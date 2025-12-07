أعلن وزير الداخلية في بنين أن القوات المسلحة أحبطت، اليوم (الأحد)، محاولة انقلابية لمجموعة من الجنود الذين سيطروا على التلفزيون الوطني وأعلنوا من خلاله إقالة الرئيس باتريس تالون.


اللجنة العسكرية لإعادة التأسيس


وقال الحسن سيدو في بيان: إن القوات المسلحة في الدولة الواقعة في غرب أفريقيا أحبطت محاولة انقلاب.


وفي وقت سابق، أعلن جنود في بنين صباح اليوم، عبر التلفزيون العام «إقالة» الرئيس باتريس تالون من مهامه، والاستيلاء على السلطة في الدولة الواقعة في جنوب الصحراء والمطلة على المحيط الأطلسي.


وعرف العسكريون عن أنفسهم باسم «اللجنة العسكرية لإعادة التأسيس» وقالوا إن مجموعتهم «اجتمعت الأحد في 7 ديسمبر 2025 وقررت إقالة باتريس تالون من مهامه كرئيس للجمهورية».


عملية التطهير قائمة


من جانبه، قال مصدر عسكري مقرب من تالون «إنها مجموعة صغيرة تسيطر فقط على التلفزيون.. الجيش النظامي استعاد السيطرة.. العاصمة كوتونو والبلاد في أمان تام».


وأضاف المصدر «كل شيء تحت السيطرة.. الرئيس بأمان ولم ينجحوا في الاستيلاء على منزل رئيس الدولة ومقر رئاسة الجمهورية. إنها مسألة وقت فقط ليعود كل شيء إلى نصابه. عملية التطهير قائمة».


وتحدثت السفارة الفرنسية في بنين عبر «إكس» عن طلقات نارية في معسكر غيزو، على مقربة من مقر رئيس الجمهورية «في كوتونو، داعية الفرنسيين إلى ملازمة منازلهم من باب الحيطة».


الولاية الأخيرة للرئيس


وشهد التاريخ السياسي لبنين انقلابات أو محاولات انقلاب عدة.


ويتولى باتريس تالون الحكم منذ 2016، وينهي العام القادم ولايته الثانية، وهي الحد الأقصى المسموح به بحسب الدستور.


واستبعد أكبر حزب معارض من الانتخابات الرئاسية التي باتت محصورة بين الحزب الحاكم ومرشح معارض يعتبر «معتدلا».


ورغم الإشادة بالتنمية الاقتصادية التي حققتها بنين في عهده، يتعرض باتريس تالون بانتظام لاتهامات من معارضيه بأنه تبنى نهجا استبدادياً في بلد سبق أن تميز بديناميته الديمقراطية.