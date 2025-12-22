تتصدر العلاقات بين دمشق وأنقرة، والاتفاق بين السلطات السورية وقوات سورية الديموقراطية (قسد)، أجندة محادثات وزيري الخارجية هاكان فيدان والدفاع يشار غولر التركيين في سورية، اليوم (الإثنين).


لقاء مع الرئيس الشرع


وأفادت الخارجية التركية بأن الوزيرين سيجريان خلال الزيارة، التي يتخللها لقاء الرئيس أحمد الشرع، تقييماً عاماً للعلاقات منذ الإطاحة بحكم الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في الثامن من ديسمبر 2024.


ومن المنتظر أن يبحث الجانبان التقدّم في تنفيذ اتفاق 10 مارس بين دمشق وقوات سورية الديموقراطية في شمال شرقي البلاد، والذي «يمسّ عن قرب أولويات الأمن القومي لتركيا»، بحسب بيان الوزارة.


وكان وزير الخارجية التركي حذّر قوات «قسد» الأسبوع الماضي من أي إرجاء جديد للاندماج في الجيش السوري، مؤكداً أنّ ذلك «يهدّد الوحدة الوطنية» للبلاد، لافتاً إلى أنّ شركاء الاتفاق «ينفد صبرهم».


ووفق بيان وزارة الخارجية، يتوقع أن تطرح أنقرة «المخاطر الأمنية الناشئة في جنوب سورية بسبب العدوان الإسرائيلي»، و«انضمام سورية إلى التحالف الدولي» ضد تنظيم داعش.


منع عودة ظهور «داعش»


وأكدت الخارجية التركية أن التعاون بين دمشق وأنقرة يهدف إلى منع عودة ظهور «داعش» الذي يسعى لاستغلال هشاشة محتملة على الساحة السورية.


وشنّت تركيا بين العامين 2016 و2019 ثلاث عمليات عسكرية في شمال سورية ضد المقاتلين الأكراد وتنظيم داعش. وتعتبر أنقرة بقاء عناصر «قسد» عند حدودها تهديداً لأمنها.


وأعلن التنظيم الإرهابي مسؤوليته عن هجوم وقع في 13 ديسمبر، وأسفر عن مقتل جنديين أمريكيين ومترجم مدني في تدمر وسط سورية.


يذكر أن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع وقائد قوات سورية الديموقراطية مظلوم عبدي وقعا اتفاقاً يوم 10 مارس، تضمّن بنوداً عدّة على رأسها دمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية التابعة للإدارة الذاتية الكردية في المؤسسات الوطنية بحلول نهاية العام، إلا أن تبايناً في وجهات النظر بين الطرفين حال دون إحراز تقدم في تطبيقه.