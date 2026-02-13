في زلّة أمنية غير مسبوقة، نشرت مستشارة قانونية في شركة التجسس الإسرائيلية باراغون سوليوشنز صورة على منصة «لينكد إن» أظهرت أجزاء منها لوحة التحكم السرية لأداة التجسس «غرافيت»، قبل أن تحذفها الشركة سريعًا.

الصورة أظهرت أرقام هواتف حقيقية، وأسماء مستهدفين، وواجهات لمراقبة تطبيقات مشفرة مثل واتساب، باستخدام ثغرات تُعرف باسم «زيرو-كليك»، والتي تسمح باختراق الهواتف وجمع الرسائل والبيانات دون تفاعل المستخدم.

ورصد الباحث في الأمن السيبراني يوره فان بيرخن الزلة في يوم 11 فبراير، ووصفها بأنها «لمحة نادرة عن آلية عمل أداة يُفترض أن تكون سرية بالكامل».

وتأسست «باراغون سوليوشنز» عام 2019 وتسوّق «غرافيت» بوصفه برنامج مراقبة للحكومات، وقد اتهمت سابقًا بمحاولات استهداف صحفيين وشخصيات مجتمع مدني. لكن الزلّة الأخيرة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا حول خصوصية البيانات والمخاطر الأمنية في صناعة التجسس الرقمي، مؤكدة أن حتى أكثر الشركات سرية معرضة لأخطاء تكشف ممارساتها الحساسة للعالم.

هذه الزلّة تؤكد مرة أخرى أن حتى الشركات الأكثر سرية معرضة للأخطاء البشرية، وتطرح تساؤلات حول مدى أمان البيانات الشخصية وخصوصية المستخدمين. وأثارت القصة جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل، وذكّرت العالم بأن أدوات التجسس الحديثة ليست مجرد برمجيات، بل أسلحة رقمية قادرة على اختراق حياتنا اليومية.