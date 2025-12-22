The relations between Damascus and Ankara, and the agreement between the Syrian authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), are at the forefront of the agenda for the talks between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yasar Guler in Syria today (Monday).



Meeting with President Al-Shara



The Turkish Foreign Ministry reported that the ministers will conduct a general assessment of relations during the visit, which includes a meeting with President Ahmad Al-Shara, since the overthrow of former President Bashar Al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024.



Both sides are expected to discuss the progress in implementing the March 10 agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces in the northeastern part of the country, which "closely affects Turkey's national security priorities," according to the ministry's statement.



Last week, the Turkish Foreign Minister warned the SDF against any further delays in integrating into the Syrian army, emphasizing that such delays "threaten the national unity" of the country, pointing out that the agreement partners "are running out of patience."



According to the Foreign Ministry's statement, Ankara is expected to raise "the security risks emerging in southern Syria due to Israeli aggression," and "Syria's joining the international coalition" against ISIS.



Preventing the Resurgence of ISIS



The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed that cooperation between Damascus and Ankara aims to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, which seeks to exploit potential vulnerabilities in the Syrian arena.



Turkey conducted three military operations in northern Syria between 2016 and 2019 against Kurdish fighters and ISIS. Ankara considers the presence of SDF elements near its borders a threat to its security.



The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for an attack that occurred on December 13, which resulted in the deaths of two American soldiers and a civilian translator in Palmyra, central Syria.



It is worth noting that Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shara and the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, signed an agreement on March 10, which included several provisions, the most important of which was the integration of the civil and military institutions of the Kurdish self-administration into national institutions by the end of the year. However, differing viewpoints between the two sides have hindered progress in its implementation.