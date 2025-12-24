The assassination of the Chief of Staff of the National Unity Government forces in Libya, Mohamed Ali Al-Haddad, while returning from Turkey after meeting with the Turkish Minister of Defense, has raised questions about the identity of the man and his significance in the Libyan scene.



The Turkish Minister of Justice announced the opening of a public prosecution investigation in Ankara regarding the crash of the plane that was carrying Al-Haddad and four other leaders, in addition to the aircraft crew, after confirming the discovery of the wreckage two kilometers from the village of Kısık Kavağı in the Haymana area near the capital Ankara.

قبل ساعات من مقتله



Prominent Military Leaders in Western Libya



Libyan media confirmed that Lieutenant General Mohamed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad is one of the most prominent military leaders in Western Libya, serving as the Chief of General Staff of the forces affiliated with the National Unity Government in Libya since 2021.



It pointed out that Mohamed Al-Haddad is a pivotal military figure in the post-Tripoli war phase and one of the key faces leading efforts to unify the military institution through the Joint Military Committee (5+5), noting that he has held his position as Chief of General Staff since 2021 by a decision from the Dbeibeh government after the formation of the National Unity Government.



It mentioned that he played an important role in restructuring the forces in Western Libya and was one of the prominent leaders who worked on integrating armed militias into the official military institution of Western Libya.



Active Role in the "5+5" Committee



Libyan media described him as a "key member" of the Joint Military Committee (5+5), especially since he participated in the committee meetings that include representatives from both Eastern and Western Libya with the aim of unifying the military institution and establishing a ceasefire between the two sides, and he was one of the voices supporting adherence to the ceasefire agreement signed in October 2020.



Reports indicate that Al-Haddad sought to build military partnerships with Turkey, Italy, and the United States, and he had extensive regional military relations, having visited a Turkish frigate off the Libyan coast in August 2021, a visit that sparked widespread controversy within Libya.



He signed a military agreement in Rome in 2023 for training Libyan special forces and enhancing security cooperation in the Mediterranean, and he held meetings with American military officials as part of security cooperation.