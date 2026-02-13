كشف وزير الطاقة الأمريكي كريس رايت أن مبيعات النفط الفنزويلي الخاضعة لسيطرة الولايات المتحدة تجاوزت مليار دولار حتى الآن، متوقعاً أن تحقق نحو 5 مليارات دولار إضافية خلال الأشهر القليلة القادمة.


وأضاف، بحسب وكالات إعلامية غربية، أن معظم الكميات يجري تكريرها في مصافٍ أمريكية، مشيراً إلى أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حولت عوائد هذه المبيعات إلى الحكومة المؤقتة في فنزويلا.


وأوضح أن واشنطن ستواصل الإشراف على عمليات البيع وتدفق العائدات إلى حين تشكيل حكومة ممثلة في فنزويلا، مبيناً أن من المرجح إجراء انتخابات حرة قبل نهاية الولاية الثانية لترمب.


من جهته، قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب: «إن فنزويلا بدأت تحقق عوائد مالية كبيرة لم تشهدها منذ سنوات، مؤكداً أن تدفق النفط سيسهم في دعم الشعب الفنزويلي، واصفاً العلاقات مع رئيسة فنزويلا المؤقتة بأنها جيدة للغاية، وأن العلاقات الثنائية تمر بمرحلة استثنائية».