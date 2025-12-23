وسط تصعيد للهجمات بالطيران المسير والتسللات في مأرب ولحج وأبين، أقر الحوثيون بمقتل قيادي ميداني متخصص في تصنيع الأسلحة.
وأكدت وسائل إعلام حوثية أن القيادي الميداني رائد خالد محمد الدرعي، قُتل أثناء مشاركته في معارك لم تحدد مكانها أو ظروف مقتله. وأفادت بأنه جرى تشييع القيادي الدرعي الذي يُعد من العناصر العاملة في وحدة التصنيع، في مسقط رأسه بمديرية الحيمة الداخلية بمحافظة صنعاء وحضر الدفن قيادات عسكرية ومحلية.
وذكر ناشطون على شبكات التواصل الإجتماعي أن الدرعي كان مختصاً في ما يسمى «التصنيع الحربي».
ويتزامن مقتل الدرعي مع فشل سلسلة هجمات انتحارية نفذها حوثيون على مواقع القوات الحكومية في محافظات مأرب ولحج وأبين.
Amid an escalation of drone attacks and infiltrations in Marib, Lahij, and Abyan, the Houthis acknowledged the death of a field leader specialized in weapon manufacturing.
Houthi media confirmed that the field leader, Raed Khaled Mohammed Al-Durai, was killed while participating in battles whose location and circumstances were not specified. It was reported that the funeral for Al-Durai, who is considered one of the active members in the manufacturing unit, took place in his hometown in the Al-Haimah Al-Dakhiliyah district of Sana'a governorate, attended by military and local leaders.
Activists on social media mentioned that Al-Durai specialized in what is known as "military manufacturing."
The death of Al-Durai coincides with the failure of a series of suicide attacks carried out by Houthis on government forces' positions in Marib, Lahij, and Abyan governorates.