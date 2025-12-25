وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة، انطلق في الصومال اليوم (الخميس) التصويت في الانتخابات البلدية بما يمهد الطريق لأول انتخابات وطنية مباشرة منذ أكثر من نصف قرن.


ورغم مقاطعة المعارضة، لكن بدأ أول اقتراع مباشر، في البلد الواقع في شرقي أفريقيا، منذ نحو 60 عاماً، بعد تصويت غير مباشر معقد قائم على العشائر وطُبق منذ عام 1969.


ويتنافس في الانتخابات أكثر من 1600 مرشح ضمن 20 تياراً مسجلاً لدى مفوضية الانتخابات على 390 مقعداً في منطقة بنادر بجنوب شرقي الصومال.


وأدلى أعضاء من مجلس النواب والحكومة بأصواتهم في العاصمة مقديشو من بينهم نائب رئيس الوزراء صالح أحمد جامع، الذي أدى بصوته في مركز جامعة غرين هوب بمديرية هودن.


وكان وزير الأمن عبد الله شيخ إسماعيل قد أعلن نشر أكثر من 10 آلاف عنصر أمن في مقديشو لتأمين الانتخابات. أعضاء من حزب الرئيس الصومالي يقدمون برامجهم الانتخابية قبل يومين من انطلاق الاقتراع (إ ب أ)

وترفض المعارضة الصومالية الاعتراف بمفوضية الانتخابات وتتهمها بعدم الاستقلالية.


وقال الرئيس الصومالي حسن شيخ محمود والذي يقود تيار حزب العدل والمساواة في كلمة تلفزيونية الليلة الماضية، إن «الانتخابات البلدية فرصة مهمة في مسار بناء الدولة»، داعياً سكان العاصمة إلى المبادرة بالتوجه إلى مراكز الاقتراع في الانتخابات التي قال إنها خطوة تستحق الاحتفال.


وأضاف أن «بعض المعارضة يتضايقون بمشاهدة طوابير شعبية تدلي أصواتها، رغم أن أنظار العالم تتجه نحو الصومال».


وتتهم المعارضة الحكومة الفيدرالية باتخاذ إجراءات انتخابية أحادية، وتصر على مقاطعة انتخابات المجالس البلدية.


ومن المتوقع تنظيم انتخابات برلمانية ورئاسية عام 2026، مع انتهاء ولاية الرئيس حسن شيخ محمود.


ويكافح الصومال للنهوض بعد عقود من نزاعات وفوضى وكوارث طبيعية، بالإضافة إلى قتال مستمر ضد حركة «الشباب» المسلحة التي أعلنت مبايعتها لتنظيم القاعدة الإرهابي.


ويجري الصومال باستثناء منطقة بونتلاند شبه المستقلة ومنطقة أرض الصومال الانفصالية الانتخابات البلدية.