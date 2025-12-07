أعلن وزير الدفاع السوري اللواء مرهف أبوقصرة، أن بلاده تنسق مع السعودية وتركيا للتعاون الدفاعي والعسكري، كاشفاً استقطاب نحو 3,000 ضابط منشق عن نظام بشار الأسد.

وأفاد أبوقصرة بأن دمشق قدمت مقترحاً تفصيلياً لانضمام قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» إلى الجيش السوري. وذكر في تصريح، أنهم يقاتلون تنظيم داعش منذ 10 سنوات.


ملحمة النصر العظيم


وخلال افتتاح المعرض العسكري للثورة السورية المخصص لعرض نماذج من المعدات والآليات التي استخدمت خلال سنوات الثورة، وذلك في دمشق، أكد وزير الدفاع أن سورية تقف اليوم على أعتاب لحظة تاريخية تختصر قصة شعب أبى أن ينكسر، فقاوم الطغيان وصبر على الجراح حتى كتب بدمه ودموعه ملحمة النصر العظيم.


وقال أبوقصرة: «عام مضى على معركة ردع العدوان، تلك الملحمة التاريخية التي توحدت فيها إرادة السوريين، فانطلقت جموع المقاتلين تدك حصون الطغيان من إدلب إلى حلب ومن حلب إلى حماة مروراً بحمص وصولاً إلى قلب العاصمة دمشق، حتى فرّت قوات العدو تاركة خلفها العتاد والسلاح تحت ضربات الثوار».


وأضاف: «دخلنا دمشق فاتحين بإذن الله صفّاً مرصوصاً وجيشاً واحداً، وأثبتنا للعالم أن الشعوب التي تقاتل دفاعاً عن حريتها لا تهزم، وأن الكرامة لا تشترى ولا تباع، إنما تنتزع بالحديد والنار».


جيش من رحم الثورة


وحسب أبوقصرة، فإن المعرض العسكري ليس مجرد عرض للسلاح والعتاد، بل هو شاهد حي على ولادة جيش جديد خرج من رحم الثورة، من الورشات الأولى تحت الحصار إلى التطوير العسكري الذي شق طريقه رغم القيود وصولاً إلى غرف العمليات التي انطلقت من أقبية المنازل حتى صارت مراكز قيادة محترفة.


وأضاف أنه بعد مرور عام نتطلع لاستكمال الخطة الاستراتيجية لبناء جيش يفتخر به كل السوريين، ويصون كرامتهم ويحفظ أبناءهم، مستنيرين بدماء الشهداء، أوفياء لتضحيات الجرحى والمعتقلين. ولفت أبوقصرة إلى أن سورية التي قاومت وانتصرت ستبقى منارة للحرية وقلعة للعزة والصمود، ورمزاً للشعوب التي تأبى الضيم وتنتصر للكرامة.


درع الوطن وحصنه


وخاطب وزير الدفاع خلال كلمته رجال الجيش العربي السوري، بقوله: «أنتم درع الوطن وحصنه المنيع، حافظوا على وحدتكم، وانضباطكم وعلى أخلاقكم العسكرية، بكم تصان الدولة وتحفظ الأرض وبكم يستمر هذا الوطن صامداً في وجه التحديات». ودعا السوريين أن يرفعوا رؤوسهم، مؤكداً أن حقبة الظلم ولّت، وولدت دولة الحرية.


واعتبر أبوقصرة أن المعرض رسالة حب ووفاء من الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، ومن وزارة الدفاع لأولئك الذين ضحوا بأرواحهم ليعيش شعبهم حراً كريماً.