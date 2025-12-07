تواصل قوات الدعم السريع عمليات قتل المدنيين في ولاية جنوب كردفان. وأسفر هجوم نفذته بمسيّرة على بلدة كلوقي عن مقتل عشرات المدنيين، بينهم أطفال، بحسب ما أعلن مسؤول محلي، اليوم (الأحد).


وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لوحدة كلوقي الإدارية عصام الدين السيد: إن المسيّرة قصفت ثلاث مرات، الأولى في روضة الأطفال ثم المستشفى وعادت للمرة الثالثة قصفت الناس وهم يحاولون إنقاذ الأطفال.


وحمّل قوات الدعم السريع وحليفتها الحركة الشعبية لتحرير السودان - الشمال بقيادة عبدالعزيز الحلو، مسؤولية الهجوم.


وكانت منظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة (يونيسف)، أعنلت الخميس، أن الهجوم أسفر عن مقتل أكثر من عشرة أطفال تتراوح أعمارهم بين 5 و7 سنوات، في حين قدرت وزارة الخارجية السودانية عدد القتلى بنحو 79 شخصا، بينهم 43 طفلا.


وقال ممثل اليونيسف في السودان شيلدون يت: إن قتل أطفال في مدرستهم انتهاك مروّع لحقوق الطفل، ودعا جميع الأطراف على وقف الهجمات والسماح بالوصول الإنساني.


وبعد سيطرتها على مدينة الفاشر، آخر معاقل قوات الجيش في غرب السودان، في نهاية شهر أكتوبر الماضي، نقلت قوات الدعم السريع هجومها شرقا، إلى منطقة كردفان الغنية بالنفط.


وأفادت الأمم المتحدة بأنّ أكثر من 40 ألف شخص نزحوا من المنطقة خلال الشهر الماضي.


ومنذ أبريل 2023، تسبّبت الحرب في السودان بمقتل عشرات الآلاف ونزوح أكثر من 12 مليونا وبـ«أسوأ أزمة إنسانية» في العالم، وفق الأمم المتحدة.