أعلنت شبكة أطباء السودان، مقتل أكثر من 200 شخص، بينهم أطفال ونساء، على أساس إثني من قبل قوات الدعم السريع في مناطق أمبرو وسربا وأبوقمرة بولاية شمال دارفور غربي البلاد.
وفي بيان صحفي، ذكرت الشبكة، اليوم (السبت)، أن شهادات ناجين وصلوا إلى معسكرات النزوح بمنطقة الطينة التشادية، كشفت مقتل أكثر من 200 شخص، من بينهم أطفال ونساء ورجال، على أساس إثني، بمناطق أمبرو سربا وأبو قمرة عقب الهجوم عليها من قبل الدعم السريع، في انتهاك فاضح لكل القوانين الإنسانية والدولية.
وشددت على أن هذه الجرائم تسببت في موجات نزوح واسعة نحو دولة تشاد هرباً من الهجمات المسلحة، إذ يعيش النازحون واللاجئون أوضاعاً إنسانية بالغة التعقيد، تتسم بنقص حاد في الغذاء والمياه الصالحة للشرب، وتدهور الخدمات الصحية، وغياب المأوى الآمن، ما يهدد حياة الآلاف، خصوصاً الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن.
وحذرت شبكة أطباء السودان من أن استمرار هذه الانتهاكات سيدفع بالآلاف من المدنيين نحو تشاد في أكبر عملية لجوء ستشهدها هذه المناطق. وأكدت أن الصمت الدولي والتقاعس عن اتخاذ إجراءات رادعة يمثلان مشاركة غير مباشرة في هذه المآسي الإنسانية.
وطالبت الشبكة بوقف فوري للهجمات لوقف عمليات النزوح التي بدأت بهذه المناطق جراء عمليات القتل الجماعي، داعية إلى وصول إنساني آمن وغير مقيّد للمساعدات الطبية والإغاثية، مع تقديم دعم عاجل للنازحين واللاجئين.
ويشهد السودان حرباً منذ شهر أبريل 2023 بين قوات الجيش والدعم السريع. ووصفت الأمم المتحدة هذا النزاع بأنه أكبر أزمة إنسانية في العالم، إذ نزح نحو 12 مليون شخص، ويواجه نصف السكان خطر الجوع.
The Sudanese Doctors Network announced the killing of more than 200 people, including children and women, on an ethnic basis by the Rapid Support Forces in the areas of Ambru, Sarba, and Abu Qumra in North Darfur in the western part of the country.
In a press statement, the network mentioned today (Saturday) that testimonies from survivors who reached the displacement camps in the Chadian area of Tine revealed the killing of more than 200 people, including children, women, and men, on an ethnic basis, in the areas of Ambru, Sarba, and Abu Qumra following the attack by the Rapid Support Forces, in a blatant violation of all humanitarian and international laws.
It emphasized that these crimes have caused widespread displacement towards Chad in an attempt to escape the armed attacks, as the displaced and refugees are living in extremely complicated humanitarian conditions, characterized by severe shortages of food and clean drinking water, deteriorating health services, and the absence of safe shelter, which threatens the lives of thousands, especially children, women, and the elderly.
The Sudanese Doctors Network warned that the continuation of these violations would drive thousands of civilians towards Chad in the largest refugee movement these areas have ever witnessed. It confirmed that international silence and inaction in taking deterrent measures represent an indirect participation in these humanitarian tragedies.
The network called for an immediate cessation of attacks to halt the displacement operations that have begun in these areas due to the mass killings, urging for safe and unrestricted humanitarian access for medical and relief aid, along with urgent support for the displaced and refugees.
Sudan has been experiencing a war since April 2023 between the army and the Rapid Support Forces. The United Nations has described this conflict as the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, with around 12 million people displaced and half of the population facing the threat of hunger.