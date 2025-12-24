The U.S. State Department has imposed a travel ban on five individuals due to allegations of censorship on American internet platforms.

بريتون



Targeted by the Ban



The ban targets former French European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is considered one of the architects of the EU Digital Services Act, which regulates the operations of digital platforms.



Breton responded via his account on X today (Wednesday), clarifying that the Digital Services Act was voted on by most democratically elected members of the European Union. He stated: “To our American friends... censorship is not where you think it is.”



The ban also includes the directors of a German organization called “Hit Aid,” which works to combat online abuse, namely Josephine Ballon and Anna-Lena von Hodenberg, who received the Federal Cross of Merit in Germany in October in recognition of her efforts against digital violence.



“Hit Aid,” founded in 2018, is the first advisory center in Germany for individuals affected by online abuse.



Two other individuals were also banned: Imran Ahmed, founder of the Center for Countering Digital Hate in the U.S. and the U.K., and Claire Milford, founder of the Global Misinformation Index in the U.K. Both organizations work to combat hate speech and misinformation online.



Radical Activists



The State Department initially described these individuals as “radical activists” and armed NGOs promoting censorship measures by foreign governments. It stated that these five led “organized efforts to coerce American platforms into censorship, withdraw funding, or suppress American viewpoints they oppose.”



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized via X last night (Tuesday) that the Trump administration will no longer tolerate these blatant acts of censorship beyond the borders of the United States.



Rubio clarified that the State Department has begun imposing travel bans on what he described as leading figures in the global censorship complex, with the possibility of expanding the list if others do not change their course.



Digital Services Act



French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot condemned the U.S. decision, affirming that the Digital Services Act was voted on by most of the European Parliament.



This law will come into effect in February 2024 and has sparked numerous criticisms from the U.S., under the pretext of undermining freedom of expression. Several officials believe that some provisions of the law carry vague definitions of “illegal content” and could lead to the blocking of constitutionally protected posts in the United States.