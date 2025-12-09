Britain has renewed its commitment to supporting the security and stability of Yemen. The British ambassador to Yemen, Abda Sharif, stated following a meeting with the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, that her country welcomes all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra in the southeastern part of the country.



She confirmed in a post on X platform today, Tuesday, that Britain supports the Yemeni government and the Leadership Council.



Al-Alimi emphasized that the recent actions of the Southern Transitional Council in the southern governorates represent a blatant violation of the transitional phase references, a direct threat to the unity of security and military decision-making, and a undermining of the authority of the legitimate government.



It is worth noting that tensions have escalated in recent days between the Hadhramaut Tribes Alliance and the Hadhrami Elite Forces, along with other security units, against the backdrop of the deployment of Transitional Council forces from outside the governorate in areas previously managed by local forces.



The Tribes Alliance announced its control over oil facilities in the Al-Masila fields to protect local resources.



Local officials and military leaders warned that these movements could open the door to chaos and threaten the social fabric in one of the country's most important oil-producing governorates, amid calls for calm and to avoid any steps that could lead to internal conflict.