Sudanese field sources revealed today (Saturday) the army's entry into the Tabas area in South Kordofan state after battles fought with elements of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement and the Rapid Support Forces.

The sources indicated that the army began moving in the Damra area in the Al-Abbassiya locality of Kordofan state.



Movements and Artillery Shelling



This morning, the army carried out artillery shelling targeting the positions of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in the area known as the Eastern Mountains, where the movement's forces are active in some regions and threaten the Sudanese army.



South Kordofan is witnessing fierce battles with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement and the Rapid Support Forces, which attacked the Kurtala garrison in two waves. However, the army managed to repel them and is currently seeking to lift the siege on the cities of Kadugli and Delanj.



Last month, the International Organization for Migration announced the displacement of 310 Sudanese from villages in South Kordofan in the south of the country, raising the total number of displaced persons to 1,455, following violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces against civilians in the state.



Rapid Support Forces Crimes in Kordofan



At that time, the "Tabas Youth Coalition" accused the Rapid Support Forces of abducting about 700 young men from all neighborhoods of Tabas to a camp belonging to the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, as part of their campaign for compulsory military recruitment of local citizens.



In West Kordofan, the Rapid Support Forces renewed their attacks through one of the axes surrounding the 22nd Division in Babnusa, continuing their artillery shelling by launching heavy shells towards the army's defensive positions around its main headquarters in the city, and sent military reinforcements to the Abouqoud area in the west of North Kordofan state to strengthen their defensive positions in anticipation of attacks from the army, which has carried out a series of operations in the past period that inflicted losses on these forces in the northern Kordofan axes.