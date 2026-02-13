أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور ماهر بن حمد المعيقلي المسلمين بتقوى الله عز وجل، مؤكدًا أن التقوى سبيل النجاة والسلامة، وطريق الفوز والكرامة في الدنيا والآخرة، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى: ﴿يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَتَّقُوا اللَّهَ يَجْعَلْ لَكُمْ فُرْقَانًا وَيُكَفِّرْ عَنْكُمْ سَيِّئَاتِكُمْ وَيَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ وَاللَّهُ ذُو الْفَضْلِ الْعَظِيمِ﴾.

وقال في خطبة الجمعة التي ألقاها اليوم بالمسجد الحرام: «إن الله تعالى بحكمته البالغة فاضل بين الأزمنة، وجعل لبعضها مزيد فضل، ومن أعظمها شهر رمضان الذي أنزل الله فيه القرآن، وفرض صيامه على عباده تحقيقًا للغاية العظمى من هذه العبادة، وهي بلوغ التقوى»، كما قال سبحانه: ﴿يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الصِّيَامُ كَمَا كُتِبَ عَلَى الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ﴾.

وبيّن أن التقوى تتمثل في امتثال أوامر الله واجتناب نواهيه، والعمل بطاعته على نور من الله رجاء رحمته، وترك معصيته على نور من الله خوفًا من عذابه، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى: ﴿وَتَزَوَّدُوا فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ الزَّادِ التَّقْوَى﴾، وقوله عز وجل: ﴿إِنَّمَا يَتَقَبَّلُ اللَّهُ مِنَ الْمُتَّقِينَ﴾.

وأوضح أن من أعظم معاني الصيام تحقيق الإخلاص لله تعالى، إذ يترك الصائم طعامه وشرابه وشهوته ابتغاء مرضاة الله، مبينًا أن أجر الصيام عظيم، كما جاء في الحديث القدسي: «كُلُّ عَمَلِ ابْنِ آدَمَ يُضَاعَفُ، الْحَسَنَةُ بِعَشْرِ أَمْثَالِهَا إِلَى سَبْعِمِائَةِ ضِعْفٍ، قَالَ اللَّهُ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ: إِلَّا الصَّوْمَ؛ فَإِنَّهُ لِي وَأَنَا أَجْزِي بِهِ»، مشيرًا إلى أن للصائم فرحتين: فرحة عند فطره، وفرحة عند لقاء ربه.

وأكد الشيخ المعيقلي أن شهر رمضان موسم إيماني عظيم، تتضاعف فيه الحسنات، وتُفتح فيه أبواب الجنة، وتُغلق فيه أبواب النار، وتُصفد الشياطين، وهو شهر القرآن الذي قال الله فيه: ﴿شَهْرُ رَمَضَانَ الَّذِي أُنْزِلَ فِيهِ الْقُرْآنُ هُدًى لِلنَّاسِ وَبَيِّنَاتٍ مِنَ الْهُدَى وَالْفُرْقَانِ﴾، مبينًا أن النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- كان يدارس جبريل -عليه السلام- القرآن في كل ليلة من رمضان، وأن على المسلمين اغتنام هذا الموسم بالإكثار من تلاوة القرآن وتدبره، والحرص على البر والإحسان.

وأشار إلى أن حقيقة الصيام لا تقتصر على الإمساك عن الطعام والشراب، بل تشمل حفظ الجوارح وصيانة اللسان عن الزور واللغو وسوء الخلق، مستشهدًا بقوله صلى الله عليه وسلم: «الصِّيَامُ جُنَّةٌ، فَلَا يَرْفُثْ وَلَا يَجْهَلْ»، وقوله عليه الصلاة والسلام: «مَنْ لَمْ يَدَعْ قَوْلَ الزُّورِ وَالْعَمَلَ بِهِ وَالْجَهْلَ؛ فَلَيْسَ لِلَّهِ حَاجَةٌ فِي أَنْ يَدَعَ طَعَامَهُ وَشَرَابَهُ».

وبيّن أن رمضان شهر المغفرة والعتق من النيران، وأن من فضائله مغفرة الذنوب لمن صامه وقامه إيمانًا واحتسابًا، وأن الخاسر من أدركه الشهر ولم يغتنمه بالطاعات، مستشهدًا بقول النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم-: «رَغِمَ أَنْفُ رَجُلٍ دَخَلَ عَلَيْهِ رَمَضَانُ، ثُمَّ انْسَلَخَ قَبْلَ أَنْ يُغْفَرَ لَهُ».

ودعا المعيقلي المسلمين إلى استقبال هذا الموسم العظيم بتطهير القلوب من الشحناء والبغضاء، والتحلي بالعفو والصفح، والمبادرة إلى التوبة الصادقة، والمداومة على العمل الصالح، مؤكدًا أن أحب الأعمال إلى الله أدومها وإن قل.

وفي المسجد النبوي تناولت خطبة الجمعة اليوم جملةً من المعاني الإيمانية العظيمة، أوصى فيها إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور عبد المحسن القاسم المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى ومراقبته في السر والعلن.

وأوضح أن الإسلام دينٌ متين يقوم على أركانٍ واضحة، تتمثل في الشهادتين، وإقامة الصلاة، وإيتاء الزكاة، وصيام شهر رمضان، وحج بيت الله الحرام لمن استطاع إليه سبيلًا، مبينًا أن هذه الأركان تمثل أساس العبادة التي يتقرب بها المسلم إلى ربه، وتقوم عليها حياة المسلم إيمانًا وسلوكًا؛ يقول الله -تبارك وتعالى- في الحديث القدسي: «ما تقرَّبَ إليَّ عبدي بشيءٍ أفضل من أداء ما افترضتُ عليْهِ».

وسلّط الضوء على فضل صيام شهر رمضان ومكانته الرفيعة، مؤكدًا أنه فريضةٌ عظيمة كتبها الله على عباده، وموسمٌ تُفتح فيه أبواب الجنة، وتُغلق أبواب النار، وتُصفّد فيه الشياطين، داعيًا إلى اغتنام أيامه ولياليه بالطاعات، والبعد عن المعاصي قولًا وعملًا.

وأكد القاسم أن الصيام لا يقتصر على الامتناع عن الطعام والشراب، بل هو عبادة شاملة تهدف إلى تهذيب النفس، وضبط الجوارح، وتزكية القلوب، مشددًا على أن قيمة الأعمال عند الله تُقاس بسلامة القلب والإخلاص في النية، ومحذرًا من أن المعاصي قد تنقص أجر الصائم، أو تذهب بثمرة عبادته.

وبين أن شهر رمضان هو شهر الإحسان والصدقة والجود، وميدانٌ للتسابق في الخيرات، مستشهدًا بهدي النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- الذي كان أجود الناس، ويزداد جوده في رمضان، داعيًا إلى البذل ومواساة المحتاجين، وتفطير الصائمين، وكفالة اليتامى والمساكين.

كما أشار إلى فضل الصلاة بعد الفريضة، وقيام الليل في رمضان، وميزة الاجتماع على القيام، وعظيم أجر من قام مع الإمام حتى ينصرف، وسعة فضل الله تعالى، وأن الدعاء بابٌ عظيم لا يُرد، لا سيما في هذا الشهر المبارك، مشيرًا إلى فضل ليلة القدر، وكونها خيرًا من ألف شهر، وحثَّ على تحريها في العشر الأواخر من رمضان، والإكثار فيها من الذكر والدعاء وتلاوة القرآن الكريم، اقتداءً بالنبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- وحرص السلف الصالح على إحيائها بالطاعة والعبادة.

واختتم إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي خطبته بالتأكيد أن رمضان فرصة عظيمة للتوبة والرجوع إلى الله، وأن أيامه معدودة وسريعة الانقضاء، قال تعالى: «وَتُوبُوا إِلَى اللَّهِ جَمِيعًا أَيُّهَا الْمُؤْمِنُونَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُونَ»، حاثًا المسلمين على اغتنام هذا الشهر المبارك بالإكثار من القيام وسائر الطاعات، وسأل الله القبول والتوفيق، وأن يجعل شهر رمضان شهر خيرٍ وبركةٍ ومغفرةٍ للأمة الإسلامية جمعاء.