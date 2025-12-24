أثار مقتل رئيس أركان القوات التابعة لحكومة الوحدة الوطنية في ليبيا محمد علي الحداد، وهو في طريق عودته من تركيا بعد لقائه وزير الدفاع التركي، تساؤلات عن هوية الرجل وأهميته في المشهد الليبي.


وأعلن وزير العدل التركي فتح النيابة العامة بأنقرة تحقيقاً بشأن سقوط الطائرة التي كانت تقل الحداد وأربعة من القيادات الأخرى، إضافة إلى طاقم الطائرة، عقب التأكد من العثور على حطام الطائرة على بعد كيلومترين من قرية كيسيك كافاك بمنطقة هايمانا التابعة للعاصمة أنقرة. قبل ساعات من مقتله

أبرز القادة العسكريين في غرب ليبيا


أكدت وسائل إعلام ليبية أن الفريق أول ركن محمد علي أحمد الحداد هو أحد أبرز القادة العسكريين في غرب ليبيا، ويشغل منصب رئيس الأركان العامة للقوات التابعة لحكومة الوحدة الوطنية في ليبيا منذ 2021.


وأشارت إلى أن محمد الحداد من الشخصيات العسكرية المحورية في مرحلة ما بعد حرب طرابلس، ومن أبرز الوجوه التي قادت جهود توحيد المؤسسة العسكرية عبر اللجنة العسكرية المشتركة (5+5)، مبينة أنه تولى منصبه رئيساً للأركان العامة منذ 2021 بقرار من حكومة الدبيبة بعد تشكيل حكومة الوحدة الوطنية.


وذكرت أنه لعب دوراً مهماً في إعادة هيكلة القوات في الغرب الليبي، وكان من أبرز القادة الذين عملوا على دمج المليشيات المسلحة ضمن المؤسسة العسكرية الرسمية لقوات غرب ليبيا. من هو رئيس الأركان الليبي الذي قُتل في تحطم الطائرة؟


دور فاعل في لجنة «5+5»


ووصفته وسائل إعلام ليبية بـ«العضو الفاعل» في اللجنة العسكرية المشتركة (5+5)، خصوصاً أنه شارك في اجتماعات اللجنة التي تضم ممثلين عن شرق ليبيا وغربها بهدف توحيد المؤسسة العسكرية ووقف إطلاق النار بين الجانبين، وكان من الأصوات الداعمة للالتزام باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الموقع في أكتوبر 2020.


وتشير التقارير إلى أن الحداد سعى إلى بناء شراكات عسكرية مع تركيا وإيطاليا والولايات المتحدة، كما أنه كان على علاقات عسكرية إقليمية واسعة، إذ زار فرقاطة تركية قبالة السواحل الليبية في أغسطس 2021، في زيارة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً داخل ليبيا.


ووقّع اتفاقاً عسكرياً في روما عام 2023 لتدريب القوات الخاصة الليبية وتعزيز التعاون الأمني في المتوسط، كما أجرى لقاءات مع مسؤولين عسكريين أمريكيين في إطار التعاون الأمني.