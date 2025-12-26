اتهم مصدر أمريكي إسرائيل بالمماطلة في تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، وانتهاكه «عدة مرات».


ونقلت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية عن المصدر قوله: أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب سيطالب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو خلال زيارته لواشنطن، يوم الإثنين، بضبط النفس والالتزام بالتهدئة، حيث سيعرض عليه أعداد القتلى الفلسطينيين في غزة منذ سريان الهدنة.


ونقلت القناة عن مسؤول إسرائيلي قوله: إن نتنياهو لا يوافق على موقف مستشاري ترمب بشأن الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق غزة.


وأفادت مصادر إسرائيلية لصحيفة «إسرائيل هيوم» بأن البيان الختامي المشترك المرتقب لاجتماع نتنياهو مع ترمب في البيت الأبيض، من المتوقع أن يتضمن الإعلان عن تشكيل هيئتين، وهما: مجلس السلام برئاسة ترمب، الذي يضم شخصيات وقادة دوليين، وسلطة حكم مدنية جديدة تتكون في غالبيتها من فلسطينيين شغلوا سابقًا مناصب في السلطة الفلسطينية.


في غضون ذلك، انقطعت الكهرباء عن مستشفى العودة بمخيم النصيرات وسط قطاع غزة، بعد منع إسرائيل إدخال الوقود المتفق عليه.


وقالت إدارة المستشفى إنها اضطرت إلى وقف العمليات الجراحية المجدولة في مختلف التخصصات، لكنها قررت الإبقاء على تقديم الخدمات الطبية في أقسام الاستقبال والطوارئ، والنساء والتوليد فقط. فيما يواصل الجوع حصد أرواح الفلسطينيين في قطاع غزة. وظهر أحدث تقارير الأمن الغذائي أن المجاعة انحسرت شكليًا مع توقف الحرب، لكن أكثر من ثلاثة أرباع السكان ما زالوا يعانون من انعدام حاد في الأمن الغذائي.