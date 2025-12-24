أعلن وزير الداخلية التركي علي ييرلي كايا مقتل جميع الركاب في طائرة رئيس الأركان الليبي، وتم العثور على جثث الضحايا والصندوق الأسود للطائرة.

وأشار وزير الداخلية التركي إلى وصول فريق ليبي من 22 شخصاً إلى أنقرة؛ للمشاركة في التحقيقات، وأنه سيتم الإعلان عن أسباب سقوط الطائرة بعد فحص صندوقها الأسود.