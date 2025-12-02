Amid sharp political and legal division and polarization, Israeli President Isaac Herzog faces pressure and threats regarding the request for clemency for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



The Priority is the Interest of the State



Herzog pledged to handle Netanyahu's clemency request "in the best and most precise way possible," emphasizing that the interest of the state and the Israeli society is the only priority. Herzog stated: "It is clear to me that the clemency request raises significant concern and widespread debate in the country," adding that violent rhetoric will not affect him, while respectful discourse stimulates discussion. He called on the people of Israel to express their opinions on this matter and to visit the President's Office website to share their positions.



According to the newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth," Herzog was responding to implicit threats made by Israeli officials if he did not comply with Netanyahu's request, specifically what Environment Minister Idit Silman said about the possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump intervening and imposing sanctions on senior officials in the judicial system if he fails to "protect Israel's security interests."



Despite Netanyahu promoting the clemency request as a "step to end the division," the request itself has deepened the political and legal rift and sparked widespread controversy.



Resignation or Early Elections



For its part, Channel 13 anticipated that the Israeli president would approve the clemency request in exchange for Netanyahu calling for early elections. Other reports spoke of the possibility of Herzog temporarily stepping down or halting judicial reforms, but the President's Office denied these leaks, confirming that the request has not yet been discussed.



Netanyahu's sources completely denied the idea of resignation or admitting guilt, asserting that the clemency request was coordinated fully with Trump, and that Netanyahu's position is: "Everything or nothing."



Netanyahu faces criminal charges including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in cases related to illegal gifts and influence on the media.



A legal expert stated that clemency is rare before the conclusion of a trial and may be granted if one admits guilt, a condition that Netanyahu does not seem willing to accept.