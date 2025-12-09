British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasized the need to hold accountable those involved in committing atrocities in Sudan, asserting that "the horrors are still ongoing."



Cooper stated in a post on the "X" platform today (Tuesday): "Children are being killed in kindergartens, and patients are being killed in hospitals," adding that "civilians and healthcare facilities are never legitimate targets." She confirmed that "the perpetrators of the heinous crimes in Sudan must be held accountable."



On Monday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that 114 people, including 63 children, were killed in strikes on a hospital in South Kordofan last Thursday.



He called for a ceasefire, stating in a post on "X," citing the organization's system for monitoring attacks on healthcare, that repeated strikes in South Kordofan had hit a kindergarten and at least three times the nearby Kologi rural hospital, resulting in the deaths of 114 people, including 63 children, and injuring 35 others.



He added that paramedics and rescue workers were targeted while trying to transfer injured individuals from the kindergarten to the hospital, expressing his sorrow over these senseless attacks on civilians and healthcare infrastructure, and calling for an end to the violence.



He noted that survivors of the December 4 attack were transferred to Abu Jbeha Hospital in South Kordofan for treatment. Urgent appeals have been made for blood donations and other forms of medical assistance.