دعا مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان، فولكر تورك، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الحوثيين لإطلاق سراح العشرات من موظفي الأمم المتحدة الذين اعتقلوهم «فورا ومن دون شروط»، منتقداً حملات الاعتقالات الحوثية ضد الأمم المتحدة ومنظماتها.


وكتب تورك على حسابه في منصة «X»: «ما زال زملائي في اليمن معتقلين تعسفياً، أحدهم منذ نوفمبر 2021 ويتعرض لسوء المعاملة ويواجه تهماً مفبركة بالتجسس على خلفية عمله في مجال حقوق الإنسان»، مشدداً على ضرورة إطلاق سراح عاملينا في مجال حقوق الإنسان والمجال الإنساني فوراً ومن دون شروط.


وكانت الأمم المتحدة دانت بشدة قيام الجماعة الحوثية باحتجاز 10 موظفين أمميين إضافيين في 18 ديسمبر الجاري، واصفة ما جرى بأنه «احتجاز تعسفي».


وحذرت الأمم المتحدة من أن هذا التصعيد يُهدد بشكل مباشر استمرارية العمل الإنساني في اليمن، مؤكدة ارتفاع إجمالي عدد موظفيها المحتجزين لدى الجماعة إلى 69 موظفاً، ما يضع واحدة من كبرى عمليات الإغاثة في العالم أمام مخاطر غير مسبوقة.


وقال المتحدث باسم الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة ستيفان دوجاريك: «إن هذه الاحتجازات تجعل إمكانية إيصال المساعدات الإنسانية التابعة للأمم المتحدة في المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرة الحوثيين غير قابلة للاستمرار، مؤكداً فرض الحوثي قيودا على عمل المنظمة تؤثر بشكل مباشر مما يهدد ملايين اليمنيين المحتاجين، ويحرمهم من الحصول على المساعدات المنقذة للحياة، في بلد يواجه أسوأ الأزمات الإنسانية في العالم».