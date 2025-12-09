جددت بريطانيا التزامها بدعم أمن واستقرار اليمن. وأفادت السفيرة البريطانية في اليمن عبدة شريف، عقب لقاء رئيس مجلس القيادة اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي، أن بلادها ترحب بجميع الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة جنوب شرقي البلاد.


وأكدت في منشور على منصة إكس، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن بريطانيا تدعم الحكومة اليمنية ومجلس القيادة.


وكان العليمي شدد على أن إجراءات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي الأخيرة في المحافظات الجنوبية تمثل خرقاً صريحاً لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وتهديداً مباشراً لوحدة القرار الأمني والعسكري وتقويضاً لسلطة الحكومة الشرعية.


يذكر أن التوترات تصاعدت خلال الأيام الماضية بين حلف قبائل حضرموت وقوات النخبة الحضرمية ووحدات أمنية أخرى، على خلفية انتشار قوات المجلس الانتقالي القادمة من خارج المحافظة في مواقع كانت تتولى إدارتها قوات محلية.


وأعلن حلف القبائل سيطرته على منشآت نفطية في حقول المسيلة لحماية الثروات المحلية.


وحذر مسؤولون محليون وقادة عسكريون من أن هذه التحركات قد تفتح باب الفوضى وتهدد باستهداف النسيج الاجتماعي في واحدة من أهم المحافظات النفطية في البلاد، وسط دعوات للتهدئة وتجنب أية خطوات قد تدفع نحو صراع داخلي.