جدد الاحتلال الإسرائيلي انتهاكه للسيادة السورية وتوغلت قوة وآليات عسكرية في ريف القنيطرة جنوب غربي البلاد، اليوم (الاثنين).


وأعلنت وكالة الأنباء السورية الرسمية (سانا)، أن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي توغلت تجاه الجهة الغربية لقرية صيدا الحانوت في ريف القنيطرة الجنوبي.


وأفادت الوكالة بأن قوة عسكرية للاحتلال مؤلفة من 3 سيارات تمركزت في القرية، إلى جانب طائرة مسيّرة حلقت فوق صيدا الحانوت لرصد المنطقة.


وتزامناً مع هذا التوغلات المتكررة، نقلت قوات الاحتلال دبابتين من نقطة البرج في القنيطرة باتجاه نقطة الحميدية في ريف القنيطرة الشمالي، بحسب ما أكدت الوكالة السورية التي ذكرت أن قوات الاحتلال توغلت أمس، في ريفي القنيطرة الشمالي والجنوبي، وأقامت حاجزين لتفتيش المارة.


وتصاعدت الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية في القنيطرة، واشتكى سوريون من التوغلات في أراضيهم الزراعية مصدر رزقهم الوحيد، خصوصا أن قوات الاحتلال دمرت مئات الدونمات من الغابات واعتقلت سوريين وأقامت حواجز عسكرية لتفتيش المارة.


وشهدت الأشهر الماضية، عقد لقاءات إسرائيلية سورية في مسعى للتوصل إلى ترتيبات أمنية تضمن انسحاب إسرائيل من المنطقة السورية العازلة، التي احتلتها في ديسمبر 2024، إلا أن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس اعتبر في أواخر نوفمبر الماضي، أن تل أبيب ليست على مسار السلام مع سورية.


وتواصل إسرائيل تنفيذ توغلات برية وغارات جوية قتلت مدنيين ودمرت مواقع وآليات عسكرية وأسلحة وذخائر تابعة للجيش السوري.