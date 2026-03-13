In the neighborhoods of the Northern Borders region, the scenes of solidarity are renewed during the month of Ramadan through communal iftar tables organized by the residents with their own efforts, reflecting the spirit of connection between neighbors and community members.



Just before the Maghrib call to prayer, tables extend into the streets and next to mosques, where residents, visitors, and passersby gather, participating collectively in preparing food, organizing the space, and distributing dates and water.



Abdulaziz Al-Bujaydi explained that the initiative has been ongoing for about 8 years, starting with limited participation before expanding year after year. Ahmed Khalif confirmed that the communal iftar enhances the spirit of camaraderie and cooperation among neighbors, with both men and women participating in preparing and serving Ramadan dishes to those fasting.