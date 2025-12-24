فرضت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية حظر دخول على خمسة أشخاص بسبب مزاعم بالرقابة على منصات الإنترنت الأمريكية.

بريتون

بريتون


مستهدفون بالحظر


واستهدف الحظر المفوض الأوروبي الفرنسي السابق تييري بريتون، الذي يعتبر أحد مهندسي قانون الخدمات الرقمية للاتحاد الأوروبي، الذي ينظم عمل المنصات الرقمية.


ورد بريتون عبر حسابه على إكس، اليوم (الأربعاء)، موضحاً أن قانون الخدمات الرقمية صوت عليه معظم أعضاء الاتحاد الأوروبي المنتخبين ديمقراطياً. وقال: «إلى أصدقائنا الأمريكيين.. الرقابة ليست حيث تظنون».


وشمل الحظر مديرتي منظمة ألمانية تدعى «هيت إيد»، التي تعمل على مكافحة الإساءة عبر الإنترنت، وهما جوزفين بالون، وآنا-لينا فون هودنبرج، التي نالت وسام الاستحقاق الاتحادي الألماني في أكتوبر تقديرا لجهودها ضد العنف الرقمي.


وتعتبر «هيت إيد»، التي تأسست عام 2018، أول مركز استشاري على مستوى ألمانيا للأشخاص المتضررين من الإساءة عبر الإنترنت.


وطال الحظر شخصين آخرين، هما عمران أحمد، مؤسس مركز مكافحة الكراهية الرقمية في الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا، وكلير ميلفورد، مؤسسة مؤشر التضليل العالمي في المملكة المتحدة. وتعمل كلتا المؤسستين على مكافحة خطاب الكراهية والمعلومات المضللة على الإنترنت.


نشطاء متطرفون


ووصفت وزارة الخارجية، هؤلاء الأشخاص في البداية بأنهم «نشطاء متطرفون» ومنظمات غير حكومية مسلحة تروج لإجراءات الرقابة من قبل دول أجنبية. وذكرت أن هؤلاء الخمسة قادوا «جهودا منظمة لإجبار المنصات الأمريكية على الرقابة أو سحب التمويل أو قمع وجهات النظر الأمريكية التي يعارضونها».


وشدد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، عبر إكس، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، على أن إدارة الرئيس ترمب لن تتسامح بعد الآن مع هذه الأفعال الصارخة للرقابة خارج نطاق الولايات المتحدة.


وأوضح روبيو أن وزارة الخارجية بدأت بفرض حظر دخول على ما وصفها بـالشخصيات القيادية في مجمع الرقابة العالمي، مع إمكانية توسيع القائمة إذا لم يغير آخرون مسارهم.


قانون الخدمات الرقمية


وأدان وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان نويل بارو القرار الأمريكي، مؤكداً أن قانون الخدمات الرقمية صوت عليه معظم البرلمان الأوروبي.


ودخل هذا القانون حيز التنفيذ في شهر فبراير من العام 2024، وأثار العديد من الانتقادات الأمريكية، تحت حجة تقويض حرية التعبير. ورأى عدد من المسؤولين أن بعض بنود القانون، تحمل تعريفات فضفاضة لـ«المحتوى غير القانوني»، وقد تؤدي إلى حجب منشورات محمية دستورياً في الولايات المتحدة.