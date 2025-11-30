في زيارة تستمر 48 ساعة، وصل بابا الفاتيكان لاوون الرابع عشر اليوم (الأحد) إلى بيروت.


ويحمل البابا رسالة سلام إلى اللبنانيين الذين تعصف بهم أزمات متلاحقة خلال السنوات الأخيرة.


استقبال رسمي رفيع


أُقيم للبابا استقبال رسمي بحضور المسؤولين يتقدمهم الرئيس جوزيف عون، ورئيس الوزراء نواف سلام، ورئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري، وقائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل.


ومن المقرر أن ينتقل البابا، البالغ من العمر 70 عاماً، من المطار إلى قصر بعبدا الذي سيلقي فيه كلمة أمام الحاضرين من مسؤولين ودبلوماسيين.


وتجمعت حشود غفيرة على طول الطرق المؤدية من المطار إلى القصر الرئاسي، ملوحين بأعلام لبنان والفاتيكان.


وسيزور خلال زيارته التي ستستمر حتى الثلاثاء 5 مدن وبلدات لبنانية ثم يعود إلى روما، لكنه لن يزور الجنوب اللبناني الذي استهدفته الضربات الإسرائيلية.


زيارة مرفأ بيروت


ويتضمن جدول أعمال البابا صلاة في موقع انفجار مرفأ بيروت، الذي أسفر عن مقتل 200 شخص وتسبب في خسائر بمليارات الدولارات، كما سيترأس قداساً في الهواء الطلق بالواجهة البحرية لبيروت، وسيزور مستشفى «دير الصليب» للأمراض النفسية، وهو واحد من عدد قليل من مرافق الصحة النفسية في لبنان، وينتظر مقدمو الرعاية والنزلاء وصوله بفارغ الصبر.


يذكر أن البابا يزور لبنان قادماً من تركيا التي أمضى فيها 3 أيام في أول رحلة خارجية منذ اعتلائه كرسي البابوية.


وعصفت بلبنان، الذي يضم أكبر نسبة من المسيحيين في الشرق الأوسط، تداعيات الصراع في غزة، إذ خاضت إسرائيل وحزب الله حرباً بلغت ذروتها العام الماضي بهجمات إسرائيلية مدمرة.