وأعلن وزير العدل التركي فتح النيابة العامة بأنقرة تحقيقاً بشأن سقوط الطائرة التي كانت تقل الحداد وأربعة من القيادات الأخرى، إضافة إلى طاقم الطائرة، عقب التأكد من العثور على حطام الطائرة على بعد كيلومترين من قرية كيسيك كافاك بمنطقة هايمانا التابعة للعاصمة أنقرة.
قبل ساعات من مقتله
أبرز القادة العسكريين في غرب ليبيا
أكدت وسائل إعلام ليبية أن الفريق أول ركن محمد علي أحمد الحداد هو أحد أبرز القادة العسكريين في غرب ليبيا، ويشغل منصب رئيس الأركان العامة للقوات التابعة لحكومة الوحدة الوطنية في ليبيا منذ 2021.
وأشارت إلى أن محمد الحداد من الشخصيات العسكرية المحورية في مرحلة ما بعد حرب طرابلس، ومن أبرز الوجوه التي قادت جهود توحيد المؤسسة العسكرية عبر اللجنة العسكرية المشتركة (5+5)، مبينة أنه تولى منصبه رئيساً للأركان العامة منذ 2021 بقرار من حكومة الدبيبة بعد تشكيل حكومة الوحدة الوطنية.
وذكرت أنه لعب دوراً مهماً في إعادة هيكلة القوات في الغرب الليبي، وكان من أبرز القادة الذين عملوا على دمج المليشيات المسلحة ضمن المؤسسة العسكرية الرسمية لقوات غرب ليبيا.
دور فاعل في لجنة «5+5»
ووصفته وسائل إعلام ليبية بـ«العضو الفاعل» في اللجنة العسكرية المشتركة (5+5)، خصوصاً أنه شارك في اجتماعات اللجنة التي تضم ممثلين عن شرق ليبيا وغربها بهدف توحيد المؤسسة العسكرية ووقف إطلاق النار بين الجانبين، وكان من الأصوات الداعمة للالتزام باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الموقع في أكتوبر 2020.
وتشير التقارير إلى أن الحداد سعى إلى بناء شراكات عسكرية مع تركيا وإيطاليا والولايات المتحدة، كما أنه كان على علاقات عسكرية إقليمية واسعة، إذ زار فرقاطة تركية قبالة السواحل الليبية في أغسطس 2021، في زيارة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً داخل ليبيا.
ووقّع اتفاقاً عسكرياً في روما عام 2023 لتدريب القوات الخاصة الليبية وتعزيز التعاون الأمني في المتوسط، كما أجرى لقاءات مع مسؤولين عسكريين أمريكيين في إطار التعاون الأمني.
The Turkish Minister of Justice announced the opening of a public prosecution investigation in Ankara regarding the crash of the plane that was carrying Al-Haddad and four other leaders, in addition to the aircraft crew, after confirming the discovery of the wreckage two kilometers from the village of Kısık Kavağı in the Haymana area near the capital Ankara.
قبل ساعات من مقتله
Prominent Military Leaders in Western Libya
Libyan media confirmed that Lieutenant General Mohamed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad is one of the most prominent military leaders in Western Libya, serving as the Chief of General Staff of the forces affiliated with the National Unity Government in Libya since 2021.
It pointed out that Mohamed Al-Haddad is a pivotal military figure in the post-Tripoli war phase and one of the key faces leading efforts to unify the military institution through the Joint Military Committee (5+5), noting that he has held his position as Chief of General Staff since 2021 by a decision from the Dbeibeh government after the formation of the National Unity Government.
It mentioned that he played an important role in restructuring the forces in Western Libya and was one of the prominent leaders who worked on integrating armed militias into the official military institution of Western Libya.
Active Role in the "5+5" Committee
Libyan media described him as a "key member" of the Joint Military Committee (5+5), especially since he participated in the committee meetings that include representatives from both Eastern and Western Libya with the aim of unifying the military institution and establishing a ceasefire between the two sides, and he was one of the voices supporting adherence to the ceasefire agreement signed in October 2020.
Reports indicate that Al-Haddad sought to build military partnerships with Turkey, Italy, and the United States, and he had extensive regional military relations, having visited a Turkish frigate off the Libyan coast in August 2021, a visit that sparked widespread controversy within Libya.
He signed a military agreement in Rome in 2023 for training Libyan special forces and enhancing security cooperation in the Mediterranean, and he held meetings with American military officials as part of security cooperation.