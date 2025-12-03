The Kremlin revealed that talks in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner did not reach a "compromise" regarding a potential peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.



Sources disclosed that the issue of border demarcation and Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories constitutes the main points of contention in the discussions that lasted until midnight last night.



Messages to President Trump



Russian President's Chief Foreign Policy Advisor Yuri Ushakov stated, "We have not yet reached any compromises." He added that Putin requested the transmission of a number of "important" messages to U.S. President Donald Trump, clarifying that the talks focused on the essence of the American plan regarding the Ukrainian settlement, rather than on specific proposals.



He confirmed that the content of the negotiations was not disclosed, as the discussion was confidential, revealing that the American side had presented proposals related to land control issues, but no settlement had been reached yet.



Ushakov mentioned that some American formulations seem acceptable to some extent, but they require discussion, while other formulations do not suit us, and he refused to go into details.



Russian-Ukrainian Fighting



In his comments on the Moscow talks, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News that Russians and Ukrainians are currently fighting over areas extending from 30 to 50 kilometers, with the remaining 20% of the Donetsk region.



Witkoff and Kushner presented to Putin the updated version of the American peace plan, which was reduced from 28 points to 19 during talks with the Ukrainians in Geneva and Miami.



Ukraine and its European allies considered that the initial version of the American peace plan heavily favored Russia. Although subsequent amendments made it more acceptable to Ukrainians, it likely became less attractive to the Russians, according to Axios.



Topics of the Moscow Meeting



- Russia received four additional documents alongside the original plan presented by Trump.



- Washington proposed suggestions regarding the issue of Ukrainian territories, and Moscow requested further discussion.



- The essence of the American plan for settlement was discussed, rather than specific proposals.



- The prospects for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement in Ukraine were discussed.



- Moscow and Washington expressed readiness to continue working towards a settlement in Ukraine.



- A meeting between Putin and Trump will depend on the progress made towards reaching a settlement.



Attempt to Draw Borders



During the meeting of Witkoff, Kushner, and Rubio with a Ukrainian delegation headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Miami on Sunday, negotiations focused on where to draw the actual borders between Ukraine and Russia within the potential peace agreement.



Putin insists that Russia will not stop the war until it controls the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.



The United States wants Ukraine to concede land there to convince Putin to accept peace, but that would be a painful and politically sensitive concession for Kyiv.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Tuesday that Umerov provided the Americans with a briefing on the real situation at the front and discussed implementing various steps on the front line in the event of a ceasefire.



He added that the 19-point plan was modified again during the Miami talks.



Zelensky Meets Witkoff



Following the 5-hour meeting in the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner are expected to meet with Zelensky today, Wednesday, during their tour in Europe, to brief him on the outcomes of the talks with Putin, according to Axios.



Meanwhile, Russian news agencies reported that Witkoff's plane left Moscow early on Wednesday. Zelensky announced that he is ready to meet President Donald Trump if the talks in Moscow succeed. He considered that the chances of ending the war are now better than ever... there will be no easy decisions.