كشف الكرملين أن محادثات موسكو بين الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والمبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، لم تتوصل إلى «حل وسط» بشأن اتفاق سلام محتمل لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا.


وأفصحت مصادر أن ملف ترسيم الحدود وضم روسيا لأراضٍ أوكرانية، يشكل أبرز نقاط الخلاف في المحادثات التي استمرت حتى منتصف الليلة الماضية.


رسائل إلى الرئيس ترمب


وقال كبير مساعدي الرئيس الروسي للسياسة الخارجية يوري أوشاكوف، «لم نتوصل إلى حلول وسط بعد». وأضاف أن بوتين طلب نقل مجموعة من الرسائل «المهمة» إلى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، موضحاً أن المحادثات ركزت على جوهر الخطة الأمريكية بشأن التسوية الأوكرانية، وليس على مقترحات محددة.


وأكد عدم كشف مضمون المفاوضات التي جرت، فالمناقشة كانت سرية، كاشفاً أن الجانب الأمريكي قدّم مقترحات تتعلق بمسألة السيطرة على الأراضي، لكن لم يتم التوصل إلى أي تسوية بعد.


وذكر أوشاكوف أن بعض الصياغات الأمريكية تبدو مقبولة بشكل أو بآخر، لكنها تحتاج إلى نقاش، بينما صياغات أخرى لا تناسبنا، ورفض الخوض في التفاصيل.


قتال روسي أوكراني


وفي تعليقه على محادثات موسكو، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو لشبكة Fox News، إن الروس والأوكرانيون يتقاتلون الآن على مناطق تمتد من 30 إلى 50 كيلومتراً، وما تبقى من منطقة دونيتسك بنسبة 20%.


وعرض ويتكوف وكوشنر على بوتين النسخة المحدّثة من خطة السلام الأمريكية، التي جرى تقليصها من 28 بنداً إلى 19 خلال المحادثات مع الأوكرانيين في جنيف وميامي.


واعتبرت أوكرانيا وحلفاؤها الأوروبيون أن النسخة الأولية من خطة السلام الأمريكية تميل بشدة لصالح روسيا. ومع أن التعديلات اللاحقة جعلتها أكثر قبولاً لدى الأوكرانيين، إلا أنها على الأرجح أصبحت أقل جاذبية للروس، وفق «أكسيوس».


محاور اجتماع موسكو


- تلقت روسيا أربعة وثائق إضافية إلى جانب الخطة الأصلية التي قدمها ترمب.


- واشنطن قدمت مقترحات تتعلق بمسألة الأراضي الأوكرانية وموسكو تطلب مزيداً من النقاش.


- بحث جوهر الخطة الأمريكية للتسوية، وليس المقترحات المحددة.


- مناقشة آفاق تحقيق تسوية سلمية طويلة الأمد في أوكرانيا.


- استعداد موسكو وواشنطن لمواصلة العمل من أجل التوصل إلى تسوية في أوكرانيا.


- عقد لقاء بين بوتين وترمب يعتمد على مدى التقدم نحو التوصل إلى تسوية.


محاولة رسم الحدود


وخلال اجتماع ويتكوف وكوشنر وروبيو مع وفد أوكراني برئاسة وزير الدفاع رستم عميروف في ميامي، الأحد، تركزت المفاوضات على مكان رسم الحدود الفعلية بين أوكرانيا وروسيا ضمن اتفاق السلام المحتمل.


ويصر بوتين على أن روسيا لن توقف الحرب قبل السيطرة على كامل منطقة دونباس في شرق أوكرانيا.


وتريد الولايات المتحدة من أوكرانيا التنازل عن أراضٍ هناك لإقناع بوتين بقبول السلام، لكن ذلك سيكون تنازلاً مؤلماً وسياسياً بالغ الحساسية بالنسبة لكييف.


وقال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أمس الثلاثاء، إن عميروف قدّم للأمريكيين إحاطة عن الوضع الحقيقي على الجبهة، وناقش تنفيذ خطوات مختلفة على الجبهة.. في حال حدوث وقف لإطلاق النار.


وأضاف أن الخطة ذات الـ19 بنداً جرى تعديلها مرة أخرى خلال محادثات ميامي.

الرئيس الأوكراني


زيلينسكي يلتقي ويتكوف


وعقب الاجتماع الذي دام 5 ساعات في الكرملين، من المرتقب أن يلتقي ويتكوف وكوشنر مع زيلينسكي، اليوم الأربعاء، خلال جولته في أوروبا، لإطلاعه على نتائج المحادثات مع بوتين، وفق ما نقل موقع «أكسيوس».


فيما فادت وكالات أنباء روسية بأن طائرة ويتكوف غادرت موسكو في وقت مبكر، الأربعاء. وأعلن زيلينسكي أنه مستعد للقاء الرئيس دونالد ترمب إذا نجحت المحادثات في موسكو. واعتبر أن الفرص لإنهاء الحرب الآن أفضل من أي وقت مضى.. لن تكون هناك قرارات سهلة.