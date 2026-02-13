U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright revealed that Venezuelan oil sales under U.S. control have exceeded one billion dollars so far, expecting to achieve about 5 billion additional dollars in the coming months.



He added, according to Western media agencies, that most of the quantities are being refined in U.S. refineries, noting that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump redirected the proceeds from these sales to the interim government in Venezuela.



He explained that Washington will continue to oversee the sales operations and the flow of revenues until a representative government is formed in Venezuela, indicating that free elections are likely to be held before the end of Trump's second term.



For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump stated: "Venezuela has begun to achieve significant financial returns that it hasn't seen in years," emphasizing that the flow of oil will contribute to supporting the Venezuelan people, describing the relations with the interim President of Venezuela as very good, and stating that bilateral relations are going through an exceptional phase.