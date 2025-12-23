وسط تصعيد للهجمات بالطيران المسير والتسللات في مأرب ولحج وأبين، أقر الحوثيون بمقتل قيادي ميداني متخصص في تصنيع الأسلحة.


وأكدت وسائل إعلام حوثية أن القيادي الميداني رائد خالد محمد الدرعي، قُتل أثناء مشاركته في معارك لم تحدد مكانها أو ظروف مقتله. وأفادت بأنه جرى تشييع القيادي الدرعي الذي يُعد من العناصر العاملة في وحدة التصنيع، في مسقط رأسه بمديرية الحيمة الداخلية بمحافظة صنعاء وحضر الدفن قيادات عسكرية ومحلية.


وذكر ناشطون على شبكات التواصل الإجتماعي أن الدرعي كان مختصاً في ما يسمى «التصنيع الحربي».

ويتزامن مقتل الدرعي مع فشل سلسلة هجمات انتحارية نفذها حوثيون على مواقع القوات الحكومية في محافظات مأرب ولحج وأبين.