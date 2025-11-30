The United States expressed today (Sunday) its hope for further progress in the ongoing talks between Washington and Kyiv in Florida, focusing on how to end the war while providing reliable and long-term security guarantees to prevent its resurgence and exploit Ukraine's economic potential.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed today that his country's goal in the ongoing negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation goes beyond merely stopping the war, extending to ensuring extraordinary economic prosperity for Ukraine, based on the progress made in the Geneva talks.



Securing an End to the War



Rubio stated in remarks to reporters during his meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Hallandale Beach, Florida: "We continue this vital work, based on the progress we have made not only in Geneva but also the progress achieved over the course of this week," explaining that the ultimate goal is not just to end the war, but also to secure an end to the war that makes Ukraine a sovereign and independent state, with the opportunity for real prosperity.



He added: "So, it’s not just about ending a war, but about ending it in a way that creates a mechanism and a path forward that allows them to be independent and sovereign, never facing another war, and creating tremendous prosperity for their people, not just rebuilding the country but entering an era of extraordinary economic advancement."



The U.S. Secretary of State noted that Ukraine has immense economic potential and a tremendous opportunity for real prosperity, stating that "you cannot do this in the midst of a war like this, but ending it alone will not achieve that." Rubio anticipated further progress.



Real and Lasting Peace



For his part, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Advisor Rustem Umerov confirmed that the meeting aims to achieve real peace and obtain reliable and long-term security guarantees for Kyiv.



He noted that joint work has continued over the past ten months and has made significant progress, emphasizing the efforts made to rebuild Ukraine and prevent the recurrence of war.



He pointed out that the discussions focused on Ukraine's future and security, ways to prevent the recurrence of war, achieving its prosperity, and how to rebuild it, expressing gratitude for the efforts of the United States and its team in assisting his country.



He mentioned that "the United States is listening to us, supporting us, and walking alongside us, and we are grateful for everything that has been accomplished to date," expressing his hope for "a successful and fruitful meeting today."



He noted that the meeting discusses steps toward achieving a just peace, explaining that he is in constant contact with the President of Ukraine, and has clear directives and priorities, which are to protect Ukrainian interests, ensure substantive dialogue, and move forward based on the progress made in Geneva.