تتجدد في أحياء منطقة الحدود الشمالية خلال شهر رمضان مشاهد التكافل عبر موائد الإفطار الجماعي التي ينظمها الأهالي بجهود ذاتية، في صورة تعكس روح الترابط بين الجيران وأبناء الحي.


وقبيل أذان المغرب تمتد السفر في الشوارع وبجوار المساجد، ويجتمع حولها الأهالي والمقيمون وعابرو السبيل، وسط مشاركة جماعية في إعداد الطعام وتنظيم المكان وتوزيع التمر والماء.


وأوضح عبدالعزيز البجيدي أن المبادرة مستمرة منذ نحو 8 أعوام، وبدأت بمشاركة محدودة قبل أن تتوسع عاماً بعد عام، فيما أكد أحمد خليف أن الإفطار الجماعي يعزز روح الألفة والتعاون بين الجيران، بمشاركة الرجال والنساء في إعداد الأكلات الرمضانية وتقديمها للصائمين.