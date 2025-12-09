Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks regarding Taiwan as a "completely unacceptable direct military threat to China," during his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johan Wadephol in Beijing on Monday evening. This diplomatic escalation follows Japan's accusation that Chinese fighter jets directed their radar at Japanese military aircraft near the Miyako Strait, raising regional concerns about the outbreak of military confrontation.

Details of China's Accusation Against Japan

The controversial incident occurred last Saturday, east of Japan's Okinawa Island, where Japan accused Chinese "J-15" aircraft of emitting "dangerous" radar signals that exceeded safe limits, which is considered a potential threat of gunfire according to international military aviation standards.

Tokyo confirmed that these actions "exceed what is necessary for safe aviation," summoning the Chinese ambassador to protest, warning that they are "dangerous acts" threatening regional peace.

Chinese Denial

In response, Beijing denied the accusations, accusing Japanese Self-Defense Forces of "repeatedly approaching and disturbing" a Chinese naval fleet conducting pre-announced flight drills east of the strait, indicating that Japan is responsible for endangering air safety.

Tension in Relations Between Tokyo and Beijing

This tension comes amid a deterioration in relations between Tokyo and Beijing over the past month, following Takaichi's warning—who became Japan's first female prime minister in October—that any Chinese military action against Taiwan could be considered "a threat to Japan's security," allowing her to respond militarily if the danger extended to its territory.

Takaichi stated in the Japanese parliament that a scenario of a Chinese attack on Taiwan using warships "could constitute a situation that threatens our survival," a statement that angered Beijing, which considered it "an interference in its internal affairs" and "crossing the red line."

China Warns Its Citizens Against Traveling to Japan

In an initial response, China issued warnings to its citizens against traveling to Japan and suspended plans to resume seafood imports after the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

During the meeting with Wadephol—who is visiting China to discuss economic and security cooperation under German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government—Wang Yi emphasized that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, warning Japan "as a defeated nation" to be cautious in its words and actions.

The Taiwan Crisis and the Dispute Between China and Japan

He added: "However, its current leader is trying to exploit the Taiwan issue—which Japan colonized for half a century, committing countless crimes against the Chinese people—to incite unrest and threaten China militarily. This is completely unacceptable."

Wang confirmed that Taiwan's status as Chinese territory is "undoubtedly established and cannot be annulled by a series of decisive historical and legal facts," indicating that the People's Republic of China is the "natural successor" to the Republic of China, which was handed the island after the war, before its government fled to Taiwan in 1949 following its defeat by the communists led by Mao Zedong.

Taiwan Responds to China: Beijing Distorts History

For its part, the Taiwanese government denied the Chinese claims, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hsiao Kwang-wei in Taipei stating that the island "is not part of the People's Republic of China at all and has never been governed by it."

He added: "Only the democratically elected government in Taiwan represents 23 million citizens in the international community and multilateral forums," accusing Beijing of "distorting history," as the People's Republic of China did not exist in 1945, and "Republic of China" remains Taiwan's official name.

In Tokyo, the Secretary-General of the Government, Minoru Kihara, reaffirmed Japan's position, describing the Chinese radar activation as "a dangerous act that exceeds what is safe and necessary," rejecting Beijing's narrative of the incident.

He declined to comment on media reports indicating that China did not respond to Tokyo's communications via a bilateral hotline established in 2018 to avoid escalation.

Japan Promises a Firm and Calm Response

In a related context, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced that Tokyo would respond "firmly and calmly" to Beijing's behaviors to maintain regional stability, indicating that the United States—whose President Donald Trump warned Takaichi against escalation—focuses on enhancing the military capabilities of allies to prevent conflicts over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

This exchange of accusations marks the most severe between Japan and China in years, with Japan recording about 20% of aerial confrontations with Chinese aircraft near Okinawa, amid Beijing's claims of Taiwan as an integral part of its territory, contrasted with Tokyo's support for the island as a strategic partner.