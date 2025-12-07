The Rapid Support Forces continue their operations of killing civilians in South Kordofan. An attack carried out by a drone on the town of Kologi resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians, including children, according to a local official announced today (Sunday).



The executive director of the Kologi administrative unit, Issam al-Din al-Sayed, stated that the drone struck three times, first hitting a kindergarten, then the hospital, and returned for a third time to strike people who were trying to rescue the children.



He held the Rapid Support Forces and their ally, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, responsible for the attack.



The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced on Thursday that the attack resulted in the deaths of more than ten children aged between 5 and 7 years, while the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs estimated the number of dead at around 79 people, including 43 children.



UNICEF's representative in Sudan, Sheldon Yett, stated that the killing of children in their school is a horrific violation of children's rights, and he called on all parties to cease attacks and allow humanitarian access.



After taking control of the city of El Fasher, the last stronghold of the army in western Sudan, at the end of October, the Rapid Support Forces shifted their attack eastward to the oil-rich Kordofan region.



The United Nations reported that more than 40,000 people were displaced from the area during the past month.



Since April 2023, the war in Sudan has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands and the displacement of more than 12 million people, creating what the United Nations describes as the "worst humanitarian crisis" in the world.