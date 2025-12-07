Axios reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a two-hour phone call yesterday, Saturday, with American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the issue of territories and security guarantees.



The phone call came at the end of three days of marathon negotiations between senior American and Ukrainian officials in Miami regarding the American peace plan, and following a five-hour meeting that Witkoff and Kushner held with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last Tuesday.



The Difficulty of the Territorial Issue



According to one source, Witkoff and Kushner gathered the opinions of both sides and pressed Putin and Zelensky to make the necessary concessions to reach an agreement. The informed source noted that “the discussion of the territorial issue was difficult.”



Another source revealed that Russia is still demanding Ukraine's withdrawal from parts of Donbas that it controls, but the United States is trying to formulate new ideas to resolve this issue.



Security Guarantees



Another key issue is the American security guarantees for Ukraine, as one source mentioned notable progress during the call regarding this matter, pointing out that both sides are close to reaching an agreement in this regard, but further work is needed to ensure that both sides' interpretations of the security guarantee draft align.



Zelensky announced on Saturday that he had a long and important phone call with Witkoff and Kushner. He stated on the platform “X”: “Ukraine reaffirms its intention to continue working in good faith with the American side to achieve real peace. We agreed on the next steps and the formats for joint discussions.”



It is worth noting that envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner represented the American side in the Miami negotiations, while chief negotiator Rustem Umerov and Chief of Staff of the Army Andriy Hnatov attended on the Ukrainian side.



According to Axios, Umerov and Hnatov are expected to return from Miami to Europe to brief Zelensky on the American proposals in London on Monday.



Further talks and meetings with Witkoff and Kushner are expected later in the week.