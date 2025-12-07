أعلن وزير الدفاع السوري اللواء مرهف أبوقصرة، أن بلاده تنسق مع السعودية وتركيا للتعاون الدفاعي والعسكري، كاشفاً استقطاب نحو 3,000 ضابط منشق عن نظام بشار الأسد.
وأفاد أبوقصرة بأن دمشق قدمت مقترحاً تفصيلياً لانضمام قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» إلى الجيش السوري. وذكر في تصريح، أنهم يقاتلون تنظيم داعش منذ 10 سنوات.
ملحمة النصر العظيم
وخلال افتتاح المعرض العسكري للثورة السورية المخصص لعرض نماذج من المعدات والآليات التي استخدمت خلال سنوات الثورة، وذلك في دمشق، أكد وزير الدفاع أن سورية تقف اليوم على أعتاب لحظة تاريخية تختصر قصة شعب أبى أن ينكسر، فقاوم الطغيان وصبر على الجراح حتى كتب بدمه ودموعه ملحمة النصر العظيم.
وقال أبوقصرة: «عام مضى على معركة ردع العدوان، تلك الملحمة التاريخية التي توحدت فيها إرادة السوريين، فانطلقت جموع المقاتلين تدك حصون الطغيان من إدلب إلى حلب ومن حلب إلى حماة مروراً بحمص وصولاً إلى قلب العاصمة دمشق، حتى فرّت قوات العدو تاركة خلفها العتاد والسلاح تحت ضربات الثوار».
وأضاف: «دخلنا دمشق فاتحين بإذن الله صفّاً مرصوصاً وجيشاً واحداً، وأثبتنا للعالم أن الشعوب التي تقاتل دفاعاً عن حريتها لا تهزم، وأن الكرامة لا تشترى ولا تباع، إنما تنتزع بالحديد والنار».
جيش من رحم الثورة
وحسب أبوقصرة، فإن المعرض العسكري ليس مجرد عرض للسلاح والعتاد، بل هو شاهد حي على ولادة جيش جديد خرج من رحم الثورة، من الورشات الأولى تحت الحصار إلى التطوير العسكري الذي شق طريقه رغم القيود وصولاً إلى غرف العمليات التي انطلقت من أقبية المنازل حتى صارت مراكز قيادة محترفة.
وأضاف أنه بعد مرور عام نتطلع لاستكمال الخطة الاستراتيجية لبناء جيش يفتخر به كل السوريين، ويصون كرامتهم ويحفظ أبناءهم، مستنيرين بدماء الشهداء، أوفياء لتضحيات الجرحى والمعتقلين. ولفت أبوقصرة إلى أن سورية التي قاومت وانتصرت ستبقى منارة للحرية وقلعة للعزة والصمود، ورمزاً للشعوب التي تأبى الضيم وتنتصر للكرامة.
درع الوطن وحصنه
وخاطب وزير الدفاع خلال كلمته رجال الجيش العربي السوري، بقوله: «أنتم درع الوطن وحصنه المنيع، حافظوا على وحدتكم، وانضباطكم وعلى أخلاقكم العسكرية، بكم تصان الدولة وتحفظ الأرض وبكم يستمر هذا الوطن صامداً في وجه التحديات». ودعا السوريين أن يرفعوا رؤوسهم، مؤكداً أن حقبة الظلم ولّت، وولدت دولة الحرية.
واعتبر أبوقصرة أن المعرض رسالة حب ووفاء من الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، ومن وزارة الدفاع لأولئك الذين ضحوا بأرواحهم ليعيش شعبهم حراً كريماً.
The Syrian Defense Minister, Major General Marhef Abou Qasra, announced that his country is coordinating with Saudi Arabia and Turkey for defense and military cooperation, revealing the recruitment of about 3,000 defected officers from Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Abou Qasra stated that Damascus has submitted a detailed proposal for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to join the Syrian army. He mentioned in a statement that they have been fighting ISIS for 10 years.
The Epic of Great Victory
During the opening of the military exhibition for the Syrian revolution, dedicated to showcasing models of equipment and vehicles used during the years of the revolution, in Damascus, the Defense Minister confirmed that Syria stands today on the brink of a historical moment that encapsulates the story of a people who refused to be broken, resisting tyranny and enduring wounds until they wrote the epic of great victory with their blood and tears.
Abou Qasra said: "A year has passed since the battle to deter aggression, that historical epic in which the will of the Syrians united, as the masses of fighters launched to strike the strongholds of tyranny from Idlib to Aleppo and from Aleppo to Hama, passing through Homs to the heart of the capital, Damascus, until the enemy forces fled, leaving behind their equipment and weapons under the blows of the revolutionaries."
He added: "We entered Damascus as conquerors, with God's permission, in a solid line and as one army, proving to the world that peoples fighting for their freedom cannot be defeated, and that dignity cannot be bought or sold, but must be seized with iron and fire."
An Army Born from the Revolution
According to Abou Qasra, the military exhibition is not just a display of weapons and equipment, but a living testament to the birth of a new army that emerged from the womb of the revolution, from the first workshops under siege to military development that forged its path despite constraints, reaching operational rooms that evolved from the basements of homes to become professional command centers.
He added that after a year, we look forward to completing the strategic plan to build an army that every Syrian can be proud of, one that preserves their dignity and protects their children, enlightened by the blood of martyrs, loyal to the sacrifices of the wounded and the detained. Abou Qasra pointed out that Syria, which resisted and triumphed, will remain a beacon of freedom, a fortress of pride and resilience, and a symbol of peoples who refuse oppression and champion dignity.
The Shield of the Nation and Its Stronghold
During his speech, the Defense Minister addressed the men of the Syrian Arab Army, saying: "You are the shield of the nation and its stronghold. Maintain your unity, discipline, and military ethics; with you, the state is preserved and the land is safeguarded, and with you, this nation continues to stand firm in the face of challenges." He urged Syrians to hold their heads high, affirming that the era of oppression has passed, and a state of freedom has been born.
Abou Qasra considered the exhibition a message of love and loyalty from Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and from the Ministry of Defense to those who sacrificed their lives for their people to live freely and with dignity.