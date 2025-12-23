كشفت بيانات تتبع الرحلات وإفادات مسؤولين أمريكيين، أن الولايات المتحدة تنفذ منذ أواخر نوفمبر رحلات جوية فوق أجزاء واسعة من نيجيريا، في إطار جهود جمع المعلومات الاستخباراتية وتعزيز التعاون الأمني بين البلدين، وسط توترات دبلوماسية وأمنية متزايدة في المنطقة.

وتأتي هذه الرحلات بعد تهديدات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالتدخل العسكري في نيجيريا، بزعم تقاعسها عن حماية المجتمعات المسيحية من موجات العنف. كما تزامنت مع حادثة اختطاف طيار أمريكي يعمل لدى وكالة تبشيرية في النيجر المجاورة قبل أشهر قليلة.

وتشير بيانات التتبع لشهر ديسمبر إلى أن الطائرة، التي تشغلها شركة أمريكية متعاقدة، تقلع عادة من غانا وتحلق فوق نيجيريا قبل أن تعود إلى العاصمة الغانية أكرا.

وحددت البيانات أن الشركة المشغلة هي «تيناكس إيروسبيس»، التي تتخذ من ولاية ميسيسيبي مقرًا لها، وتقدم طائرات للمهام الخاصة وتعمل بشكل وثيق مع الجيش الأمريكي، وفقًا لموقعها الرسمي.

وقام ليام كار، رئيس فريق أفريقيا في مشروع التهديدات الحرجة بمعهد «أمريكان إنتربرايز»، بتحليل بيانات الرحلة، مشيرًا إلى أن العملية تبدو وكأنها تدار من مطار في أكرا، المعروف كمركز للشبكة اللوجستية الداعمة للجيش الأمريكي في أفريقيا.