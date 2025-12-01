U.S. President Donald Trump called on Israel today (Monday) to maintain a strong and genuine dialogue with Syria, warning of the dangers of doing anything that contradicts Syria's prosperity.



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "It is very important for Israel to maintain a strong and genuine dialogue with Syria, and that nothing happens that would contradict Syria's development into a prosperous state," expressing his country's full satisfaction with the results achieved, thanks to hard work and determination in Syria.



Ensuring the Continuation of the Syrian Government



Trump said: "The United States is doing everything it can to ensure that the Syrian government continues to do what is intended, which is essential for building a real and prosperous state," noting that one of the things that has greatly helped the Syrians is the end of harsh and painful sanctions.



He added: "I believe that Syria, its leadership, and its people have truly appreciated that," emphasizing that Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara is working hard to ensure good things happen, and that both Syria and Israel enjoy a long and prosperous relationship together.



A Historic Opportunity



He pointed out that this is a historic opportunity, adding to the success that has already been achieved for peace in the Middle East.



The Syrian presidency had announced earlier today that President al-Shara received the U.S. Special Envoy to Syria, Thomas Barak, in Damascus.



The presidency clarified that recent developments in the region and issues of common interest were discussed in the presence of Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani.