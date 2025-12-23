The Yemeni Deputy Minister of Human Rights and spokesperson for the Prisoners Negotiation Committee, Majid Fadail, revealed that the Yemeni government and the Houthi group signed an agreement today (Tuesday) to exchange 2,900 Yemeni prisoners from both sides.



Release of Qahtan



Fadail told "Okaz": An agreement was reached for the release of detainees and abductees, including prominent leaders such as the leader of the Islah Party, Mohammed Qahtan, clarifying that the process was agreed upon and signed.



He added that the lists that were agreed upon will be exchanged, and they will be released immediately and taken out of the detention centers and prisons.



Fadail pointed out that this agreement comes within the framework of the Yemeni political leadership's commitment to return all prisoners and abductees to their families based on the principle of all for all. He stated that the Presidential Leadership Council, represented by Dr. Rashad Alimi, emphasized the necessity of successfully implementing the agreement and closing the most important humanitarian file.

اجتماع الأطراف اليمنية في سلطنة عمان.



Saudi Efforts in Reaching the Agreement



The Sultanate of Oman praised the cooperation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the efforts of the UN Special Envoy's office in Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the parties involved in the negotiations, which contributed to reaching this important humanitarian agreement, which is hoped to create suitable conditions for addressing the remaining issues related to the situation in Yemen.



The negotiating committees from the legitimate government and the Houthis held negotiations in the Omani capital Muscat for more than two weeks under UN sponsorship.



The 12-Day Negotiations



The office of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced today the conclusion of a 12-day meeting between the parties to the conflict in Yemen in the Sultanate of Oman, during which an agreement was reached on a new phase of releasing detainees from all parties in the context of the conflict.



According to the UN statement, the meeting was held within the framework of the supervisory committee responsible for implementing the detainee release agreement, co-chaired by the office of the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross.



It noted that this meeting is the tenth for the supervisory committee, which was established under the Stockholm Agreement to support the parties in fulfilling their commitments under the Stockholm Agreement to release all detainees related to the conflict.



Grundberg welcomed the results of the meeting, affirming the humanitarian importance of making progress in the file of releasing detainees related to the conflict.



The UN envoy expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the meeting and for its ongoing support for the efforts of the Special Envoy's office.



A Positive and Important Step



Grundberg said: "Reaching an agreement on another phase of releasing detainees related to the conflict is a positive and important step that will contribute to alleviating the suffering of detainees and their families across Yemen," adding: "The effective implementation of the agreement will require continued engagement and cooperation from the parties, coordinated regional support, and ongoing efforts to build on this progress towards further release operations."



The office of the Special Envoy renewed its commitment to continue facilitating the implementation of the detainee exchange agreement in accordance with humanitarian principles.