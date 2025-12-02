In a political escalation reflecting growing tensions in the Caribbean region, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro warned that the deployment of American troops near his country's borders could push the relationship between Caracas and Washington toward a "volatile" stage.

The Venezuelan president stated, "We seek peace without compromising the freedom and sovereignty of the country."

Venezuela and the Caribbean region are experiencing one of the most sensitive moments of escalation in years, amid an increasing U.S. naval buildup, a clear regional divide, and a suffocating political and economic crisis within the country.

While Washington accuses Nicolas Maduro's government of drug trafficking and violating the democratic process, Venezuelan analysts link this escalation to the Trump administration's efforts to redraw the balance of power in Latin America, in response to the expansion of Chinese and Russian influence.