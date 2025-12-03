لليوم الثاني على التوالي، تواصل موسكو هجومها على الدول الأوروبية، مؤكدة أن تصريحات رئيس اللجنة العسكرية في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) جوزيبه كافو دراغوني محاولة لتعطيل الاتصالات المكثفة الجارية حالياً بشأن تسوية الصراع الأوكراني.

متحدثة الخارجية الروسية.


تهديد وترهيب مباشر


ووصفت المتحدثة باسم الخارجية الروسية ماريا زاخاروفا، اليوم (الأربعاء)، هذه التصريحات بأنها «أداة لعرقلة المفاوضات».


وتعليقاً على مقابلة دراغوني الأخيرة مع صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز»، التي لوح فيها بإمكانية توجيه «ضربات استباقية» لروسيا، بقولها: إن هذه التصريحات صدرت خلال الأيام التي نشطت فيها الاتصالات الرامية إلى تسوية الوضع في أوكرانيا.


وأضافت: على ما يبدو، الموجة التي أطلقتها وسائل الإعلام الغربية، وتلك التصريحات المبالغ فيها حول ما يتعلق بمسار المفاوضات بوزارة الخارجية الروسية، وكل هذه التسريبات والفوضى الإعلامية العارمة لم تحقق النتائج المرجوة، فقد استمرت الاتصالات، ولم يتفاعل أحد مع هذه الحملات بالطريقة التي كان يهدف إليها المحرضون، عندها انتقلوا إلى أسلوب الترهيب والتهديد المباشر، الذي يهدف بشكل واضح إلى عرقلة أي اتفاقات محتملة، وما إلى ذلك.


ولفتت زاخاروفا إلى أن أوروبا الغربية، وتحت ذريعة التسلح، تدمر اقتصادها الخاص. وقالت من الواضح أن كل ذلك يُستخدم كأداة لعرقلة مسار هذه المفاوضات، وهناك عامل آخر، وهو تصعيد الهستيريا في أوروبا الغربية، والانغماس في جنون التسلح، حيث يتم رفع الرهانات، وزيادة ميزانيات التسليح، وتدمير الأعمال التجارية لصالح التسلح.


تخريب الجهود الأمريكية


وكان الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اتهم حلفاء أوكرانيا الأوروبيين، أمس (الثلاثاء)، بتخريب الجهود التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة لإنهاء الحرب والتي اكتسبت زخما في الأسابيع الأخيرة.


وقال بوتين بعد حديثه في منتدى استثماري وقبل أن يجري محادثات مع وفد أمريكي بقيادة المبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، في الكرملين: «ليس لديهم أجندة سلام، إنهم في صف الحرب».


واتهم أوروبا بتعديل مقترحات السلام «بمطالب غير مقبولة على الإطلاق لروسيا»، وبالتالي «عرقلة عملية السلام برمتها»، لتقوم بعد ذلك بإلقاء اللوم على روسيا في ذلك.