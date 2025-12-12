كشف تقرير عن مطالبة واشنطن تل أبيب بتحمل تكاليف إزالة الأنقاض من قطاع غزة، بعد عامين من الحرب التي دمرته بشكل شبه تام.

ونقل موقع يديعوت أحرونوت الإسرائيلي عن مسؤول أن تل أبيب وافقت على دفع تكاليف إزالة الأنقاض من قطاع غزة وأن تتحمل مسؤولية العملية الهندسية الضخمة، وذلك بعد طلب من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

ووفق الموقع، فإن إسرائيل وافقت مبدئيا على الطلب، وستبدأ بإخلاء منطقة في رفح جنوبي القطاع من أجل إعادة إعمارها.

ويتوقع أن تكون إسرائيل مطالبة بإزالة أنقاض قطاع غزة بأكمله، في عملية ستستمر سنوات بتكلفة إجمالية تزيد على مليار دولار.