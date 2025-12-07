طالب وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني، إسرائيل بالتوقف عن التدخل في الشأن السوري. ودعا في تصريحات، اليوم(الأحد)، تل أبيب إلى الامتناع عن «دعم بعض الجهات داخل سورية».
عقلانية ودبلوماسية
وأكد الشيباني أن «إسرائيل تعد أبرز تحديات بلاده حالياً»، كاشفا أن «أمريكا تدعم دمشق لإنجاز اتفاق مع إسرائيل».
وأفاد وزير الخارجية السوري بأن بلاده أظهرت عقلانية ودبلوماسية أكثر من إسرائيل، مشددا على أن «التهديدات الأمنية خصوصا تنظيم داعش تمثل مصدراً للقلق».
وتتزامن تصريحات الشيباني مع احتفال السوريين، غدا (الإثنين)، بذكرى سقوط نظام بشار الأسد، عقب ثورة شعبية انطلقت عام 2011.
الاستثمار في التنمية
من جانبه، أفاد وزير الإعلام السوري حمزة المصطفى، بأن سورية انتقلت من «مملكة الخوف» إلى بلد خالٍ من أي معتقل رأي، لافتا إلى أن سورية الجديدة تسعى للاستثمار في التنمية والنهوض بدلاً من الانخراط في معارك إقليمية.
ولفت في مقابلة مع وكالة «الأناضول» إلى مقتل أكثر من 700 صحفي خلال الثورة على نظام بشار الأسد بين عامي 2011 و2024.
وأكد أنه لا توجد أية حالة اعتقال لصحفي في سورية، باستثناء حالة واحدة قيد التحقيق، دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية.
وأضاف المصطفى أن أكثر من 500 وسيلة إعلامية تعمل حالياً في سورية، وأن الوزارة تلقت نحو 3000 طلب للحصول على بطاقات صحفية.
حمزة المصطفى
استقبال 3 آلاف وفد أجنبي
وأوضح أن الوزارة تعمل على معالجة هذه الطلبات وإصدار البطاقات، وأن سورية استقبلت أكثر من 3 آلاف وفد أجنبي منذ بداية عام 2025.
وأكد أن الوزارة تسعى من خلال فرقها كافة، إلى أن تكون فاعلة وتلعب دوراً قيادياً في عملية صناعة المحتوى.
وذكر بأن الوزارة تسعى لتطوير الصحافة، وأعادت بناء وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا) على أسس جديدة وأطلقتها في يونيو الماضي.
وتحدث المصطفى عن إعادة إطلاق صحيفة «الثورة»، مشيراً إلى أنها ستكون منصة وجريدة ورقية وموقعاً إلكترونياً. وأعلن أن الوزارة تتجه نحو إعادة إطلاق إذاعة دمشق، باعتبارها إذاعة وطنية.
وأعلن أن الوزارة تسعى لجعل سورية مقراً للصناعة الإعلامية، ونفذت مشروعين إستراتيجيين كبيرين في هذا الصدد، من دون تقديم تفاصيل عنهما.
The Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shaibani, urged Israel to stop interfering in Syrian affairs. In statements made today (Sunday), he called on Tel Aviv to refrain from "supporting certain entities within Syria."
Rationality and Diplomacy
Al-Shaibani emphasized that "Israel represents the most significant challenge to his country at the moment," revealing that "the United States supports Damascus in achieving an agreement with Israel."
The Syrian Foreign Minister stated that his country has demonstrated more rationality and diplomacy than Israel, stressing that "security threats, particularly from ISIS, represent a source of concern."
Al-Shaibani's statements coincide with the celebration by Syrians, tomorrow (Monday), of the anniversary of the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime, following a popular uprising that began in 2011.
Investment in Development
For his part, Syrian Information Minister Hamza Al-Mustafa indicated that Syria has transitioned from a "kingdom of fear" to a country free of any political prisoners, noting that the new Syria seeks to invest in development and progress instead of engaging in regional battles.
In an interview with the Anadolu Agency, he pointed out that more than 700 journalists were killed during the uprising against Bashar Al-Assad's regime between 2011 and 2024.
He confirmed that there are no cases of journalists being detained in Syria, except for one case currently under investigation, without providing additional details.
Al-Mustafa added that more than 500 media outlets are currently operating in Syria, and the ministry has received about 3,000 requests for press cards.
حمزة المصطفى
Receiving 3,000 Foreign Delegations
He explained that the ministry is working on processing these requests and issuing the cards, and that Syria has received more than 3,000 foreign delegations since the beginning of 2025.
He affirmed that the ministry, through all its teams, aims to be effective and play a leading role in the content creation process.
He mentioned that the ministry seeks to develop journalism, has rebuilt the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on new foundations, and launched it last June.
Al-Mustafa spoke about the relaunch of the "Al-Thawra" newspaper, indicating that it will be a platform, a print newspaper, and a website. He announced that the ministry is moving towards the relaunch of Damascus Radio, considering it a national radio.
He announced that the ministry aims to make Syria a hub for media production and has implemented two major strategic projects in this regard, without providing further details.