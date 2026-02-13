In an unprecedented security slip, a legal advisor at the Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions posted a picture on the "LinkedIn" platform that revealed parts of the secret control panel for the spyware tool "Graphite," before the company quickly deleted it.

The image showed real phone numbers, names of targets, and interfaces for monitoring encrypted applications like WhatsApp, using vulnerabilities known as "zero-click," which allow for the hacking of phones and the collection of messages and data without user interaction.

Cybersecurity researcher Jorrit van Berghen spotted the slip on February 11, describing it as "a rare glimpse into the workings of a tool that is supposed to be completely secret."

Paragon Solutions was founded in 2019 and markets "Graphite" as a surveillance program for governments. It has previously been accused of attempts to target journalists and civil society figures. However, the recent slip has sparked widespread controversy over data privacy and security risks in the digital espionage industry, confirming that even the most secretive companies are prone to errors that expose their sensitive practices to the world.

This slip once again confirms that even the most secretive companies are vulnerable to human errors, raising questions about the safety of personal data and user privacy. The story has sparked widespread debate on social media, reminding the world that modern spying tools are not just software, but digital weapons capable of infiltrating our daily lives.