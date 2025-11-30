كشفت مصادر ميدانية سودانية اليوم (السبت) دخول الجيش منطقة تبسة في ولاية جنوب كردفان بعد معارك خاضها مع عناصر الحركة الشعبية وقوات الدعم السريع.

وذكرت المصادر أن الجيش بدأ التحرك بمنطقة الدامرة بمحلية العباسية بولاية كردفان.


تحركات وقصف مدفعي


ونفذ الجيش فجر اليوم عمليات قصف مدفعي استهدفت مواقع الحركة الشعبية في المنطقة المعروفة بالجبال الشرقية التي تتحرك قوات الحركة ببعض المناطق فيها وتهدد من خلالها الجيش السوداني.


ويشهد جنوب كردفان معارك عنيفة مع قوات الحركة الشعبية والدعم السريع، اللتين هاجمتا حامية كُرتالا على موجتين، لكن الجيش تمكن من التصدي لهما ويسعى حالياً لفك الحصار عن مدينتي كادوقلي والدلنج.


وكانت منظمة الهجرة الدولية قد أعلنت الشهر الماضي نزوح 310 سودانيين من قرى بولاية جنوب كردفان جنوبي البلاد، ليرتفع إجمالي النازحين إلى 1455، وذلك بعد ارتكاب قوات الدعم السريع انتهاكات ضد المدنيين في الولاية.


جرائم الدعم السريع في كردفان


واتهم حينها «تجمع شباب تبسة» قوات الدعم السريع باقتياد نحو 700 شاب من أحياء تبسة كافة لمعسكر تابع للحركة الشعبية، في إطار حملتها للتجنيد العسكري الإجباري لمواطني المنطقة.


وفي غرب كردفان، جددت قوات الدعم السريع هجماتها عبر أحد المحاور على محيط الفرقة 22 في بابنوسة، وواصلت قصفها المدفعي بإطلاق قذائف ثقيلة نحو المواقع الدفاعية للجيش حول مقره الرئيسي في المدينة، ودفعت بتعزيزات عسكرية نحو منطقة أبوقعود في غرب ولاية شمال كردفان بهدف تقوية مواقعها الدفاعية تحسباً لهجمات الجيش الذي نفذ خلال الفترة الماضية سلسلة عمليات أوقعت خسائر في صفوف هذه القوات بمحاور شمال كردفان.