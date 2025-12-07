The Israeli President Isaac Herzog rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces corruption charges.

Amid protests in several cities opposing the pardon, Israeli President Isaac Herzog considered this matter an internal decision, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's request to issue this pardon.



An Israeli Plea to Trump



Herzog said in an interview with the American magazine "Politico": "Everyone understands that any preemptive pardon must be considered based on its foundations," emphasizing that he would deal with the matter "with the utmost seriousness."



He added: "I respect President Trump's friendship and opinion... Why? Because Trump is the same president we pleaded with, asking him to bring back our hostages, and he courageously led a huge step to return them, and passed a Security Council resolution, but Israel, of course, is a sovereign state, and we fully respect the Israeli judicial system and its requirements."



Herzog reiterated in his comments that the interest of the people is my first, second, and third priority.



Netanyahu faces a charge of bribery and three charges of fraud and three charges of breach of trust in three separate cases. The charges relate to accusations of illegal manipulation of the media and receiving illegal gifts in exchange for government services.



Protests Against the Pardon



Thousands of Israelis protested in several cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, on Saturday evening, demanding the formation of an official investigation committee into the government's failures during the October 7 attack, and emphasized their rejection of any decision to issue a pardon.



During the protests, demonstrators raised slogans opposing the pardon request that Netanyahu submitted to Herzog last week, urging him to reject it.



A protester said: "Do not dare to cancel Benjamin Netanyahu's trial. No one in this country is above the law... This is a red line that a state claiming democracy should not cross," according to the newspaper "Haaretz."



Investigation Committee into Failures



In Tel Aviv, thousands gathered in "Habima" Square to participate in the weekly rally, which included speeches from families of soldiers who lost their lives in the war on Gaza, and activists called for the formation of an official investigation committee into Israel's failures before the attack, in addition to other issues, such as the government's repeated attempts to weaken the judicial system, according to "Times of Israel."



According to "Haaretz," the protests faced attempts of interference from far-right activists, and the police intervened after a brief confrontation broke out. The newspaper reported that right-wing activists later tried to clash with the demonstrators inside "Habima" Square before being removed by the police again.



Representatives of reserve soldiers protested against Netanyahu's government's plan to legalize exemptions for Haredim (ultra-Orthodox) from military service.



Leftist activists raised banners reading: "Our silence about the occupation, and now we have a dictatorship." Dozens of protesters held pictures of Palestinian children killed by the Israeli army in Gaza, according to "Times of Israel."



Netanyahu has so far rejected the formation of an investigation committee into the failures of October 7, justifying that "it cannot be established during wartime," claiming that the Chief Justice "cannot be trusted to appoint an impartial judge to lead the committee," and that the results of the investigation "will not be accepted by a large part of the public."