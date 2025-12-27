أعلنت شبكة أطباء السودان، مقتل أكثر من 200 شخص، بينهم أطفال ونساء، على أساس إثني من قبل قوات الدعم السريع في مناطق أمبرو وسربا وأبوقمرة بولاية شمال دارفور غربي البلاد.


وفي بيان صحفي، ذكرت الشبكة، اليوم (السبت)، أن شهادات ناجين وصلوا إلى معسكرات النزوح بمنطقة الطينة التشادية، كشفت مقتل أكثر من 200 شخص، من بينهم أطفال ونساء ورجال، على أساس إثني، بمناطق أمبرو سربا وأبو قمرة عقب الهجوم عليها من قبل الدعم السريع، في انتهاك فاضح لكل القوانين الإنسانية والدولية.


وشددت على أن هذه الجرائم تسببت في موجات نزوح واسعة نحو دولة تشاد هرباً من الهجمات المسلحة، إذ يعيش النازحون واللاجئون أوضاعاً إنسانية بالغة التعقيد، تتسم بنقص حاد في الغذاء والمياه الصالحة للشرب، وتدهور الخدمات الصحية، وغياب المأوى الآمن، ما يهدد حياة الآلاف، خصوصاً الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن.


وحذرت شبكة أطباء السودان من أن استمرار هذه الانتهاكات سيدفع بالآلاف من المدنيين نحو تشاد في أكبر عملية لجوء ستشهدها هذه المناطق. وأكدت أن الصمت الدولي والتقاعس عن اتخاذ إجراءات رادعة يمثلان مشاركة غير مباشرة في هذه المآسي الإنسانية.


وطالبت الشبكة بوقف فوري للهجمات لوقف عمليات النزوح التي بدأت بهذه المناطق جراء عمليات القتل الجماعي، داعية إلى وصول إنساني آمن وغير مقيّد للمساعدات الطبية والإغاثية، مع تقديم دعم عاجل للنازحين واللاجئين.


ويشهد السودان حرباً منذ شهر أبريل 2023 بين قوات الجيش والدعم السريع. ووصفت الأمم المتحدة هذا النزاع بأنه أكبر أزمة إنسانية في العالم، إذ نزح نحو 12 مليون شخص، ويواجه نصف السكان خطر الجوع.