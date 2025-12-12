A report revealed that Washington is demanding Tel Aviv to bear the costs of removing debris from the Gaza Strip, after two years of war that nearly destroyed it completely.

The Israeli website Yedioth Ahronoth reported that an official stated that Tel Aviv agreed to pay for the debris removal from the Gaza Strip and to take responsibility for the massive engineering operation, following a request from the United States.

According to the website, Israel has tentatively agreed to the request and will begin clearing an area in Rafah in the southern part of the strip for reconstruction.

Israel is expected to be required to remove debris from the entire Gaza Strip, in a process that will take years at a total cost exceeding one billion dollars.