more than 200 people, including children and women, on an ethnic basis by the Rapid Support Forces in the areas of Ambru, Sarba, and Abu Qumra in North Darfur in the western part of the country.



In a press statement, the network mentioned today (Saturday) that testimonies from survivors who reached the displacement camps in the Chadian area of Tine revealed the killing of more than 200 people, including children, women, and men, on an ethnic basis, in the areas of Ambru, Sarba, and Abu Qumra following the attack by the Rapid Support Forces, in a blatant violation of all humanitarian and international laws.



It emphasized that these crimes have caused widespread displacement towards Chad in an attempt to escape the armed attacks, as the displaced and refugees are living in extremely complicated humanitarian conditions, characterized by severe shortages of food and clean drinking water, deteriorating health services, and the absence of safe shelter, which threatens the lives of thousands, especially children, women, and the elderly.



The Sudanese Doctors Network warned that the continuation of these violations would drive thousands of civilians towards Chad in the largest refugee movement these areas have ever witnessed. It confirmed that international silence and inaction in taking deterrent measures represent an indirect participation in these humanitarian tragedies.



The network called for an immediate cessation of attacks to halt the displacement operations that have begun in these areas due to the mass killings, urging for safe and unrestricted humanitarian access for medical and relief aid, along with urgent support for the displaced and refugees.



Sudan has been experiencing a war since April 2023 between the army and the Rapid Support Forces. The United Nations has described this conflict as the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, with around 12 million people displaced and half of the population facing the threat of hunger.