وسط انقسام واستقطاب سياسي وقانوني حاد، يواجه الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحق هرتسوغ ضغوطا وتهديدات بشأن طلب العفو عن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو.


الأولوية لمصلحة الدولة


وتعهد هرتسوغ بالتعامل مع طلب العفو المقدم من نتنياهو «بأفضل وأدق طريقة ممكنة»، مؤكداً أن مصلحة الدولة والمجتمع الإسرائيلي هي الأولوية الوحيدة. وقال هرتسوغ: من الواضح لي أن طلب العفو يثير قلقاً كبيراً وجدلاً واسعاً في البلاد، مضيفا أن الخطاب العنيف لن يؤثر علي، والخطاب المحترم يثير النقاش، ودعا شعب إسرائيل للتعبير عن رأيه في هذا الشأن، وزيارة موقع ديوان الرئيس والتعبير عن موقفهم.


وبحسب صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت»، كان هرتسوغ يرد على تهديدات ضمنية أطلقها مسؤولون إسرائيليون إذا لم يستجب لطلب نتنياهو، تحديداً ما قالته وزيرة حماية البيئة عيديت سيلمان التي تحدثت عن احتمال تدخل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وفرض عقوبات على كبار المسؤولين في الجهاز القضائي إذا فشل في «حماية مصلحة أمن إسرائيل».


وعلى الرغم من ترويج نتنياهو لطلب العفو باعتباره «خطوة لإنهاء الانقسام»، فإن الطلب نفسه عمّق الشرخ السياسي والقانوني وأثار جدلاً واسعاً.


التنحي أو الانتخابات المبكرة


من جانبها، توقعت القناة 13 موافقة الرئيس الإسرائيلي على طلب العفو مقابل دعوة نتنياهو لانتخابات مبكرة. وتحدثت تقارير أخرى عن احتمال تنحي هرتسوغ مؤقتاً أو وقف التعديلات القضائية، لكن ديوان الرئاسة نفى هذه التسريبات، مؤكداً أن الطلب لم يُناقش بعد.


ونفت مصادر نتنياهو كلياً فكرة التنحي أو الاعتراف بالذنب، مؤكدة أن طلب العفو تم بتنسيق كامل مع ترمب، وأن موقف نتنياهو هو: «كل شيء أو لا شيء».


ويواجه نتنياهو تهما جنائية تشمل الرشوة والاحتيال وخيانة الأمانة في قضايا تتعلق بهدايا غير قانونية وتأثير على الإعلام.


وأفاد خبير قانوني بأن العفو نادر قبل انتهاء المحاكمة، وقد يُمنح العفو إذا اعترف بالذنب، وهو شرط لا يبدو أن نتنياهو مستعد لقبوله.