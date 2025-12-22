تتصدر العلاقات بين دمشق وأنقرة، والاتفاق بين السلطات السورية وقوات سورية الديموقراطية (قسد)، أجندة محادثات وزيري الخارجية هاكان فيدان والدفاع يشار غولر التركيين في سورية، اليوم (الإثنين).
لقاء مع الرئيس الشرع
وأفادت الخارجية التركية بأن الوزيرين سيجريان خلال الزيارة، التي يتخللها لقاء الرئيس أحمد الشرع، تقييماً عاماً للعلاقات منذ الإطاحة بحكم الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في الثامن من ديسمبر 2024.
ومن المنتظر أن يبحث الجانبان التقدّم في تنفيذ اتفاق 10 مارس بين دمشق وقوات سورية الديموقراطية في شمال شرقي البلاد، والذي «يمسّ عن قرب أولويات الأمن القومي لتركيا»، بحسب بيان الوزارة.
وكان وزير الخارجية التركي حذّر قوات «قسد» الأسبوع الماضي من أي إرجاء جديد للاندماج في الجيش السوري، مؤكداً أنّ ذلك «يهدّد الوحدة الوطنية» للبلاد، لافتاً إلى أنّ شركاء الاتفاق «ينفد صبرهم».
ووفق بيان وزارة الخارجية، يتوقع أن تطرح أنقرة «المخاطر الأمنية الناشئة في جنوب سورية بسبب العدوان الإسرائيلي»، و«انضمام سورية إلى التحالف الدولي» ضد تنظيم داعش.
منع عودة ظهور «داعش»
وأكدت الخارجية التركية أن التعاون بين دمشق وأنقرة يهدف إلى منع عودة ظهور «داعش» الذي يسعى لاستغلال هشاشة محتملة على الساحة السورية.
وشنّت تركيا بين العامين 2016 و2019 ثلاث عمليات عسكرية في شمال سورية ضد المقاتلين الأكراد وتنظيم داعش. وتعتبر أنقرة بقاء عناصر «قسد» عند حدودها تهديداً لأمنها.
وأعلن التنظيم الإرهابي مسؤوليته عن هجوم وقع في 13 ديسمبر، وأسفر عن مقتل جنديين أمريكيين ومترجم مدني في تدمر وسط سورية.
يذكر أن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع وقائد قوات سورية الديموقراطية مظلوم عبدي وقعا اتفاقاً يوم 10 مارس، تضمّن بنوداً عدّة على رأسها دمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية التابعة للإدارة الذاتية الكردية في المؤسسات الوطنية بحلول نهاية العام، إلا أن تبايناً في وجهات النظر بين الطرفين حال دون إحراز تقدم في تطبيقه.
The relations between Damascus and Ankara, and the agreement between the Syrian authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), are at the forefront of the agenda for the talks between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yasar Guler in Syria today (Monday).
Meeting with President Al-Shara
The Turkish Foreign Ministry reported that the ministers will conduct a general assessment of relations during the visit, which includes a meeting with President Ahmad Al-Shara, since the overthrow of former President Bashar Al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024.
Both sides are expected to discuss the progress in implementing the March 10 agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces in the northeastern part of the country, which "closely affects Turkey's national security priorities," according to the ministry's statement.
Last week, the Turkish Foreign Minister warned the SDF against any further delays in integrating into the Syrian army, emphasizing that such delays "threaten the national unity" of the country, pointing out that the agreement partners "are running out of patience."
According to the Foreign Ministry's statement, Ankara is expected to raise "the security risks emerging in southern Syria due to Israeli aggression," and "Syria's joining the international coalition" against ISIS.
Preventing the Resurgence of ISIS
The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed that cooperation between Damascus and Ankara aims to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, which seeks to exploit potential vulnerabilities in the Syrian arena.
Turkey conducted three military operations in northern Syria between 2016 and 2019 against Kurdish fighters and ISIS. Ankara considers the presence of SDF elements near its borders a threat to its security.
The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for an attack that occurred on December 13, which resulted in the deaths of two American soldiers and a civilian translator in Palmyra, central Syria.
It is worth noting that Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shara and the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, signed an agreement on March 10, which included several provisions, the most important of which was the integration of the civil and military institutions of the Kurdish self-administration into national institutions by the end of the year. However, differing viewpoints between the two sides have hindered progress in its implementation.