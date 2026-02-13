The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Maher bin Hamad Al-Muaiqly, advised Muslims to fear Allah, the Almighty, emphasizing that piety is the path to salvation and safety, and the way to success and dignity in this world and the Hereafter, citing the Almighty's words: ﴿O you who have believed, if you fear Allah, He will grant you a criterion and will remove from you your misdeeds and forgive you; and Allah is the Possessor of great bounty﴾.

In his Friday sermon delivered today at the Grand Mosque, he said: "Indeed, Allah, with His profound wisdom, has favored certain times over others, and has granted some of them additional merit, among the greatest of which is the month of Ramadan, in which the Quran was revealed, and fasting was made obligatory upon His servants to achieve the ultimate goal of this worship, which is attaining piety," as He, the Exalted, said: ﴿O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous﴾.

He explained that piety is manifested in obeying Allah's commands and avoiding His prohibitions, acting in obedience to Him with the light of Allah in hope of His mercy, and refraining from disobedience with the light of Allah in fear of His punishment, citing the Almighty's words: ﴿And take provisions, for indeed, the best provision is piety﴾, and His, the Exalted, statement: ﴿Indeed, Allah only accepts from the righteous﴾.

He clarified that one of the greatest meanings of fasting is to achieve sincerity to Allah, as the fasting person refrains from food, drink, and desires seeking Allah's pleasure, indicating that the reward for fasting is immense, as mentioned in the sacred hadith: "Every deed of the son of Adam is multiplied, a good deed by ten times its like up to seven hundred times. Allah, the Exalted, said: 'Except for fasting; for it is for Me, and I reward for it,'" pointing out that the fasting person has two joys: a joy when breaking the fast and a joy when meeting his Lord.

Sheikh Al-Muaiqly affirmed that the month of Ramadan is a great season of faith, where good deeds are multiplied, the gates of Paradise are opened, the gates of Hell are closed, and the devils are chained. It is the month of the Quran, in which Allah said: ﴿The month of Ramadan [is that] in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion﴾, explaining that the Prophet -peace be upon him- used to review the Quran with Gabriel -peace be upon him- every night of Ramadan, and that Muslims should seize this season by increasing their recitation of the Quran and pondering over it, and striving for righteousness and benevolence.

He pointed out that the essence of fasting is not limited to abstaining from food and drink, but also includes safeguarding the limbs and protecting the tongue from falsehood, idle talk, and bad character, citing the Prophet's saying -peace be upon him-: "Fasting is a shield, so let him not engage in foul language or act ignorantly," and his saying: "Whoever does not abandon false speech and acting upon it and ignorance, Allah has no need for him to abandon his food and drink."

He indicated that Ramadan is the month of forgiveness and emancipation from the Fire, and that among its virtues is the forgiveness of sins for those who fast and pray during it out of faith and seeking reward, and that the real loser is the one who reaches this month and does not take advantage of it with good deeds, citing the Prophet's saying -peace be upon him-: "May the nose of a man be rubbed in dust who enters upon him Ramadan and then passes before he is forgiven."

Al-Muaiqly called on Muslims to welcome this great season by purifying their hearts from hatred and animosity, embodying forgiveness and pardon, hastening to sincere repentance, and persisting in good deeds, affirming that the most beloved deeds to Allah are those that are consistent, even if they are few.

In the Prophet's Mosque, today's Friday sermon addressed a number of great faith-related meanings, where the Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Mohsen Al-Qasim, advised Muslims to fear Allah and be mindful of Him in secret and in public.

He explained that Islam is a solid religion based on clear pillars, which are the two testimonies, establishing prayer, giving zakat, fasting the month of Ramadan, and performing Hajj to the Sacred House for those who are able to do so, indicating that these pillars represent the foundation of worship through which a Muslim draws closer to his Lord, and upon which a Muslim's life is built in faith and conduct; Allah, the Blessed and Exalted, says in the sacred hadith: "My servant does not draw near to Me with anything more beloved to Me than what I have made obligatory upon him."

He highlighted the virtue of fasting the month of Ramadan and its elevated status, affirming that it is a great obligation that Allah has prescribed for His servants, and a season in which the gates of Paradise are opened, the gates of Hell are closed, and the devils are chained, calling for seizing its days and nights with good deeds and avoiding sins in word and action.

Al-Qasim affirmed that fasting is not limited to abstaining from food and drink, but is a comprehensive act of worship aimed at refining the soul, controlling the limbs, and purifying the hearts, stressing that the value of deeds in the sight of Allah is measured by the soundness of the heart and sincerity of intention, warning that sins may diminish the reward of the fasting person or nullify the fruit of his worship.

He pointed out that the month of Ramadan is the month of goodness, charity, and generosity, and a field for racing towards good deeds, citing the guidance of the Prophet -peace be upon him- who was the most generous of people, and his generosity increased in Ramadan, calling for giving and supporting those in need, feeding the fasting, and caring for orphans and the needy.

He also referred to the virtue of prayer after the obligatory prayers, and the night prayer in Ramadan, the merit of gathering for prayer, and the great reward for those who pray with the Imam until he departs, and the vastness of Allah's bounty, and that supplication is a great door that is not rejected, especially in this blessed month, pointing to the virtue of the Night of Decree, which is better than a thousand months, urging to seek it in the last ten nights of Ramadan, and to increase in remembrance, supplication, and recitation of the Holy Quran, following the example of the Prophet -peace be upon him- and the righteous predecessors' eagerness to revive it with obedience and worship.

He concluded the sermon by affirming that Ramadan is a great opportunity for repentance and returning to Allah, and that its days are numbered and pass quickly, saying: "And turn to Allah in repentance, all of you, O believers, that you might succeed," urging Muslims to seize this blessed month by increasing their night prayers and all acts of worship, and asking Allah for acceptance and success, and to make the month of Ramadan a month of goodness, blessing, and forgiveness for the entire Muslim Ummah.