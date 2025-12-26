An American source accused Israel of procrastinating in implementing the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and violating it "several times."



The Israeli Channel 12 reported that the source stated: President Donald Trump will urge Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Washington on Monday to exercise restraint and adhere to the truce, as he will present him with the number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect.



The channel quoted an Israeli official saying that Netanyahu does not agree with Trump's advisors' stance regarding moving to the second phase of the Gaza agreement.



Israeli sources informed the newspaper "Israel Hayom" that the anticipated joint final statement from Netanyahu's meeting with Trump at the White House is expected to include the announcement of the formation of two bodies: a Peace Council chaired by Trump, which includes international figures and leaders, and a new civil governance authority mostly composed of Palestinians who previously held positions in the Palestinian Authority.



Meanwhile, electricity was cut off from Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip after Israel prevented the agreed-upon fuel from being delivered.



The hospital administration stated that it was forced to halt scheduled surgeries in various specialties, but decided to continue providing medical services in the reception, emergency, and obstetrics and gynecology departments only. Meanwhile, hunger continues to claim the lives of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The latest food security reports indicated that famine has formally receded with the cessation of war, but more than three-quarters of the population still suffers from severe food insecurity.