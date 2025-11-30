The leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, Ahmad Malazgirt, has conditioned his party's next steps in the peace process with Ankara on the release of leader Abdullah Öcalan.



Awaiting the Turkish state



In a meeting with the French Press Agency in the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq yesterday (Saturday), Malazgirt said: "We have implemented all the steps initiated by leader Apo Öcalan... After these steps, there will be no further steps."



He added that the party is now waiting for the Turkish state, which must take the necessary steps, as he expressed.



He pointed out that "the two main demands of the Kurdistan Workers' Party are freedom for leader Apo, who has been imprisoned on Imrali Island since 1999, and constitutional and official recognition of the Kurdish people in Turkey," according to his statement.



Meeting with Öcalan



Last week, the office of the Turkish Parliament Speaker announced that a delegation from the Turkish parliamentary committee concerned with disarming the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party visited the imprisoned party leader Abdullah Öcalan for the first time on Monday.



The statement said that the delegation inquired from Öcalan about the resolution of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and its disarmament, and the implementation of the March 10 agreement in Syria with the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, during their meeting in Imrali prison overlooking Istanbul.



Protecting the peace process



It is worth mentioning that after talks with Turkish authorities through the Peoples' Democratic Party in October 2024, the Kurdistan Workers' Party announced its dissolution in May in response to a call from its founder Abdullah Öcalan, after more than four decades of fighting against Turkish forces, which resulted in around 50,000 deaths.



In July 2025, the party's fighters held a ceremony to lay down their arms in the city of Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and 30 fighters, including 4 leaders, burned their weapons in what Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described at the time as "an important step towards a terrorism-free Turkey."



From the Qandil region in northern Iraq, the party announced on October 26 the withdrawal of all its forces from Turkey to northern Iraq, calling on Ankara to proceed with the necessary legal measures to protect the peace process.



Turkey formed a parliamentary committee last August to work on establishing the basic rules for the peace process with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which includes preparing the legal framework for the party and its fighters to transition to political work.