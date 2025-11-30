رهن القيادي في حزب العمال الكردستاني آمد ملازغرت اتخاذ حزبه أي خطوة أخرى في عملية السلام مع أنقرة بالإفراج عن الزعيم عبدالله أوجلان.
بانتظار الدولة التركية
وفي لقاء مع وكالة «فرانس برس» في جبال قنديل بشمال العراق أمس (السبت)، قال ملازغرت: «نفّذنا كل الخطوات التي بادر إليها القائد آبو أوجلان.. ومن بعد هذه الخطوات لن تكون هناك أي خطوة أخرى».
وأضاف أن الحزب بات في انتظار الدولة التركية التي يجب أن تتخذ هي الخطوات، وفق تعبيره.
ولفت إلى أن «المطلبَين الرئيسيين لحزب العمال الكردستاني هما الحرية للقائد آبو المسجون في جزيرة إيمرالي منذ 1999، والاعتراف الدستوري وبشكل رسمي بالشعب الكردي في تركيا»، وفق كلامه.
لقاء مع أوجلان
وكان مكتب رئيس البرلمان التركي أعلن الأسبوع الماضي أن وفداً من اللجنة البرلمانية التركية المعنية بنزع سلاح حزب العمال الكردستاني المحظور زار، الاثنين، زعيم الحزب المسجون عبد الله أوجلان لأول مرة.
وقال بيان إن الوفد استفسر من أوجلان حول حل حزب العمال الكردستاني ونزع سلاحه، وتنفيذ اتفاق العاشر من مارس في سورية مع الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديموقراطية، خلال لقائهم في سجن جزيرة إيمرالي المطلة على إسطنبول.
حماية عملية السلام
يذكر أنه بعد محادثات مع السلطات التركية من خلال حزب المساواة وديموقراطية الشعوب في أكتوبر 2024، أعلن حزب العمال الكردستاني حل نفسه في مايو تلبية لدعوة مؤسسه عبدالله أوجلان، بعد أكثر من 4 عقود من القتال ضد القوات التركية، خلّفت نحو 50 ألف قتيل.
وفي يوليو الماضي 2025، أقام مقاتلو الحزب مراسم لإلقاء السلاح في مدينة السليمانية بإقليم كردستان العراق، وأحرق 30 مقاتلاً، بينهم 4 قياديين، أسلحتهم في ما وصفه الرئيس التركي رجب أردوغان حينها بأنه «خطوة مهمة نحو تركيا خالية من الإرهاب».
ومن منطقة قنديل بشمال العراق، أعلن الحزب في 26 أكتوبر سحب جميع قواته من تركيا إلى شمال العراق، داعياً أنقرة إلى المضي قدماً في الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة لحماية عملية السلام.
وشكّلت تركيا في أغسطس الماضي لجنة برلمانية للعمل على وضع القواعد الأساسية لعملية السلام مع حزب العمال الكردستاني، التي تتضمن إعداد الإطار القانوني لانتقال الحزب ومقاتليه إلى العمل السياسي.
The leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, Ahmad Malazgirt, has conditioned his party's next steps in the peace process with Ankara on the release of leader Abdullah Öcalan.
Awaiting the Turkish state
In a meeting with the French Press Agency in the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq yesterday (Saturday), Malazgirt said: "We have implemented all the steps initiated by leader Apo Öcalan... After these steps, there will be no further steps."
He added that the party is now waiting for the Turkish state, which must take the necessary steps, as he expressed.
He pointed out that "the two main demands of the Kurdistan Workers' Party are freedom for leader Apo, who has been imprisoned on Imrali Island since 1999, and constitutional and official recognition of the Kurdish people in Turkey," according to his statement.
Meeting with Öcalan
Last week, the office of the Turkish Parliament Speaker announced that a delegation from the Turkish parliamentary committee concerned with disarming the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party visited the imprisoned party leader Abdullah Öcalan for the first time on Monday.
The statement said that the delegation inquired from Öcalan about the resolution of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and its disarmament, and the implementation of the March 10 agreement in Syria with the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, during their meeting in Imrali prison overlooking Istanbul.
Protecting the peace process
It is worth mentioning that after talks with Turkish authorities through the Peoples' Democratic Party in October 2024, the Kurdistan Workers' Party announced its dissolution in May in response to a call from its founder Abdullah Öcalan, after more than four decades of fighting against Turkish forces, which resulted in around 50,000 deaths.
In July 2025, the party's fighters held a ceremony to lay down their arms in the city of Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and 30 fighters, including 4 leaders, burned their weapons in what Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described at the time as "an important step towards a terrorism-free Turkey."
From the Qandil region in northern Iraq, the party announced on October 26 the withdrawal of all its forces from Turkey to northern Iraq, calling on Ankara to proceed with the necessary legal measures to protect the peace process.
Turkey formed a parliamentary committee last August to work on establishing the basic rules for the peace process with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which includes preparing the legal framework for the party and its fighters to transition to political work.