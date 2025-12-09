شددت وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية إيفيت كوبر، على ضرورة محاسبة المتورطين في ارتكاب الفظائع في السودان، مؤكدة أن «الأهوال لا تزال مستمرة».


وقالت كوبر في منشور على منصة «إكس» اليوم (الثلاثاء): «أطفال يُقتلون في رياض الأطفال، ومرضى يُقتلون في المستشفيات»، مضيفة أن «المدنيين والمرافق الصحية ليسوا أهدافاً مشروعة أبداً». وأكدت أنه «يجب محاسبة مرتكبي الجرائم البشعة في السودان».


وكان المدير العام لمنظمة الصحة العالمية تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس، أعلن أمس الإثنين، أن 114 شخصاً بينهم 63 طفلاً، قُتلوا في ضربات على مستشفى في جنوب كردفان الخميس الماضي.


ودعا إلى وقف لإطلاق النار، وقال في منشور على «إكس»، نقلاً عن نظام المنظمة لمراقبة الهجمات على الرعاية الصحية، إن الضربات المتكررة في ولاية جنوب كردفان السودانية أصابت روضة أطفال، و3 مرات على الأقل مستشفى كلوقي الريفي القريب، ما أسفر عن مقتل 114 شخصاً، بينهم 63 طفلاً، وإصابة 35 شخصاً.


وأضاف أنه تم استهداف مسعفين وعناصر إنقاذ أثناء محاولتهم نقل مصابين من روضة الأطفال إلى المستشفى، معرباً عن أسفه لهذه الهجمات العبثية على المدنيين والبنية التحتية الصحية، وداعياً إلى إنهاء العنف.


وأشار إلى أنه تم نقل الناجين من هجوم الرابع من ديسمبر إلى مستشفى أبوجبيهة في جنوب كردفان، لتلقي العلاج. وتم توجيه نداءات عاجلة للتبرع بالدم وتقديم أشكال أخرى من المساعدات الطبية.