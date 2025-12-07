A year has passed since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, and a year since the birth of the new Syria.



12 months, 365 days since the birth of a state that we can confidently call "birth from the flank," as Assad fled Damascus International Airport to Moscow, leaving behind a bankrupt state. Gold and hard currencies accompanied him to the plane, while a larger part preceded him to where he went.



A state where the number of missing persons among its children, those detained in prisons, and the innocent martyrs among civilians—women, children, and the elderly—almost equals the number of the remaining living, in cities where there is no longer shelter, like the Damascus neighborhood of Jobar, Khalidiya in Homs, Zabadani, and Madaya, where the smell of hunger still wafts from its hills and corners.



Assad left and did not leave in Syria anything but his pictures that fill the walls, buildings, and corners of the streets.

No more body shredders or Sednaya prison



A year has passed since the Syrian birth from the flank, and some come to ask what has been achieved and what has been accomplished? The answer to these two questions and others like them is not difficult; in fact, it is an easy question that, if posed in university exams, students would dance with joy over it.



In this Syrian year, the following was achieved:



- There is no longer Sednaya prison, or Palmyra, or Palestine detention center.



- There is no longer a "Peugeot" car used by intelligence to arrest civilians.



- There is no longer a shredder for human bodies, as if we have entered an era worse than the era of the Inquisition.



Restoring the lost identity



In this year, Syrians have been able to move about confidently and safely, fearing neither arrest nor detention, nor the "file" of an informant or performing the dawn prayer in the nearby mosque. Syrians have become free, able to live, dream, and rejoice, no longer forced to hide their wealth or pretend to be poor so that a security man from prehistoric times does not share in it.



In this first year, perhaps the most important achievement is that Syria has returned to the Arabs, and the Arabs have returned to Syria. And not just any Arabs, but useful Arabism has returned to the Levant, to the Umayyad Mosque and the Mosque of Khalid ibn al-Walid.



Syria has regained its Arab identity this year. It has become capable of attracting investments and beneficial trade. Its name has become a song, and its flag a joy with its green and pure white colors, like the hearts of its children. This year, a Syrian can raise his head and say, "I am Syrian; I belong to a beautiful homeland."



Syria is a trust among the Arabs



The new Syria has achieved a great deal. Its children, from Ahmad al-Shara to the last Syrian in rural Idlib, have done what many cannot achieve in such a short time.



Syria is promising; for a year that is its first despite being born from the flank like this year, expect it to achieve the impossible, not just because it is Syrian, but because it is Arab, and Syria is a trust among the Arabs. This is what a Saudi businessman said, quoting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, when Saudi businessmen gathered in Damascus as if they had come in response to a call to arms.