وسط انقسام واستقطاب سياسي وقانوني حاد، يواجه الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحق هرتسوغ ضغوطا وتهديدات بشأن طلب العفو عن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو.
الأولوية لمصلحة الدولة
وتعهد هرتسوغ بالتعامل مع طلب العفو المقدم من نتنياهو «بأفضل وأدق طريقة ممكنة»، مؤكداً أن مصلحة الدولة والمجتمع الإسرائيلي هي الأولوية الوحيدة. وقال هرتسوغ: من الواضح لي أن طلب العفو يثير قلقاً كبيراً وجدلاً واسعاً في البلاد، مضيفا أن الخطاب العنيف لن يؤثر علي، والخطاب المحترم يثير النقاش، ودعا شعب إسرائيل للتعبير عن رأيه في هذا الشأن، وزيارة موقع ديوان الرئيس والتعبير عن موقفهم.
وبحسب صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت»، كان هرتسوغ يرد على تهديدات ضمنية أطلقها مسؤولون إسرائيليون إذا لم يستجب لطلب نتنياهو، تحديداً ما قالته وزيرة حماية البيئة عيديت سيلمان التي تحدثت عن احتمال تدخل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وفرض عقوبات على كبار المسؤولين في الجهاز القضائي إذا فشل في «حماية مصلحة أمن إسرائيل».
وعلى الرغم من ترويج نتنياهو لطلب العفو باعتباره «خطوة لإنهاء الانقسام»، فإن الطلب نفسه عمّق الشرخ السياسي والقانوني وأثار جدلاً واسعاً.
التنحي أو الانتخابات المبكرة
من جانبها، توقعت القناة 13 موافقة الرئيس الإسرائيلي على طلب العفو مقابل دعوة نتنياهو لانتخابات مبكرة. وتحدثت تقارير أخرى عن احتمال تنحي هرتسوغ مؤقتاً أو وقف التعديلات القضائية، لكن ديوان الرئاسة نفى هذه التسريبات، مؤكداً أن الطلب لم يُناقش بعد.
ونفت مصادر نتنياهو كلياً فكرة التنحي أو الاعتراف بالذنب، مؤكدة أن طلب العفو تم بتنسيق كامل مع ترمب، وأن موقف نتنياهو هو: «كل شيء أو لا شيء».
ويواجه نتنياهو تهما جنائية تشمل الرشوة والاحتيال وخيانة الأمانة في قضايا تتعلق بهدايا غير قانونية وتأثير على الإعلام.
وأفاد خبير قانوني بأن العفو نادر قبل انتهاء المحاكمة، وقد يُمنح العفو إذا اعترف بالذنب، وهو شرط لا يبدو أن نتنياهو مستعد لقبوله.
Amid sharp political and legal division and polarization, Israeli President Isaac Herzog faces pressure and threats regarding the request for clemency for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Priority is the Interest of the State
Herzog pledged to handle Netanyahu's clemency request "in the best and most precise way possible," emphasizing that the interest of the state and the Israeli society is the only priority. Herzog stated: "It is clear to me that the clemency request raises significant concern and widespread debate in the country," adding that violent rhetoric will not affect him, while respectful discourse stimulates discussion. He called on the people of Israel to express their opinions on this matter and to visit the President's Office website to share their positions.
According to the newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth," Herzog was responding to implicit threats made by Israeli officials if he did not comply with Netanyahu's request, specifically what Environment Minister Idit Silman said about the possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump intervening and imposing sanctions on senior officials in the judicial system if he fails to "protect Israel's security interests."
Despite Netanyahu promoting the clemency request as a "step to end the division," the request itself has deepened the political and legal rift and sparked widespread controversy.
Resignation or Early Elections
For its part, Channel 13 anticipated that the Israeli president would approve the clemency request in exchange for Netanyahu calling for early elections. Other reports spoke of the possibility of Herzog temporarily stepping down or halting judicial reforms, but the President's Office denied these leaks, confirming that the request has not yet been discussed.
Netanyahu's sources completely denied the idea of resignation or admitting guilt, asserting that the clemency request was coordinated fully with Trump, and that Netanyahu's position is: "Everything or nothing."
Netanyahu faces criminal charges including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in cases related to illegal gifts and influence on the media.
A legal expert stated that clemency is rare before the conclusion of a trial and may be granted if one admits guilt, a condition that Netanyahu does not seem willing to accept.