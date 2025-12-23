كشف وكيل وزارة حقوق الإنسان اليمني المتحدث باسم لجنة مفاوضات الأسرى ماجد فضائل، توقيع الحكومة اليمنية وجماعة الحوثي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على اتفاق يقضي بتبادل 2,900 أسير يمني من الجانبين.


الإفراج عن قحطان


وقال فضائل لـ«عكاظ»: تم التوصل إلى اتفاق بالإفراج عن المحتجزين والمختطفين بينهم قيادات أبرزها القيادي في حزب الإصلاح محمد قحطان، موضحاً أن العملية تم التوافق والتوقيع عليها.


وأضاف أنه سيتم تبادل الكشوفات التي جرى الاتفاق عليها، وسيتم الإفراج عنهم مباشرة وإخراجهم من المعتقلات والسجون.


ولفت فضائل إلى أن هذا الاتفاق يأتي في إطار حرص القيادة السياسية اليمنية على إعادة كل الأسرى والمختطفين إلى أسرهم وفق مبدأ الكل مقابل الكل. وقال إن مجلس القيادة الرئاسي ممثلاً بالدكتور رشاد العليمي شدّد على ضرورة إنجاح الاتفاق والتوصل إلى إغلاق الملف الإنساني الأهم.

اجتماع الأطراف اليمنية في سلطنة عمان.

اجتماع الأطراف اليمنية في سلطنة عمان.


جهود سعودية في التوصل للاتفاق


وأشادت سلطنة عُمان بتعاون المملكة العربية السعودية، وبجهود مكتب المبعوث الأممي الخاص في اليمن واللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر، والأطراف المشاركة في المفاوضات، ما أسهم في الوصول لهذا الاتفاق الإنساني المهم، الذي يؤمل منه أن يهيئ الظروف المناسبة لمعالجة بقية المسائل المرتبطة بالوضع في اليمن.


وأجرت اللجان المفاوضة التابعة للحكومة الشرعية والحوثيين في العاصمة العمانية مسقط على مدى أكثر من أسبوعين مفاوضات برعاية أممية.


مفاوضات الـ12 يوماً


وأعلن مكتب المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن هانس غروندبرغ، اليوم، ختام أطراف النزاع في اليمن اجتماعاً استمر 12 يوماً في سلطنة عُمان، تم خلاله الاتفاق على المرحلة الجديدة من إطلاق سراح المحتجزين من جميع الأطراف على خلفية النزاع.


وحسب البيان الأممي، عُقد الاجتماع في إطار عمل اللجنة الإشرافية المعنية بتنفيذ اتفاقية إطلاق سراح المحتجزين، برئاسة مشتركة بين مكتب المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن واللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر.


ولفت إلى أن هذا الاجتماع هو العاشر للجنة الإشرافية، التي أُنشئت بموجب اتفاقية ستوكهولم لدعم الأطراف في الوفاء بالتزاماتها بموجب اتفاقية ستوكهولم بالإفراج عن جميع المحتجزين على خلفية النزاع.


ورحّب غروندبرغ بنتائج الاجتماع، مؤكداً الأهمية الإنسانية لإحراز تقدم في ملف الإفراج عن المحتجزين المرتبطين بالنزاع.


وأعرب المبعوث الأممي عن امتنانه وتقديره العميق لسلطنة عُمان على استضافتها للاجتماع وعلى دعمها المتواصل لجهود مكتب المبعوث الخاص.


خطوة إيجابية ومهمة


وقال غروندبرغ: «إن التوصل إلى اتفاق حول مرحلة أخرى من الإفراج عن المحتجزين على خلفية النزاع خطوة إيجابية ومهمة، من شأنها أن تُسهم في التخفيف من معاناة المحتجزين وأسرهم في مختلف أنحاء اليمن»، مضيفاً: «سيتطلب التنفيذ الفعّال للاتفاق استمرار انخراط الأطراف وتعاونها، ودعم إقليمي منسق، وبذل جهود متواصلة للبناء على هذا التقدم نحو مزيد من عمليات الإفراج».


وجدّد مكتب المبعوث الخاص التزامه بمواصلة تيسير تنفيذ اتفاق تبادل المحتجزين، بما يتماشى مع المبادئ الإنسانية.