أعربت الولايات المتحدة اليوم (الأحد) عن أملها في إحراز المزيد من التقدم في المحادثات الجارية بين واشنطن وكييف بولاية فلوريدا، التي تركز على كيفية إنهاء الحرب مع توفير ضمانات أمنية موثوقة وطويلة الأمد تحول دون اندلاعها مجدداً واستغلال الإمكانات الاقتصادية لأوكرانيا.


وأكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو اليوم أن هدف بلاده من المفاوضات الجارية مع الوفد الأوكراني يتخطى مجرد وقف الحرب، ويمتد إلى ضمان ازدهار اقتصادي غير عادي لأوكرانيا، مرتكزاً على التقدم المحرز في محادثات جنيف.


تأمين نهاية الحرب


وقال روبيو في تصريحات للصحفيين خلال اجتماعه مع الوفد الأوكراني في مدينة هالانديل بيتش بولاية فلوريدا: «نحن نواصل هذا العمل البالغ الأهمية، بناءً على التقدم الذي حققناه ليس فقط في جنيف، بل التقدم الذي تم إحرازه على مدار هذا الأسبوع»، موضحاً أن الهدف النهائي ليس مجرد إنهاء الحرب، لكنه يتعلق أيضاً بتأمين نهاية للحرب تجعل أوكرانيا دولة ذات سيادة ومستقلة، ولديها فرصة لتحقيق ازدهار حقيقي.


وأضاف: «لذا، لا يتعلق الأمر بإنهاء حرب فحسب، بل بإنهائها بطريقة تخلق آلية ومساراً للمضي قدماً يسمح لهم بأن يكونوا مستقلين وذوي سيادة، ولا يواجهون حرباً أخرى أبداً، ويخلقون ازدهاراً هائلاً لشعبهم، وليس مجرد إعادة بناء البلاد، بل الدخول في حقبة من التقدم الاقتصادي غير العادي».


وأشار وزير الخارجية الأمريكي إلى أن أوكرانيا تتمتع بإمكانات اقتصادية هائلة، ولديها فرصة هائلة لتحقيق ازدهار حقيقي، مبيناً أنه «لا يمكنك القيام بذلك في خضم حرب كهذه، لكن إنهاءها وحده لن يحقق ذلك». وتوقع روبيو إحراز المزيد من التقدم.


سلام حقيقي وطويل الأمد


من جهته، أكد مستشار الأمن القومي والدفاع الأوكراني رستم عمروف أن الاجتماع يهدف لتحقيق سلام حقيقي والحصول على ضمانات أمنية موثوقة وطويلة الأمد لكييف.


وأشار إلى أن العمل المشترك استمر على مدار الأشهر العشرة الماضية، وأحرز تقدماً كبيراً، مشدداً على الجهود المبذولة لإعادة بناء أوكرانيا ومنع تكرار الحرب.


ولفت إلى أن المباحثات ركزت على مستقبل أوكرانيا وأمنها، وسبل منع تكرار الحرب، وتحقيق ازدهارها، وكيفية إعادة بنائها، معرباً عن امتنانه لجهود الولايات المتحدة وفريقها لمساعدة بلاده.


وأشار إلى أن «الولايات المتحدة تستمع إلينا، وتدعمنا، وتسير إلى جانبنا، ونحن ممتنون لكل ما تم إنجازه حتى اليوم»، معرباً عن تطلعه لـ«عقد اجتماع ناجح ومثمر اليوم».


ولفت إلى أن الاجتماع يناقش الخطوات نحو تحقيق سلام عادل، موضحاً أنه على اتصال دائم مع رئيس أوكرانيا، ولديه توجيهات وأولويات واضحة وهي حماية المصالح الأوكرانية، وضمان حوار جوهري، والمضي قدماً على أساس التقدم المحرز في جنيف.