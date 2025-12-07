The Minister of Interior in Benin announced that the armed forces thwarted, today (Sunday), an attempted coup by a group of soldiers who seized the national television and announced the dismissal of President Patrice Talon through it.



The Military Committee for Reestablishment



Al-Hassan Siddo stated in a statement that the armed forces in the West African country thwarted the coup attempt.



Earlier, soldiers in Benin announced this morning, via public television, the "dismissal" of President Patrice Talon from his duties, seizing power in the country located in the Sahel region and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.



The military identified themselves as the "Military Committee for Reestablishment" and stated that their group "met on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and decided to dismiss Patrice Talon from his duties as President of the Republic."



The Purge Operation is Ongoing



For his part, a military source close to Talon said, "It is a small group that only controls the television... the regular army has regained control... the capital Cotonou and the country are completely safe."



The source added, "Everything is under control... the president is safe, and they did not succeed in seizing the president's residence and the presidential headquarters. It is just a matter of time before everything returns to normal. The purge operation is ongoing."



The French embassy in Benin spoke via "X" about gunfire at the Gizo camp, near the presidential headquarters "in Cotonou, urging French citizens to stay at home as a precaution."



The President's Final Term



Benin's political history has witnessed several coups or coup attempts.



Patrice Talon has been in power since 2016 and will complete his second term next year, which is the maximum allowed by the constitution.



The largest opposition party has been excluded from the presidential elections, which have become limited to the ruling party and an opposition candidate considered "moderate."



Despite praise for the economic development achieved by Benin during his tenure, Patrice Talon is regularly accused by his opponents of adopting an authoritarian approach in a country that was previously known for its democratic dynamism.