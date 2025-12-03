For the second consecutive day, Moscow continues its attack on European countries, asserting that the statements made by the Chairman of the Military Committee of NATO, Giuseppe Cavo Dragoni, are an attempt to disrupt the ongoing intensive communications regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.



Direct Threat and Intimidation



The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, described these statements today (Wednesday) as "a tool to obstruct negotiations."



Commenting on Dragoni's recent interview with the Financial Times, in which he hinted at the possibility of launching "preemptive strikes" against Russia, she noted that these statements came during the days when communications aimed at resolving the situation in Ukraine were active.



She added: Apparently, the wave initiated by Western media, along with those exaggerated statements regarding the course of negotiations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, and all these leaks and overwhelming media chaos have not achieved the desired results, as communications have continued, and no one reacted to these campaigns in the way that the instigators intended. They then shifted to a method of intimidation and direct threats, which clearly aims to obstruct any potential agreements, and so forth.



Zakharova pointed out that Western Europe, under the pretext of arming, is destroying its own economy. She stated that it is clear that all of this is being used as a tool to obstruct the course of these negotiations, and there is another factor, which is the escalation of hysteria in Western Europe and the immersion in an arms frenzy, where stakes are being raised, arms budgets are increasing, and businesses are being destroyed in favor of armament.



Sabotaging American Efforts



Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine's European allies yesterday (Tuesday) of sabotaging U.S.-led efforts to end the war, which have gained momentum in recent weeks.



Putin stated after speaking at an investment forum and before holding talks with an American delegation led by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin: "They have no peace agenda; they are on the side of war."



He accused Europe of modifying peace proposals "with demands that are completely unacceptable to Russia," thus "obstructing the entire peace process," only to later blame Russia for it.