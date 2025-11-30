رهن القيادي في حزب العمال الكردستاني آمد ملازغرت اتخاذ حزبه أي خطوة أخرى في عملية السلام مع أنقرة بالإفراج عن الزعيم عبدالله أوجلان.


بانتظار الدولة التركية


وفي لقاء مع وكالة «فرانس برس» في جبال قنديل بشمال العراق أمس (السبت)، قال ملازغرت: «نفّذنا كل الخطوات التي بادر إليها القائد آبو أوجلان.. ومن بعد هذه الخطوات لن تكون هناك أي خطوة أخرى».


وأضاف أن الحزب بات في انتظار الدولة التركية التي يجب أن تتخذ هي الخطوات، وفق تعبيره.


ولفت إلى أن «المطلبَين الرئيسيين لحزب العمال الكردستاني هما الحرية للقائد آبو المسجون في جزيرة إيمرالي منذ 1999، والاعتراف الدستوري وبشكل رسمي بالشعب الكردي في تركيا»، وفق كلامه.


لقاء مع أوجلان


وكان مكتب رئيس البرلمان التركي أعلن الأسبوع الماضي أن وفداً من اللجنة البرلمانية التركية المعنية بنزع سلاح حزب العمال الكردستاني المحظور زار، الاثنين، زعيم الحزب المسجون عبد الله أوجلان لأول مرة.


وقال بيان إن الوفد استفسر من أوجلان حول حل حزب العمال الكردستاني ونزع سلاحه، وتنفيذ اتفاق العاشر من مارس في سورية مع الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديموقراطية، خلال لقائهم في سجن جزيرة إيمرالي المطلة على إسطنبول.


حماية عملية السلام


يذكر أنه بعد محادثات مع السلطات التركية من خلال حزب المساواة وديموقراطية الشعوب في أكتوبر 2024، أعلن حزب العمال الكردستاني حل نفسه في مايو تلبية لدعوة مؤسسه عبدالله أوجلان، بعد أكثر من 4 عقود من القتال ضد القوات التركية، خلّفت نحو 50 ألف قتيل.


وفي يوليو الماضي 2025، أقام مقاتلو الحزب مراسم لإلقاء السلاح في مدينة السليمانية بإقليم كردستان العراق، وأحرق 30 مقاتلاً، بينهم 4 قياديين، أسلحتهم في ما وصفه الرئيس التركي رجب أردوغان حينها بأنه «خطوة مهمة نحو تركيا خالية من الإرهاب».


ومن منطقة قنديل بشمال العراق، أعلن الحزب في 26 أكتوبر سحب جميع قواته من تركيا إلى شمال العراق، داعياً أنقرة إلى المضي قدماً في الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة لحماية عملية السلام.


وشكّلت تركيا في أغسطس الماضي لجنة برلمانية للعمل على وضع القواعد الأساسية لعملية السلام مع حزب العمال الكردستاني، التي تتضمن إعداد الإطار القانوني لانتقال الحزب ومقاتليه إلى العمل السياسي.