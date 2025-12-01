دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين) إسرائيل إلى الحفاظ على حوار قوي وحقيقي مع سورية، محذراً من خطورة إحداث شيء يتعارض مع ازدهار سورية.


وكتب ترمب عبر منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «من المهم جداً أن تحافظ إسرائيل على حوار قوي وحقيقي مع سورية، وألا يحدث أي شيء من شأنه أن يتعارض مع تطور سورية إلى دولة مزدهرة»، معرباً عن رضا بلاده الكامل بالنسبة للنتائج التي تحققت، بفضل العمل الجاد والعزيمة في سورية.


ضمان استمرار الحكومة السورية


وقال ترمب: «الولايات المتحدة تبذل كل ما في وسعها لضمان استمرار الحكومة السورية في القيام بما هو مقصود، وهو أمر جوهري، من أجل بناء دولة حقيقية ومزدهرة»، مشيراً إلى أنه من الأمور التي ساعدت السوريين كثيراً إنهاء العقوبات القاسية والمؤلمة.


وأضاف: «أعتقد أن سورية وقيادتها وشعبها قد قدروا ذلك حقاً»، مؤكداً أن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع يعمل بجد لضمان حدوث أمور جيدة، وأن تتمتع كل من سورية وإسرائيل بعلاقة طويلة ومزدهرة معاً. الرئيس السوري والمبعوث الأمريكي اليوم.


فرصة تاريخية


وأشار إلى أن هذه فرصة تاريخية، وتضيف إلى النجاح الذي تحقق بالفعل، من أجل السلام في الشرق الأوسط.


وكانت الرئاسة السورية قد أعلنت في وقت سابق اليوم استقبال الرئيس الشرع في دمشق للمندوب الأمريكي الخاص إلى سورية توماس باراك.


وأوضحت الرئاسة أنه جرى بحث المستجدات الأخيرة في المنطقة والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك بحضور وزير الخارجية أسعد الشيباني.