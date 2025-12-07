طالب وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني، إسرائيل بالتوقف عن التدخل في الشأن السوري. ودعا في تصريحات، اليوم(الأحد)، تل أبيب إلى الامتناع عن «دعم بعض الجهات داخل سورية».


عقلانية ودبلوماسية


وأكد الشيباني أن «إسرائيل تعد أبرز تحديات بلاده حالياً»، كاشفا أن «أمريكا تدعم دمشق لإنجاز اتفاق مع إسرائيل».


وأفاد وزير الخارجية السوري بأن بلاده أظهرت عقلانية ودبلوماسية أكثر من إسرائيل، مشددا على أن «التهديدات الأمنية خصوصا تنظيم داعش تمثل مصدراً للقلق».


وتتزامن تصريحات الشيباني مع احتفال السوريين، غدا (الإثنين)، بذكرى سقوط نظام بشار الأسد، عقب ثورة شعبية انطلقت عام 2011.


الاستثمار في التنمية


من جانبه، أفاد وزير الإعلام السوري حمزة المصطفى، بأن سورية انتقلت من «مملكة الخوف» إلى بلد خالٍ من أي معتقل رأي، لافتا إلى أن سورية الجديدة تسعى للاستثمار في التنمية والنهوض بدلاً من الانخراط في معارك إقليمية.


ولفت في مقابلة مع وكالة «الأناضول» إلى مقتل أكثر من 700 صحفي خلال الثورة على نظام بشار الأسد بين عامي 2011 و2024.


وأكد أنه لا توجد أية حالة اعتقال لصحفي في سورية، باستثناء حالة واحدة قيد التحقيق، دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية.


وأضاف المصطفى أن أكثر من 500 وسيلة إعلامية تعمل حالياً في سورية، وأن الوزارة تلقت نحو 3000 طلب للحصول على بطاقات صحفية.

حمزة المصطفى

استقبال 3 آلاف وفد أجنبي


وأوضح أن الوزارة تعمل على معالجة هذه الطلبات وإصدار البطاقات، وأن سورية استقبلت أكثر من 3 آلاف وفد أجنبي منذ بداية عام 2025.


وأكد أن الوزارة تسعى من خلال فرقها كافة، إلى أن تكون فاعلة وتلعب دوراً قيادياً في عملية صناعة المحتوى.


وذكر بأن الوزارة تسعى لتطوير الصحافة، وأعادت بناء وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا) على أسس جديدة وأطلقتها في يونيو الماضي.


وتحدث المصطفى عن إعادة إطلاق صحيفة «الثورة»، مشيراً إلى أنها ستكون منصة وجريدة ورقية وموقعاً إلكترونياً. وأعلن أن الوزارة تتجه نحو إعادة إطلاق إذاعة دمشق، باعتبارها إذاعة وطنية.


وأعلن أن الوزارة تسعى لجعل سورية مقراً للصناعة الإعلامية، ونفذت مشروعين إستراتيجيين كبيرين في هذا الصدد، من دون تقديم تفاصيل عنهما.