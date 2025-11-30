During a 48-hour visit, Pope Leo XIV arrived in Beirut today (Sunday).



The Pope carries a message of peace to the Lebanese who have been beset by successive crises in recent years.



High-level official reception



A formal reception was held for the Pope in the presence of officials led by President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Speaker of the House Nabih Berri, and Army Commander General Rudolf Haikal.



The 70-year-old Pope is scheduled to move from the airport to the Baabda Palace, where he will deliver a speech to the attendees, including officials and diplomats.



Crowds gathered along the roads leading from the airport to the presidential palace, waving flags of Lebanon and the Vatican.



During his visit, which will last until Tuesday, he will visit 5 Lebanese cities and towns before returning to Rome, but he will not visit southern Lebanon, which has been targeted by Israeli strikes.



Visit to the Port of Beirut



The Pope's agenda includes a prayer at the site of the Beirut port explosion, which resulted in the deaths of 200 people and caused billions of dollars in damages. He will also preside over an outdoor mass at the Beirut waterfront and visit the "Deir al-Salib" psychiatric hospital, one of the few mental health facilities in Lebanon, where caregivers and patients are eagerly awaiting his arrival.



It is worth noting that the Pope is visiting Lebanon coming from Turkey, where he spent 3 days on his first foreign trip since assuming the papacy.



Lebanon, which has the largest percentage of Christians in the Middle East, has been affected by the repercussions of the conflict in Gaza, as Israel and Hezbollah fought a war that peaked last year with devastating Israeli attacks.