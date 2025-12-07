كشف موقع «أكسيوس»، أن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي أجرى مكالمة هاتفية استمرت ساعتين، أمس السبت، مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، لمناقشة مسألة الأراضي والضمانات الأمنية.


المكالمة الهاتفية أتت في ختام 3 أيام من المفاوضات الماراثونية بين كبار المسؤولين الأمريكيين والأوكرانيين في ميامي بشأن خطة السلام الأمريكية، وعقب اجتماع استمر 5 ساعات عقده ويتكوف وكوشنر مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في موسكو، الثلاثاء الماضي.


صعوبة مسألة الأراضي


ونقل الموقع عن أحد المصادر قوله: إن ويتكوف وكوشنر جمعا آراء الجانبين وضغطا على بوتين وزيلينسكي لتقديم التنازلات اللازمة للتوصل إلى اتفاق. وأضاف المصدر المطلع على الاتصال أن «مناقشة مسألة الأراضي كانت صعبة».


فيما كشف مصدر آخر أن روسيا لا تزال تطالب بانسحاب أوكرانيا من أجزاء من دونباس التي تسيطر عليها، لكن الولايات المتحدة تحاول بلورة أفكار جديدة لحل هذه المشكلة.


الضمانات الأمنية


ومن القضايا الرئيسية الأخرى الضمانات الأمنية الأمريكية لأوكرانيا، إذ تحدث أحد المصادر إلى تقدم ملحوظ خلال الاتصال بشأن تلك المسألة، لافتا إلى أن الطرفين اقتربا من التوصل لاتفاق بهذا الصدد، لكن مع الحاجة لمزيد من العمل لضمان تطابق تفسير كلا الجانبين لمسودة الضمان الأمني.


وكان زيلينسكي أعلن، السبت، إجراء مكالمة هاتفية طويلة ومهمة مع ويتكوف وكوشنر. وقال على منصة «إكس»: إن «أوكرانيا تؤكد عزمها مواصلة العمل بنية حسنة مع الجانب الأمريكي لتحقيق سلام حقيقي. واتفقنا على الخطوات القادمة وصيغ المحادثات المشتركة».


يذكر أن المبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر مثلا الجانب الأمريكي في مفاوضات ميامي، بينما حضر كبير المفاوضين رستم عمروف ورئيس أركان الجيش أندريه هناتوف عن الجانب الأوكراني.


وحسب «أكسيوس»، يتوقع أن يعود عمروف وهناتوف من ميامي إلى أوروبا لإطلاع زيلينسكي على المقترحات الأمريكية في لندن يوم الاثنين.


ومن المنتظر إجراء المزيد من المحادثات والاجتماعات مع ويتكوف وكوشنر في وقت لاحق من الأسبوع.