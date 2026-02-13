في زلّة أمنية غير مسبوقة، نشرت مستشارة قانونية في شركة التجسس الإسرائيلية باراغون سوليوشنز صورة على منصة «لينكد إن» أظهرت أجزاء منها لوحة التحكم السرية لأداة التجسس «غرافيت»، قبل أن تحذفها الشركة سريعًا.
الصورة أظهرت أرقام هواتف حقيقية، وأسماء مستهدفين، وواجهات لمراقبة تطبيقات مشفرة مثل واتساب، باستخدام ثغرات تُعرف باسم «زيرو-كليك»، والتي تسمح باختراق الهواتف وجمع الرسائل والبيانات دون تفاعل المستخدم.
ورصد الباحث في الأمن السيبراني يوره فان بيرخن الزلة في يوم 11 فبراير، ووصفها بأنها «لمحة نادرة عن آلية عمل أداة يُفترض أن تكون سرية بالكامل».
وتأسست «باراغون سوليوشنز» عام 2019 وتسوّق «غرافيت» بوصفه برنامج مراقبة للحكومات، وقد اتهمت سابقًا بمحاولات استهداف صحفيين وشخصيات مجتمع مدني. لكن الزلّة الأخيرة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا حول خصوصية البيانات والمخاطر الأمنية في صناعة التجسس الرقمي، مؤكدة أن حتى أكثر الشركات سرية معرضة لأخطاء تكشف ممارساتها الحساسة للعالم.
هذه الزلّة تؤكد مرة أخرى أن حتى الشركات الأكثر سرية معرضة للأخطاء البشرية، وتطرح تساؤلات حول مدى أمان البيانات الشخصية وخصوصية المستخدمين. وأثارت القصة جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل، وذكّرت العالم بأن أدوات التجسس الحديثة ليست مجرد برمجيات، بل أسلحة رقمية قادرة على اختراق حياتنا اليومية.
In an unprecedented security slip, a legal advisor at the Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions posted a picture on the "LinkedIn" platform that revealed parts of the secret control panel for the spyware tool "Graphite," before the company quickly deleted it.
The image showed real phone numbers, names of targets, and interfaces for monitoring encrypted applications like WhatsApp, using vulnerabilities known as "zero-click," which allow for the hacking of phones and the collection of messages and data without user interaction.
Cybersecurity researcher Jorrit van Berghen spotted the slip on February 11, describing it as "a rare glimpse into the workings of a tool that is supposed to be completely secret."
Paragon Solutions was founded in 2019 and markets "Graphite" as a surveillance program for governments. It has previously been accused of attempts to target journalists and civil society figures. However, the recent slip has sparked widespread controversy over data privacy and security risks in the digital espionage industry, confirming that even the most secretive companies are prone to errors that expose their sensitive practices to the world.
This slip once again confirms that even the most secretive companies are vulnerable to human errors, raising questions about the safety of personal data and user privacy. The story has sparked widespread debate on social media, reminding the world that modern spying tools are not just software, but digital weapons capable of infiltrating our daily lives.