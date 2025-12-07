أعلن وزير الداخلية في بنين أن القوات المسلحة أحبطت، اليوم (الأحد)، محاولة انقلابية لمجموعة من الجنود الذين سيطروا على التلفزيون الوطني وأعلنوا من خلاله إقالة الرئيس باتريس تالون.
اللجنة العسكرية لإعادة التأسيس
وقال الحسن سيدو في بيان: إن القوات المسلحة في الدولة الواقعة في غرب أفريقيا أحبطت محاولة انقلاب.
وفي وقت سابق، أعلن جنود في بنين صباح اليوم، عبر التلفزيون العام «إقالة» الرئيس باتريس تالون من مهامه، والاستيلاء على السلطة في الدولة الواقعة في جنوب الصحراء والمطلة على المحيط الأطلسي.
وعرف العسكريون عن أنفسهم باسم «اللجنة العسكرية لإعادة التأسيس» وقالوا إن مجموعتهم «اجتمعت الأحد في 7 ديسمبر 2025 وقررت إقالة باتريس تالون من مهامه كرئيس للجمهورية».
عملية التطهير قائمة
من جانبه، قال مصدر عسكري مقرب من تالون «إنها مجموعة صغيرة تسيطر فقط على التلفزيون.. الجيش النظامي استعاد السيطرة.. العاصمة كوتونو والبلاد في أمان تام».
وأضاف المصدر «كل شيء تحت السيطرة.. الرئيس بأمان ولم ينجحوا في الاستيلاء على منزل رئيس الدولة ومقر رئاسة الجمهورية. إنها مسألة وقت فقط ليعود كل شيء إلى نصابه. عملية التطهير قائمة».
وتحدثت السفارة الفرنسية في بنين عبر «إكس» عن طلقات نارية في معسكر غيزو، على مقربة من مقر رئيس الجمهورية «في كوتونو، داعية الفرنسيين إلى ملازمة منازلهم من باب الحيطة».
الولاية الأخيرة للرئيس
وشهد التاريخ السياسي لبنين انقلابات أو محاولات انقلاب عدة.
ويتولى باتريس تالون الحكم منذ 2016، وينهي العام القادم ولايته الثانية، وهي الحد الأقصى المسموح به بحسب الدستور.
واستبعد أكبر حزب معارض من الانتخابات الرئاسية التي باتت محصورة بين الحزب الحاكم ومرشح معارض يعتبر «معتدلا».
ورغم الإشادة بالتنمية الاقتصادية التي حققتها بنين في عهده، يتعرض باتريس تالون بانتظام لاتهامات من معارضيه بأنه تبنى نهجا استبدادياً في بلد سبق أن تميز بديناميته الديمقراطية.
The Minister of Interior in Benin announced that the armed forces thwarted, today (Sunday), an attempted coup by a group of soldiers who seized the national television and announced the dismissal of President Patrice Talon through it.
The Military Committee for Reestablishment
Al-Hassan Siddo stated in a statement that the armed forces in the West African country thwarted the coup attempt.
Earlier, soldiers in Benin announced this morning, via public television, the "dismissal" of President Patrice Talon from his duties, seizing power in the country located in the Sahel region and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
The military identified themselves as the "Military Committee for Reestablishment" and stated that their group "met on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and decided to dismiss Patrice Talon from his duties as President of the Republic."
The Purge Operation is Ongoing
For his part, a military source close to Talon said, "It is a small group that only controls the television... the regular army has regained control... the capital Cotonou and the country are completely safe."
The source added, "Everything is under control... the president is safe, and they did not succeed in seizing the president's residence and the presidential headquarters. It is just a matter of time before everything returns to normal. The purge operation is ongoing."
The French embassy in Benin spoke via "X" about gunfire at the Gizo camp, near the presidential headquarters "in Cotonou, urging French citizens to stay at home as a precaution."
The President's Final Term
Benin's political history has witnessed several coups or coup attempts.
Patrice Talon has been in power since 2016 and will complete his second term next year, which is the maximum allowed by the constitution.
The largest opposition party has been excluded from the presidential elections, which have become limited to the ruling party and an opposition candidate considered "moderate."
Despite praise for the economic development achieved by Benin during his tenure, Patrice Talon is regularly accused by his opponents of adopting an authoritarian approach in a country that was previously known for its democratic dynamism.