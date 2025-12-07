وصف المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية السورية نور الدين البابا بيان قوات سورية الديموقراطية (قسد) بمنع احتفالات التحرير بالمواقع القابعة تحت سيطرتها بـ«الفاشل».


وقال البابا في تصريحات لقناتي «العربية والحدث» إن تحرير سورية مناسبة عظيمة لكل السوريين تعنى بها كل المحافظات والمكونات والقوميات، موضحاً أن وزارة الداخلية تتبع نهجاً واحداً مع كل المحافظات.


وأشار إلى أن وزارة الداخلية ستبذل كل الجهود ليفرح كل السوريين، متسائلاً: «بأي حق يمنعون السوريين من الاحتفال».


تعميم «قسد»


وكانت قوات سورية الديموقراطية (قسد) قد وجهت في تعميم أمس بمنع إقامة أي تجمعات أو فعاليات جماهيرية أو اجتماعية في عموم مناطق الإقليم يومي 7 و8 ديسمبر الجاري، وذلك تزامناً مع مرور عام على سقوط نظام الأسد.


وأوضح التعميم أن القرار يأتي في ظل الظروف الأمنية الراهنة وازدياد نشاط الخلايا الإرهابية الساعية لخلق الفتنة، مؤكداً أن الخطوة تهدف إلى الحفاظ على سلامة المواطنين والأمن والسلم الأهلي.


وبدأ السوريون احتفالاتهم في الذكرى الأولى لسقوط الأسد على يد قوات الحكومة الجديدة.


احتفالات واسعة


وشهدت شوارع دمشق احتفالات وسيارات تجوبها وهي ترفع الأعلام، وانتشرت القوات الأمنية في مختلف المدن والشوارع بما فيها العاصمة دمشق لتأمين الاحتفالات.


ودعت وزارة الداخلية إلى عدم إطلاق العيارات النارية في الاحتفالات، مؤكدة أن إطلاق النار لا يعبر عن الفرحة بل يُعدّ مخالفة خطرة تهدّد السلامة العامة وتعرّض مرتكبها للمساءلة القانونية.


وطالبت الوزارة مواطنيها بالتعبير عن مشاعرهم بطرق حضارية وآمنة تحفظ الأرواح والممتلكات.