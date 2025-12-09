وصف وزير الخارجية الصيني وانغ يي تصريحات رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكايتشي بشأن تايوان بأنها «تهديد عسكري مباشر للصين غير مقبول تماماً»، خلال لقائه مع وزير الخارجية الألماني يوهان فادهفول في بكين مساء (الإثنين)، في تصعيد دبلوماسي يأتي بعد اتهام اليابان لطائرات مقاتلة صينية بتوجيه رادارها نحو طائرات عسكرية يابانية قرب مضيق مياكو، مما أثار مخاوف إقليمية من اندلاع مواجهة عسكرية.
تفاصيل الاتهام الصيني لليابان
ووقعت الحادثة المثيرة للجدل يوم السبت الماضي، شرق جزيرة أوكيناوا اليابانية، حيث اتهمت اليابان طائرات «جيه-15» الصينية بإطلاق إشارات رادارية «خطرة» تتجاوز الحدود الآمنة، وهو أمر يُعتبر تهديداً محتملاً للإطلاق الناري وفقاً لمعايير الطيران العسكري الدولية.
وأكدت طوكيو أن هذه الإجراءات «تتجاوز الضروري للطيران الآمن»، واستدعت السفير الصيني للاحتجاج، محذرة من أنها «أعمال خطيرة» تهدد السلام الإقليمي.
نفي صيني
في المقابل، نفت بكين الاتهامات، واتهمت طائرات الدفاع الذاتي الياباني بـ«الاقتراب المتكرر والإزعاج» لأسطول بحري صيني كان يجري تدريبات طيران معلنة مسبقاً شرق المضيق، مشيرة إلى أن اليابان هي المسؤولة عن تعريض السلامة الجوية للخطر.
توتر العلاقات بين طوكيو وبكين
ويأتي هذا التوتر في سياق تدهور العلاقات بين طوكيو وبكين خلال الشهر الماضي، بعد تحذير تاكايتشي -التي تولت رئاسة الوزراء في أكتوبر كأول امرأة في تاريخ اليابان- من أن أي عمل عسكري صيني ضد تايوان قد يُعتبر «تهديداً لأمن اليابان»، مما يسمح لها بالرد عسكرياً إذا امتد الخطر إلى أراضيها.
وقالت تاكايتشي في البرلمان الياباني إن سيناريو هجوم صيني على تايوان باستخدام السفن الحربية «قد يشكل وضعاً يهدد بقاءنا»، وهو تصريح أثار غضب بكين التي اعتبرته «تدخلاً في شؤونها الداخلية» و«عبوراً للخط الأحمر».
الصين تحذر مواطنيها من السفر إلى اليابان
وفي رد أولي، أصدرت الصين تحذيرات لمواطنيها من السفر إلى اليابان، وعلقت خطط استئناف استيراد المأكولات البحرية بعد إطلاق مياه معالجة من محطة فوكوشيما النووية.
وخلال اللقاء مع فادهفول -الذي يزور الصين لمناقشة التعاون الاقتصادي والأمني في ظل حكومة المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتز- شدد وانغ يي على أن العام الحالي يصادف الذكرى الـ80 لنهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، محذراً اليابان «كدولة مهزومة» من عدم الحذر في كلامها وأفعالها.
أزمة تايوان والخلاف بين الصين واليابان
وأضاف: «ومع ذلك، يحاول زعيمها الحالي استغلال قضية تايوان -التي استعمرتها اليابان لنصف قرن، مرتكبة جرائم لا تُحصى بحق الشعب الصيني- لإثارة الشغب وتهديد الصين عسكرياً. هذا غير مقبول تماماً».
وأكد وانغ أن وضع تايوان كأرض صينية «مؤكد بلا ريب وبشكل لا يمكن إلغاؤه من خلال سلسلة من الحقائق التاريخية والقانونية الحاسمة»، مشيراً إلى أن جمهورية الصين الشعبية «وريثة طبيعية» لجمهورية الصين التي سُلمت إليها الجزيرة بعد الحرب، قبل فرار حكومتها إلى تايوان عام 1949 عقب هزيمتها أمام الشيوعيين بقيادة ماو تسي تونغ.
تايوان ترد على الصين: بكين تشوه التاريخ
ومن جانبها، نفت حكومة تايوان الادعاءات الصينية، وأكد المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية هساو كوانغ-وي في تايبيه أن الجزيرة «ليست جزءاً من جمهورية الصين الشعبية مطلقاً ولم تُحكم من قبلها يوماً».
وأضاف: «فقط الحكومة الديمقراطية المنتخبة في تايوان تمثل 23 مليون مواطن في المجتمع الدولي والمنتديات متعددة الأطراف»، متهماً بكين بـ«تشويه التاريخ»، إذ لم تكن جمهورية الصين الشعبية موجودة عام 1945، وتظل «جمهورية الصين» الاسم الرسمي لتايوان.
وفي طوكيو، أكد الأمين العام للحكومة مينورو كيهارا موقف اليابان، واصفاً إطلاق الرادار الصيني بأنه «فعل خطير يتجاوز الآمن والضروري»، رافضاً رواية بكين عن الحادث.
ورفض التعليق على تقارير إعلامية تفيد بعدم رد الصين على اتصالات طوكيو عبر خط ساخن ثنائي أُنشئ عام 2018 لتجنب التصعيد.
اليابان تتوعد برد حازم وهادئ
وفي سياق متصل، أعلن وزير الدفاع الياباني شينجيرو كويزومي أن طوكيو سترد «بحزم وهدوء» على سلوكيات بكين للحفاظ على الاستقرار الإقليمي، مشيراً إلى أن الولايات المتحدة -التي حذر رئيسها دونالد ترمب تاكايتشي من التصعيد- تركز على تعزيز القدرات العسكرية للحلفاء لمنع النزاعات حول تايوان وبحر الصين الجنوبي.
ويُعد هذا التبادل الاتهامات الأشد حدة بين اليابان والصين منذ سنوات، حيث تسجل اليابان نحو 20% من الاشتباكات الجوية مع طائرات صينية قرب أوكيناوا، في ظل مطالبات بكين بتايوان كجزء لا يتجزأ من أراضيها، مقابل دعم طوكيو للجزيرة كشريك إستراتيجي.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks regarding Taiwan as a "completely unacceptable direct military threat to China," during his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johan Wadephol in Beijing on Monday evening. This diplomatic escalation follows Japan's accusation that Chinese fighter jets directed their radar at Japanese military aircraft near the Miyako Strait, raising regional concerns about the outbreak of military confrontation.
Details of China's Accusation Against Japan
The controversial incident occurred last Saturday, east of Japan's Okinawa Island, where Japan accused Chinese "J-15" aircraft of emitting "dangerous" radar signals that exceeded safe limits, which is considered a potential threat of gunfire according to international military aviation standards.
Tokyo confirmed that these actions "exceed what is necessary for safe aviation," summoning the Chinese ambassador to protest, warning that they are "dangerous acts" threatening regional peace.
Chinese Denial
In response, Beijing denied the accusations, accusing Japanese Self-Defense Forces of "repeatedly approaching and disturbing" a Chinese naval fleet conducting pre-announced flight drills east of the strait, indicating that Japan is responsible for endangering air safety.
Tension in Relations Between Tokyo and Beijing
This tension comes amid a deterioration in relations between Tokyo and Beijing over the past month, following Takaichi's warning—who became Japan's first female prime minister in October—that any Chinese military action against Taiwan could be considered "a threat to Japan's security," allowing her to respond militarily if the danger extended to its territory.
Takaichi stated in the Japanese parliament that a scenario of a Chinese attack on Taiwan using warships "could constitute a situation that threatens our survival," a statement that angered Beijing, which considered it "an interference in its internal affairs" and "crossing the red line."
China Warns Its Citizens Against Traveling to Japan
In an initial response, China issued warnings to its citizens against traveling to Japan and suspended plans to resume seafood imports after the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
During the meeting with Wadephol—who is visiting China to discuss economic and security cooperation under German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government—Wang Yi emphasized that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, warning Japan "as a defeated nation" to be cautious in its words and actions.
The Taiwan Crisis and the Dispute Between China and Japan
He added: "However, its current leader is trying to exploit the Taiwan issue—which Japan colonized for half a century, committing countless crimes against the Chinese people—to incite unrest and threaten China militarily. This is completely unacceptable."
Wang confirmed that Taiwan's status as Chinese territory is "undoubtedly established and cannot be annulled by a series of decisive historical and legal facts," indicating that the People's Republic of China is the "natural successor" to the Republic of China, which was handed the island after the war, before its government fled to Taiwan in 1949 following its defeat by the communists led by Mao Zedong.
Taiwan Responds to China: Beijing Distorts History
For its part, the Taiwanese government denied the Chinese claims, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hsiao Kwang-wei in Taipei stating that the island "is not part of the People's Republic of China at all and has never been governed by it."
He added: "Only the democratically elected government in Taiwan represents 23 million citizens in the international community and multilateral forums," accusing Beijing of "distorting history," as the People's Republic of China did not exist in 1945, and "Republic of China" remains Taiwan's official name.
In Tokyo, the Secretary-General of the Government, Minoru Kihara, reaffirmed Japan's position, describing the Chinese radar activation as "a dangerous act that exceeds what is safe and necessary," rejecting Beijing's narrative of the incident.
He declined to comment on media reports indicating that China did not respond to Tokyo's communications via a bilateral hotline established in 2018 to avoid escalation.
Japan Promises a Firm and Calm Response
In a related context, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced that Tokyo would respond "firmly and calmly" to Beijing's behaviors to maintain regional stability, indicating that the United States—whose President Donald Trump warned Takaichi against escalation—focuses on enhancing the military capabilities of allies to prevent conflicts over Taiwan and the South China Sea.
This exchange of accusations marks the most severe between Japan and China in years, with Japan recording about 20% of aerial confrontations with Chinese aircraft near Okinawa, amid Beijing's claims of Taiwan as an integral part of its territory, contrasted with Tokyo's support for the island as a strategic partner.