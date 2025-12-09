جددت بريطانيا التزامها بدعم أمن واستقرار اليمن. وأفادت السفيرة البريطانية في اليمن عبدة شريف، عقب لقاء رئيس مجلس القيادة اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي، أن بلادها ترحب بجميع الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة جنوب شرقي البلاد.
وأكدت في منشور على منصة إكس، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن بريطانيا تدعم الحكومة اليمنية ومجلس القيادة.
وكان العليمي شدد على أن إجراءات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي الأخيرة في المحافظات الجنوبية تمثل خرقاً صريحاً لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وتهديداً مباشراً لوحدة القرار الأمني والعسكري وتقويضاً لسلطة الحكومة الشرعية.
يذكر أن التوترات تصاعدت خلال الأيام الماضية بين حلف قبائل حضرموت وقوات النخبة الحضرمية ووحدات أمنية أخرى، على خلفية انتشار قوات المجلس الانتقالي القادمة من خارج المحافظة في مواقع كانت تتولى إدارتها قوات محلية.
وأعلن حلف القبائل سيطرته على منشآت نفطية في حقول المسيلة لحماية الثروات المحلية.
وحذر مسؤولون محليون وقادة عسكريون من أن هذه التحركات قد تفتح باب الفوضى وتهدد باستهداف النسيج الاجتماعي في واحدة من أهم المحافظات النفطية في البلاد، وسط دعوات للتهدئة وتجنب أية خطوات قد تدفع نحو صراع داخلي.
Britain has renewed its commitment to supporting the security and stability of Yemen. The British ambassador to Yemen, Abda Sharif, stated following a meeting with the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, that her country welcomes all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra in the southeastern part of the country.
She confirmed in a post on X platform today, Tuesday, that Britain supports the Yemeni government and the Leadership Council.
Al-Alimi emphasized that the recent actions of the Southern Transitional Council in the southern governorates represent a blatant violation of the transitional phase references, a direct threat to the unity of security and military decision-making, and a undermining of the authority of the legitimate government.
It is worth noting that tensions have escalated in recent days between the Hadhramaut Tribes Alliance and the Hadhrami Elite Forces, along with other security units, against the backdrop of the deployment of Transitional Council forces from outside the governorate in areas previously managed by local forces.
The Tribes Alliance announced its control over oil facilities in the Al-Masila fields to protect local resources.
Local officials and military leaders warned that these movements could open the door to chaos and threaten the social fabric in one of the country's most important oil-producing governorates, amid calls for calm and to avoid any steps that could lead to internal conflict.