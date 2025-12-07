The spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Nour al-Din al-Baba, described the statement by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) banning liberation celebrations in areas under their control as "failed."



Al-Baba stated in remarks to the "Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath" channels that the liberation of Syria is a great occasion for all Syrians, involving all provinces, components, and nationalities, explaining that the Ministry of Interior follows a unified approach with all provinces.



He pointed out that the Ministry of Interior will make every effort to ensure that all Syrians can celebrate, asking: "By what right do they prevent Syrians from celebrating?"



SDF Circular



The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) issued a circular yesterday prohibiting any gatherings or public or social events across the region on December 7 and 8, coinciding with the anniversary of the fall of the Assad regime.



The circular clarified that the decision comes in light of the current security conditions and the increasing activity of terrorist cells seeking to create discord, emphasizing that the step aims to preserve the safety of citizens and public security and peace.



Syrians began their celebrations on the first anniversary of the fall of Assad at the hands of the new government forces.



Widespread Celebrations



The streets of Damascus witnessed celebrations, with cars driving through them waving flags, and security forces were deployed in various cities and streets, including the capital, Damascus, to secure the celebrations.



The Ministry of Interior called for not firing gunshots during the celebrations, confirming that shooting does not express joy but is considered a serious violation that threatens public safety and exposes the perpetrator to legal accountability.



The ministry urged its citizens to express their feelings in civilized and safe ways that preserve lives and property.