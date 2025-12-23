Amid an escalation of drone attacks and infiltrations in Marib, Lahij, and Abyan, the Houthis acknowledged the death of a field leader specialized in weapon manufacturing.



Houthi media confirmed that the field leader, Raed Khaled Mohammed Al-Durai, was killed while participating in battles whose location and circumstances were not specified. It was reported that the funeral for Al-Durai, who is considered one of the active members in the manufacturing unit, took place in his hometown in the Al-Haimah Al-Dakhiliyah district of Sana'a governorate, attended by military and local leaders.



Activists on social media mentioned that Al-Durai specialized in what is known as "military manufacturing."

The death of Al-Durai coincides with the failure of a series of suicide attacks carried out by Houthis on government forces' positions in Marib, Lahij, and Abyan governorates.