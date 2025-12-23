Data from flight tracking and statements from U.S. officials reveal that the United States has been conducting flights over large parts of Nigeria since late November, as part of efforts to gather intelligence and enhance security cooperation between the two countries, amid increasing diplomatic and security tensions in the region.

These flights follow threats from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding military intervention in Nigeria, alleging its failure to protect Christian communities from waves of violence. They also coincided with the kidnapping of an American pilot working for a missionary agency in neighboring Niger a few months ago.

Tracking data for December indicates that the aircraft, operated by a U.S. contracting company, typically takes off from Ghana and flies over Nigeria before returning to the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The data identified the operating company as "Tinax Aerospace," based in Mississippi, which provides aircraft for special missions and works closely with the U.S. military, according to its official website.

Liam Carr, head of the Africa team at the Critical Threats Project at the American Enterprise Institute, analyzed the flight data, noting that the operation appears to be managed from an airport in Accra, known as a hub for the logistical network supporting the U.S. military in Africa.