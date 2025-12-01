جدد الاحتلال الإسرائيلي انتهاكه للسيادة السورية وتوغلت قوة وآليات عسكرية في ريف القنيطرة جنوب غربي البلاد، اليوم (الاثنين).
وأعلنت وكالة الأنباء السورية الرسمية (سانا)، أن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي توغلت تجاه الجهة الغربية لقرية صيدا الحانوت في ريف القنيطرة الجنوبي.
وأفادت الوكالة بأن قوة عسكرية للاحتلال مؤلفة من 3 سيارات تمركزت في القرية، إلى جانب طائرة مسيّرة حلقت فوق صيدا الحانوت لرصد المنطقة.
وتزامناً مع هذا التوغلات المتكررة، نقلت قوات الاحتلال دبابتين من نقطة البرج في القنيطرة باتجاه نقطة الحميدية في ريف القنيطرة الشمالي، بحسب ما أكدت الوكالة السورية التي ذكرت أن قوات الاحتلال توغلت أمس، في ريفي القنيطرة الشمالي والجنوبي، وأقامت حاجزين لتفتيش المارة.
وتصاعدت الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية في القنيطرة، واشتكى سوريون من التوغلات في أراضيهم الزراعية مصدر رزقهم الوحيد، خصوصا أن قوات الاحتلال دمرت مئات الدونمات من الغابات واعتقلت سوريين وأقامت حواجز عسكرية لتفتيش المارة.
وشهدت الأشهر الماضية، عقد لقاءات إسرائيلية سورية في مسعى للتوصل إلى ترتيبات أمنية تضمن انسحاب إسرائيل من المنطقة السورية العازلة، التي احتلتها في ديسمبر 2024، إلا أن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس اعتبر في أواخر نوفمبر الماضي، أن تل أبيب ليست على مسار السلام مع سورية.
وتواصل إسرائيل تنفيذ توغلات برية وغارات جوية قتلت مدنيين ودمرت مواقع وآليات عسكرية وأسلحة وذخائر تابعة للجيش السوري.
The Israeli occupation renewed its violation of Syrian sovereignty, as military forces and vehicles penetrated the countryside of Quneitra in the southwest of the country today (Monday).
The Syrian official news agency (SANA) announced that the Israeli occupation forces advanced towards the western side of the village of Saida al-Hanout in the southern Quneitra countryside.
The agency reported that an Israeli military force consisting of three vehicles stationed in the village, along with a drone that flew over Saida al-Hanout to monitor the area.
In conjunction with these repeated incursions, the occupation forces transferred two tanks from the Burj point in Quneitra towards the Hamidiya point in the northern Quneitra countryside, according to the Syrian agency, which mentioned that the occupation forces had also advanced yesterday in the northern and southern Quneitra countrysides and established checkpoints to inspect passersby.
Israeli violations in Quneitra have escalated, and Syrians have complained about the incursions into their agricultural lands, which are their only source of livelihood, especially since the occupation forces have destroyed hundreds of dunams of forests, arrested Syrians, and established military checkpoints to inspect passersby.
In recent months, Israeli-Syrian meetings have been held in an attempt to reach security arrangements that ensure Israel's withdrawal from the Syrian buffer zone, which it occupied in December 2024. However, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated in late November that Tel Aviv is not on a path to peace with Syria.
Israel continues to carry out ground incursions and airstrikes that have killed civilians and destroyed military sites, vehicles, and weapons belonging to the Syrian army.