أعلن وزير الداخلية التركي علي ييرلي كايا مقتل جميع الركاب في طائرة رئيس الأركان الليبي، وتم العثور على جثث الضحايا والصندوق الأسود للطائرة.
وأشار وزير الداخلية التركي إلى وصول فريق ليبي من 22 شخصاً إلى أنقرة؛ للمشاركة في التحقيقات، وأنه سيتم الإعلان عن أسباب سقوط الطائرة بعد فحص صندوقها الأسود.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the death of all passengers on the Libyan Chief of Staff's plane, and the bodies of the victims and the black box of the aircraft have been found.
The Turkish Interior Minister noted that a Libyan team of 22 people has arrived in Ankara to participate in the investigations, and that the reasons for the plane's crash will be announced after examining its black box.