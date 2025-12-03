كشف الكرملين أن محادثات موسكو بين الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والمبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، لم تتوصل إلى «حل وسط» بشأن اتفاق سلام محتمل لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا.
وأفصحت مصادر أن ملف ترسيم الحدود وضم روسيا لأراضٍ أوكرانية، يشكل أبرز نقاط الخلاف في المحادثات التي استمرت حتى منتصف الليلة الماضية.
رسائل إلى الرئيس ترمب
وقال كبير مساعدي الرئيس الروسي للسياسة الخارجية يوري أوشاكوف، «لم نتوصل إلى حلول وسط بعد». وأضاف أن بوتين طلب نقل مجموعة من الرسائل «المهمة» إلى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، موضحاً أن المحادثات ركزت على جوهر الخطة الأمريكية بشأن التسوية الأوكرانية، وليس على مقترحات محددة.
وأكد عدم كشف مضمون المفاوضات التي جرت، فالمناقشة كانت سرية، كاشفاً أن الجانب الأمريكي قدّم مقترحات تتعلق بمسألة السيطرة على الأراضي، لكن لم يتم التوصل إلى أي تسوية بعد.
وذكر أوشاكوف أن بعض الصياغات الأمريكية تبدو مقبولة بشكل أو بآخر، لكنها تحتاج إلى نقاش، بينما صياغات أخرى لا تناسبنا، ورفض الخوض في التفاصيل.
قتال روسي أوكراني
وفي تعليقه على محادثات موسكو، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو لشبكة Fox News، إن الروس والأوكرانيون يتقاتلون الآن على مناطق تمتد من 30 إلى 50 كيلومتراً، وما تبقى من منطقة دونيتسك بنسبة 20%.
وعرض ويتكوف وكوشنر على بوتين النسخة المحدّثة من خطة السلام الأمريكية، التي جرى تقليصها من 28 بنداً إلى 19 خلال المحادثات مع الأوكرانيين في جنيف وميامي.
واعتبرت أوكرانيا وحلفاؤها الأوروبيون أن النسخة الأولية من خطة السلام الأمريكية تميل بشدة لصالح روسيا. ومع أن التعديلات اللاحقة جعلتها أكثر قبولاً لدى الأوكرانيين، إلا أنها على الأرجح أصبحت أقل جاذبية للروس، وفق «أكسيوس».
محاور اجتماع موسكو
- تلقت روسيا أربعة وثائق إضافية إلى جانب الخطة الأصلية التي قدمها ترمب.
- واشنطن قدمت مقترحات تتعلق بمسألة الأراضي الأوكرانية وموسكو تطلب مزيداً من النقاش.
- بحث جوهر الخطة الأمريكية للتسوية، وليس المقترحات المحددة.
- مناقشة آفاق تحقيق تسوية سلمية طويلة الأمد في أوكرانيا.
- استعداد موسكو وواشنطن لمواصلة العمل من أجل التوصل إلى تسوية في أوكرانيا.
- عقد لقاء بين بوتين وترمب يعتمد على مدى التقدم نحو التوصل إلى تسوية.
محاولة رسم الحدود
وخلال اجتماع ويتكوف وكوشنر وروبيو مع وفد أوكراني برئاسة وزير الدفاع رستم عميروف في ميامي، الأحد، تركزت المفاوضات على مكان رسم الحدود الفعلية بين أوكرانيا وروسيا ضمن اتفاق السلام المحتمل.
ويصر بوتين على أن روسيا لن توقف الحرب قبل السيطرة على كامل منطقة دونباس في شرق أوكرانيا.
وتريد الولايات المتحدة من أوكرانيا التنازل عن أراضٍ هناك لإقناع بوتين بقبول السلام، لكن ذلك سيكون تنازلاً مؤلماً وسياسياً بالغ الحساسية بالنسبة لكييف.
وقال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أمس الثلاثاء، إن عميروف قدّم للأمريكيين إحاطة عن الوضع الحقيقي على الجبهة، وناقش تنفيذ خطوات مختلفة على الجبهة.. في حال حدوث وقف لإطلاق النار.
وأضاف أن الخطة ذات الـ19 بنداً جرى تعديلها مرة أخرى خلال محادثات ميامي.
زيلينسكي يلتقي ويتكوف
وعقب الاجتماع الذي دام 5 ساعات في الكرملين، من المرتقب أن يلتقي ويتكوف وكوشنر مع زيلينسكي، اليوم الأربعاء، خلال جولته في أوروبا، لإطلاعه على نتائج المحادثات مع بوتين، وفق ما نقل موقع «أكسيوس».
فيما فادت وكالات أنباء روسية بأن طائرة ويتكوف غادرت موسكو في وقت مبكر، الأربعاء. وأعلن زيلينسكي أنه مستعد للقاء الرئيس دونالد ترمب إذا نجحت المحادثات في موسكو. واعتبر أن الفرص لإنهاء الحرب الآن أفضل من أي وقت مضى.. لن تكون هناك قرارات سهلة.
The Kremlin revealed that talks in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner did not reach a "compromise" regarding a potential peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Sources disclosed that the issue of border demarcation and Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories constitutes the main points of contention in the discussions that lasted until midnight last night.
Messages to President Trump
Russian President's Chief Foreign Policy Advisor Yuri Ushakov stated, "We have not yet reached any compromises." He added that Putin requested the transmission of a number of "important" messages to U.S. President Donald Trump, clarifying that the talks focused on the essence of the American plan regarding the Ukrainian settlement, rather than on specific proposals.
He confirmed that the content of the negotiations was not disclosed, as the discussion was confidential, revealing that the American side had presented proposals related to land control issues, but no settlement had been reached yet.
Ushakov mentioned that some American formulations seem acceptable to some extent, but they require discussion, while other formulations do not suit us, and he refused to go into details.
Russian-Ukrainian Fighting
In his comments on the Moscow talks, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News that Russians and Ukrainians are currently fighting over areas extending from 30 to 50 kilometers, with the remaining 20% of the Donetsk region.
Witkoff and Kushner presented to Putin the updated version of the American peace plan, which was reduced from 28 points to 19 during talks with the Ukrainians in Geneva and Miami.
Ukraine and its European allies considered that the initial version of the American peace plan heavily favored Russia. Although subsequent amendments made it more acceptable to Ukrainians, it likely became less attractive to the Russians, according to Axios.
Topics of the Moscow Meeting
- Russia received four additional documents alongside the original plan presented by Trump.
- Washington proposed suggestions regarding the issue of Ukrainian territories, and Moscow requested further discussion.
- The essence of the American plan for settlement was discussed, rather than specific proposals.
- The prospects for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement in Ukraine were discussed.
- Moscow and Washington expressed readiness to continue working towards a settlement in Ukraine.
- A meeting between Putin and Trump will depend on the progress made towards reaching a settlement.
Attempt to Draw Borders
During the meeting of Witkoff, Kushner, and Rubio with a Ukrainian delegation headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Miami on Sunday, negotiations focused on where to draw the actual borders between Ukraine and Russia within the potential peace agreement.
Putin insists that Russia will not stop the war until it controls the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.
The United States wants Ukraine to concede land there to convince Putin to accept peace, but that would be a painful and politically sensitive concession for Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Tuesday that Umerov provided the Americans with a briefing on the real situation at the front and discussed implementing various steps on the front line in the event of a ceasefire.
He added that the 19-point plan was modified again during the Miami talks.
Zelensky Meets Witkoff
Following the 5-hour meeting in the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner are expected to meet with Zelensky today, Wednesday, during their tour in Europe, to brief him on the outcomes of the talks with Putin, according to Axios.
Meanwhile, Russian news agencies reported that Witkoff's plane left Moscow early on Wednesday. Zelensky announced that he is ready to meet President Donald Trump if the talks in Moscow succeed. He considered that the chances of ending the war are now better than ever... there will be no easy decisions.