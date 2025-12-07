رفض الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحاق هرتسوغ دعوات نظيرهالأمريكيدونالد ترمب للعفو عن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، الذي يواجه اتهامات بالفساد.

ووسط مظاهرات في عدة مدن رافضة للعفو ، اعتبر الرئيس الإسرائيلي يتسحاق هرتسوج أن هذا الأمر قرار داخلي، رداً على طلب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإصدار هذا العفو.


توسل إسرائيلي إلى ترمب


وقال هرتسوج في مقابلة مع مجلة «بوليتيكو» الأمريكية: «الجميع يفهم أن أي عفو استباقي يجب أن يُدرس وفقاً لأسسه»، مؤكدا أنه سيتعامل مع الأمر «بمنتهى الجدية».


وأضاف: «أحترم صداقة الرئيس ترمب ورأيه.. لماذا؟.. لأن ترمب هو نفسه الرئيس الذي توسّلنا إليه، وطلبنا منه أن يعيد إلينا رهائننا، وهو الذي قاد بشجاعة خطوة هائلة لإعادتهم، ومرّر قرار مجلس الأمن، لكن إسرائيل، بطبيعة الحال، دولة ذات سيادة، ونحن نحترم تماماً النظام القضائي الإسرائيلي ومتطلباته».


وجدد هرتسوج في تعليقه التأكيد على أن مصلحة الشعب هي أولويتي الأولى والثانية والثالثة.


ويواجه نتنياهو تهمة بالرشوة وثلاث تهم بالاحتيال وثلاث تهم بخيانة الأمانة، في ثلاث قضايا منفصلة. وتتعلق التهم باتهامات حول التلاعب غير المشروع بوسائل الإعلام، وتلقي هدايا غير قانونية مقابل خدمات حكومية.


مظاهرات رافضة للعفو


وتظاهر آلاف الإسرائيليين، في عدة مدن، بينها تل أبيب وحيفا، مساء السبت، مطالبين بتشكيل لجنة تحقيق رسمية بإخفاقات الحكومة في هجوم 7 أكتوبر، وشددوا على رفضهم إصدار أي قرار بالعفو.


وخلال المظاهرات رفع المحتجون شعارات معارضة لطلب العفو الذي رفعه نتنياهو إلى هرتسوج، الأسبوع الماضي، وطالبوه برفضه.


وقالت محتجة: لا تتجرأ على إلغاء محاكمة بنيامين نتنياهو. لا أحد في هذا البلد فوق القانون... هذا خط أحمر لا يجب على دولة تدّعي الديمقراطية أن تتجاوزه، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «هآرتس».


لجنة تحقيق في الإخفاقات


وفي تل أبيب، احتشد الآلاف في ساحة «هابيما» للمشاركة في التجمع الأسبوعي، الذي تخللته كلمات لعائلات جنود لقوا حتفهم في الحرب على غزة، وناشطين دعوا إلى تشكيل لجنة تحقيق رسمية في إخفاقات إسرائيل قبل الهجوم، إضافة إلى قضايا أخرى، مثل محاولات الحكومة المتكررة لإضعاف الجهاز القضائي، وفق ما نقلت «تايمز أوف إسرائيل».


وحسب «هآرتس»، فإن المظاهرات تعرضت لمحاولات اعتراض من ناشطين من اليمين المتطرف، وتدخلت الشرطة بعد اندلاع مواجهة قصيرة. وأفادت الصحيفة بأن الناشطين اليمينيين حاولوا لاحقاً الاحتكاك مع المتظاهرين داخل ساحة «هابيما»، قبل أن تُبعدهم الشرطة مجدداً.


وتظاهر ممثلون عن جنود الاحتياط رفضاً لخطة حكومة نتنياهو تقنين إعفاءات الحريديم (المتدينون المتشددون) من الخدمة العسكرية.


ورفع نشطاء يساريون لافتات كتب عليها: «صمتنا عن الاحتلال، والآن لدينا دكتاتورية». ورفع عشرات المحتجين صوراً لأطفال فلسطينيين قتلهم الجيش الإسرائيلي في غزة، وفق نشرت «تايمز أوف إسرائيل».


ويرفض نتنياهو حتى الآن تشكيل لجنة تحقيق في إخفاقات 7 أكتوبر، مبرراً ذلك بأنه «لا يمكن إقامتها خلال فترة الحرب»، ومتذرعا بأن رئيس المحكمة العليا «لا يمكن الوثوق به لتعيين قاضٍ نزيه لقيادة اللجنة»، وأن نتائج التحقيق «لن يقبل بها جزء كبير من الجمهور».