The Syrian Defense Minister, Major General Marhef Abou Qasra, announced that his country is coordinating with Saudi Arabia and Turkey for defense and military cooperation, revealing the recruitment of about 3,000 defected officers from Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Abou Qasra stated that Damascus has submitted a detailed proposal for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to join the Syrian army. He mentioned in a statement that they have been fighting ISIS for 10 years.



The Epic of Great Victory



During the opening of the military exhibition for the Syrian revolution, dedicated to showcasing models of equipment and vehicles used during the years of the revolution, in Damascus, the Defense Minister confirmed that Syria stands today on the brink of a historical moment that encapsulates the story of a people who refused to be broken, resisting tyranny and enduring wounds until they wrote the epic of great victory with their blood and tears.



Abou Qasra said: "A year has passed since the battle to deter aggression, that historical epic in which the will of the Syrians united, as the masses of fighters launched to strike the strongholds of tyranny from Idlib to Aleppo and from Aleppo to Hama, passing through Homs to the heart of the capital, Damascus, until the enemy forces fled, leaving behind their equipment and weapons under the blows of the revolutionaries."



He added: "We entered Damascus as conquerors, with God's permission, in a solid line and as one army, proving to the world that peoples fighting for their freedom cannot be defeated, and that dignity cannot be bought or sold, but must be seized with iron and fire."



An Army Born from the Revolution



According to Abou Qasra, the military exhibition is not just a display of weapons and equipment, but a living testament to the birth of a new army that emerged from the womb of the revolution, from the first workshops under siege to military development that forged its path despite constraints, reaching operational rooms that evolved from the basements of homes to become professional command centers.



He added that after a year, we look forward to completing the strategic plan to build an army that every Syrian can be proud of, one that preserves their dignity and protects their children, enlightened by the blood of martyrs, loyal to the sacrifices of the wounded and the detained. Abou Qasra pointed out that Syria, which resisted and triumphed, will remain a beacon of freedom, a fortress of pride and resilience, and a symbol of peoples who refuse oppression and champion dignity.



The Shield of the Nation and Its Stronghold



During his speech, the Defense Minister addressed the men of the Syrian Arab Army, saying: "You are the shield of the nation and its stronghold. Maintain your unity, discipline, and military ethics; with you, the state is preserved and the land is safeguarded, and with you, this nation continues to stand firm in the face of challenges." He urged Syrians to hold their heads high, affirming that the era of oppression has passed, and a state of freedom has been born.



Abou Qasra considered the exhibition a message of love and loyalty from Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and from the Ministry of Defense to those who sacrificed their lives for their people to live freely and with dignity.