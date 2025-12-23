The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, called on the United Nations today (Tuesday) for the Houthis to release dozens of UN staff members they have detained "immediately and unconditionally," criticizing the Houthi campaigns of arrest against the UN and its organizations.



Turk wrote on his account on the platform "X": "My colleagues in Yemen are still being arbitrarily detained, one of them since November 2021 and is facing mistreatment and fabricated charges of espionage based on his work in the field of human rights," emphasizing the need for the immediate and unconditional release of our staff in the fields of human rights and humanitarian work.



The United Nations strongly condemned the Houthi group's detention of 10 additional UN employees on December 18, describing what occurred as "arbitrary detention."



The UN warned that this escalation directly threatens the continuity of humanitarian work in Yemen, confirming that the total number of its staff detained by the group has risen to 69, putting one of the largest relief operations in the world at unprecedented risk.



UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated: "These detentions make the possibility of delivering UN humanitarian assistance in Houthi-controlled areas unsustainable, confirming that the Houthis impose restrictions on the organization's work that directly affect millions of needy Yemenis, depriving them of life-saving assistance in a country facing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world."