مضى عام على سقوط نظام بشار الأسد، وعام على ولادة سورية الجديدة.


12 شهراً، 365 يوماً على ولادة دولة يمكن أن نسميها دون تردد «ولادة من الخاصرة»، إذ غادر الأسد مطار دمشق الدولي هارباً إلى موسكو تاركاً خلفه دولة مفلسة، فالذهب والعملات الصعبة جزء منهما رافقه إلى الطائرة، وجزء أكبر سبقه إلى حيث ذهب.


دولةٌ عدد المفقودين من أبنائها، والمعتقلين في السجون، والشهداء الأبرياء من المدنيين، نساء وأطفالاً وشيوخاً، يكاد يساوي عدد الأحياء المتبقين، في مدن لم يعد فيها مأوى كحي جوبر الدمشقي، والخالدية في حمص، والزبداني، ومضايا، حيث الجوع لا تزال رائحته تفوح من تلالها وزواياها.


غادر الأسد ولم يترك في سورية سوى صوره التي تملأ الجدران والأبنية وزوايا الطرقات. الرئيس أحمد الشرع

لا فرم جثث ولا سجن صيدنايا


سنة مرت على الولادة السورية من الخاصرة، ويأتي البعض ليقول ماذا تحقق وماذا أُنجز؟ الإجابة عن هذين السؤالين وغيرهما من الأسئلة المشابهة ليست بالصعبة، لا بل هو سؤال سهل لو طُرح في اختبارات جامعية لرقص الطلاب فرحاً به.


في هذه السنة السورية تحقق التالي:


- لم يعد هناك سجن صيدنايا أو تدمر أو معتقل فلسطين.


- لم تعد هناك سيارة «بيجو» تعتمدها الاستخبارات لاعتقال المدنيين.


- لم يعد هناك مكبس لفرم الجثث البشرية، وكأننا بتنا في عصر أسوأ من عصر محاكم التفتيش.


استعادة الهوية المفقودة


في هذه السنة بات السوري يتنقل مطمئناً آمناً لا يخشى الاعتقال ولا التوقيف، ولا يخشى «أضبارة» مخبر أو تأدية صلاة الفجر في المسجد القريب. بات السوري حراً قادراً على العيش والحلم والابتهاج، ليس مضطراً أن يخفي ثروته، وأن يدعي الفقر كي لا يقاسمه فيها رجل الأمن القادم من عصور ما قبل التاريخ.


في هذه السنة الأولى، لعل أهم ما تحقق أنّ سورية عادت إلى العرب وعاد العرب إلى سورية. وليس أي عرب بل عادت العروبة المفيدة إلى الشام، إلى المسجد الأموي، ومسجد خالد بن الوليد.


استعادت سورية هويتها العربية في هذا العام. فباتت قادرة على استقطاب الاستثمارات والتجارة المفيدة. بات اسمها أغنية وعلمها فرحاً بألوانه الخضراء منها والأبيض النقي كقلوب أبنائها. في هذا العام بات السوري قادراً أن يرفع رأسه وأن يقول أنا سوري أنتسب إلى وطنٍ جميل.


سورية أمانة عند العرب


سورية الجديدة حققت الكثير الكثير. لقد فعل أبناؤها من أحمد الشرع إلى آخر سوري في ريف إدلب ما يعجز عنه الكثيرون في هذا الوقت القصير.


سورية واعدة، فمن يكون عامه الأول رغم الولادة من الخاصرة كهذا العام، انتظروا منه أن يبلغ المستحيل ليس لأنه سوري فقط، بل لأنه عربي، وسورية أمانة عند العرب. هذا ما قاله رجل أعمال سعودي، نقلاً عن ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، عندما احتشد رجال الأعمال السعوديون في دمشق وكأنهم جاؤوا تلبية لنداء النفير.