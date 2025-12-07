The Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shaibani, urged Israel to stop interfering in Syrian affairs. In statements made today (Sunday), he called on Tel Aviv to refrain from "supporting certain entities within Syria."



Rationality and Diplomacy



Al-Shaibani emphasized that "Israel represents the most significant challenge to his country at the moment," revealing that "the United States supports Damascus in achieving an agreement with Israel."



The Syrian Foreign Minister stated that his country has demonstrated more rationality and diplomacy than Israel, stressing that "security threats, particularly from ISIS, represent a source of concern."



Al-Shaibani's statements coincide with the celebration by Syrians, tomorrow (Monday), of the anniversary of the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime, following a popular uprising that began in 2011.



Investment in Development



For his part, Syrian Information Minister Hamza Al-Mustafa indicated that Syria has transitioned from a "kingdom of fear" to a country free of any political prisoners, noting that the new Syria seeks to invest in development and progress instead of engaging in regional battles.



In an interview with the Anadolu Agency, he pointed out that more than 700 journalists were killed during the uprising against Bashar Al-Assad's regime between 2011 and 2024.



He confirmed that there are no cases of journalists being detained in Syria, except for one case currently under investigation, without providing additional details.



Al-Mustafa added that more than 500 media outlets are currently operating in Syria, and the ministry has received about 3,000 requests for press cards.

Receiving 3,000 Foreign Delegations



He explained that the ministry is working on processing these requests and issuing the cards, and that Syria has received more than 3,000 foreign delegations since the beginning of 2025.



He affirmed that the ministry, through all its teams, aims to be effective and play a leading role in the content creation process.



He mentioned that the ministry seeks to develop journalism, has rebuilt the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on new foundations, and launched it last June.



Al-Mustafa spoke about the relaunch of the "Al-Thawra" newspaper, indicating that it will be a platform, a print newspaper, and a website. He announced that the ministry is moving towards the relaunch of Damascus Radio, considering it a national radio.



He announced that the ministry aims to make Syria a hub for media production and has implemented two major strategic projects in this regard, without providing further details.