وصف وزير الخارجية الصيني وانغ يي تصريحات رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكايتشي بشأن تايوان بأنها «تهديد عسكري مباشر للصين غير مقبول تماماً»، خلال لقائه مع وزير الخارجية الألماني يوهان فادهفول في بكين مساء (الإثنين)، في تصعيد دبلوماسي يأتي بعد اتهام اليابان لطائرات مقاتلة صينية بتوجيه رادارها نحو طائرات عسكرية يابانية قرب مضيق مياكو، مما أثار مخاوف إقليمية من اندلاع مواجهة عسكرية.

تفاصيل الاتهام الصيني لليابان

ووقعت الحادثة المثيرة للجدل يوم السبت الماضي، شرق جزيرة أوكيناوا اليابانية، حيث اتهمت اليابان طائرات «جيه-15» الصينية بإطلاق إشارات رادارية «خطرة» تتجاوز الحدود الآمنة، وهو أمر يُعتبر تهديداً محتملاً للإطلاق الناري وفقاً لمعايير الطيران العسكري الدولية.

وأكدت طوكيو أن هذه الإجراءات «تتجاوز الضروري للطيران الآمن»، واستدعت السفير الصيني للاحتجاج، محذرة من أنها «أعمال خطيرة» تهدد السلام الإقليمي.

نفي صيني

في المقابل، نفت بكين الاتهامات، واتهمت طائرات الدفاع الذاتي الياباني بـ«الاقتراب المتكرر والإزعاج» لأسطول بحري صيني كان يجري تدريبات طيران معلنة مسبقاً شرق المضيق، مشيرة إلى أن اليابان هي المسؤولة عن تعريض السلامة الجوية للخطر.

توتر العلاقات بين طوكيو وبكين

ويأتي هذا التوتر في سياق تدهور العلاقات بين طوكيو وبكين خلال الشهر الماضي، بعد تحذير تاكايتشي -التي تولت رئاسة الوزراء في أكتوبر كأول امرأة في تاريخ اليابان- من أن أي عمل عسكري صيني ضد تايوان قد يُعتبر «تهديداً لأمن اليابان»، مما يسمح لها بالرد عسكرياً إذا امتد الخطر إلى أراضيها.

وقالت تاكايتشي في البرلمان الياباني إن سيناريو هجوم صيني على تايوان باستخدام السفن الحربية «قد يشكل وضعاً يهدد بقاءنا»، وهو تصريح أثار غضب بكين التي اعتبرته «تدخلاً في شؤونها الداخلية» و«عبوراً للخط الأحمر».

الصين تحذر مواطنيها من السفر إلى اليابان

وفي رد أولي، أصدرت الصين تحذيرات لمواطنيها من السفر إلى اليابان، وعلقت خطط استئناف استيراد المأكولات البحرية بعد إطلاق مياه معالجة من محطة فوكوشيما النووية.

وخلال اللقاء مع فادهفول -الذي يزور الصين لمناقشة التعاون الاقتصادي والأمني في ظل حكومة المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتز- شدد وانغ يي على أن العام الحالي يصادف الذكرى الـ80 لنهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، محذراً اليابان «كدولة مهزومة» من عدم الحذر في كلامها وأفعالها.

أزمة تايوان والخلاف بين الصين واليابان

وأضاف: «ومع ذلك، يحاول زعيمها الحالي استغلال قضية تايوان -التي استعمرتها اليابان لنصف قرن، مرتكبة جرائم لا تُحصى بحق الشعب الصيني- لإثارة الشغب وتهديد الصين عسكرياً. هذا غير مقبول تماماً».

وأكد وانغ أن وضع تايوان كأرض صينية «مؤكد بلا ريب وبشكل لا يمكن إلغاؤه من خلال سلسلة من الحقائق التاريخية والقانونية الحاسمة»، مشيراً إلى أن جمهورية الصين الشعبية «وريثة طبيعية» لجمهورية الصين التي سُلمت إليها الجزيرة بعد الحرب، قبل فرار حكومتها إلى تايوان عام 1949 عقب هزيمتها أمام الشيوعيين بقيادة ماو تسي تونغ.

تايوان ترد على الصين: بكين تشوه التاريخ

ومن جانبها، نفت حكومة تايوان الادعاءات الصينية، وأكد المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية هساو كوانغ-وي في تايبيه أن الجزيرة «ليست جزءاً من جمهورية الصين الشعبية مطلقاً ولم تُحكم من قبلها يوماً».

وأضاف: «فقط الحكومة الديمقراطية المنتخبة في تايوان تمثل 23 مليون مواطن في المجتمع الدولي والمنتديات متعددة الأطراف»، متهماً بكين بـ«تشويه التاريخ»، إذ لم تكن جمهورية الصين الشعبية موجودة عام 1945، وتظل «جمهورية الصين» الاسم الرسمي لتايوان.

وفي طوكيو، أكد الأمين العام للحكومة مينورو كيهارا موقف اليابان، واصفاً إطلاق الرادار الصيني بأنه «فعل خطير يتجاوز الآمن والضروري»، رافضاً رواية بكين عن الحادث.

ورفض التعليق على تقارير إعلامية تفيد بعدم رد الصين على اتصالات طوكيو عبر خط ساخن ثنائي أُنشئ عام 2018 لتجنب التصعيد.

اليابان تتوعد برد حازم وهادئ

وفي سياق متصل، أعلن وزير الدفاع الياباني شينجيرو كويزومي أن طوكيو سترد «بحزم وهدوء» على سلوكيات بكين للحفاظ على الاستقرار الإقليمي، مشيراً إلى أن الولايات المتحدة -التي حذر رئيسها دونالد ترمب تاكايتشي من التصعيد- تركز على تعزيز القدرات العسكرية للحلفاء لمنع النزاعات حول تايوان وبحر الصين الجنوبي.

ويُعد هذا التبادل الاتهامات الأشد حدة بين اليابان والصين منذ سنوات، حيث تسجل اليابان نحو 20% من الاشتباكات الجوية مع طائرات صينية قرب أوكيناوا، في ظل مطالبات بكين بتايوان كجزء لا يتجزأ من أراضيها، مقابل دعم طوكيو للجزيرة كشريك إستراتيجي.