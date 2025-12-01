The Israeli occupation renewed its violation of Syrian sovereignty, as military forces and vehicles penetrated the countryside of Quneitra in the southwest of the country today (Monday).



The Syrian official news agency (SANA) announced that the Israeli occupation forces advanced towards the western side of the village of Saida al-Hanout in the southern Quneitra countryside.



The agency reported that an Israeli military force consisting of three vehicles stationed in the village, along with a drone that flew over Saida al-Hanout to monitor the area.



In conjunction with these repeated incursions, the occupation forces transferred two tanks from the Burj point in Quneitra towards the Hamidiya point in the northern Quneitra countryside, according to the Syrian agency, which mentioned that the occupation forces had also advanced yesterday in the northern and southern Quneitra countrysides and established checkpoints to inspect passersby.



Israeli violations in Quneitra have escalated, and Syrians have complained about the incursions into their agricultural lands, which are their only source of livelihood, especially since the occupation forces have destroyed hundreds of dunams of forests, arrested Syrians, and established military checkpoints to inspect passersby.



In recent months, Israeli-Syrian meetings have been held in an attempt to reach security arrangements that ensure Israel's withdrawal from the Syrian buffer zone, which it occupied in December 2024. However, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated in late November that Tel Aviv is not on a path to peace with Syria.



Israel continues to carry out ground incursions and airstrikes that have killed civilians and destroyed military sites, vehicles, and weapons belonging to the Syrian army.