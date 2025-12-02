في تصعيد سياسي يعكس توتراً متنامياً في منطقة الكاريبي، حذّر الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو من أن نشر قوات أمريكية قرب حدود بلاده قد يدفع العلاقة بين كاراكاس وواشنطن نحو مرحلة «قابلة للانفجار».

وقال الرئيس الفنزويلي: «نسعى للسلام دون تنازل عن الحرية وسيادة البلاد».

وتعيش فنزويلا ومنطقة الكاريبي واحدة من أكثر لحظات التصعيد حساسية منذ سنوات، في ظل حشد بحري أمريكي متزايد، وانقسام إقليمي واضح، وأزمة سياسية واقتصادية خانقة داخل البلاد.

وبينما تتهم واشنطن حكومة نيكولاس مادورو بالاتجار بالمخدرات وانتهاك المسار الديمقراطي، يربط محللون فنزويليون هذا التصعيد بسعي إدارة دونالد ترمب إلى إعادة رسم موازين القوى في أمريكا اللاتينية، في مواجهة تمدد النفوذ الصيني والروسي.