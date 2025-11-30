يكتنف انتخابات مجلس النواب المصري «الغموض» بعد شبهات التزوير العديدة التي أصابت العملية الانتخابية وتسببت في إلغاء نحو 70% من النتائج بقرارات من الهيئة الوطنية أو المحكمة العليا.
ودعا محامون ورؤساء أحزاب إلى إلغاء هذه الانتخابات برمتها، وإعادة فتح باب الترشح من جديد بعد إجراء تعديل واسع وعميق في الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات.
المحكمة تلغي النتائج
وأصدرت المحكمة الإدارية العليا، في وقت متأخر أمس (السبت)، أحكاماً بإلغاء نتائج الانتخابات في 29 دائرة انتخابية في 10 محافظات، لتضاف إلى 19 دائرة أخرى أُلغيت فيها نتائج الانتخابات بقرارات من الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات في وقت سابق من نوفمبر الجاري بسبب تجاوزات من المرشحين وشبهات التزوير.
هذه الأحكام وضعت العملية الانتخابية على المحك، إذ بلغ عدد الدوائر الملغاة 48 دائرة انتخابية من إجمالي 70 دائرة، ما يمثل نحو 68.5% من الانتخابات التي جرت في المرحلة الأولى داخل 14 محافظة، معظمها في صعيد مصر.
وضمت قائمة المحافظات التي ألغت فيها المحكمة الإدارية العليا الانتخابات: الجيزة (7 دوائر)، الإسكندرية (دائرتين)، الفيوم (3 دوائر)، المنيا (5 دوائر)، أسيوط (4 دوائر)، سوهاج (8 دوائر)، قنا (4 دوائر)، الأقصر (3 دوائر)، أسوان (دائرتين)، الوادي الجديد (دائرتين)، والبحيرة (7 دوائر).
جدل وانتقادات واسعة
وتكشف القائمة إلغاء جميع الدوائر في بعض المحافظات، مثل: الأقصر وسوهاج وقنا وأسيوط والوادي الجديد، التي ألغيت نتائجها بالكامل، وفي المنيا تم إلغاء 5 دوائر من 6، والفيوم 3 دوائر من إجمالي 4 دوائر.
وكانت انتخابات المرحلة الأولى التي جرت يومي 10 و11 نوفمبر الجاري في 14 محافظة فجرت جدلاً وانتقادات واسعة بسبب الممارسات المخالفة وشبهات التزوير، ما دفع الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي إلى التعليق، ومطالبة الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات بالتدقيق والمراجعة، وعدم التردد في إلغاء الانتخابات بالكامل إذا تطلب الأمر.
ودعا السيسي الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات إلى أن «لا تتردد في اتخاذ القرار الصحيح عند تعذر الوصول إلى إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية سواء بالإلغاء الكامل لهذه المرحلة من الانتخابات، أو إلغائها جزئياً في دائرة أو أكثر من دائرة إنتخابية، على أن تجرى الانتخابات الخاصة بها لاحقاً».
وأعادت الأحكام القضائية، التي رفعت قائمة الدوائر الملغاة إلى 48 دائرة بنحو 70% من انتخابات المرحلة الأولى، مطالب إعادة النظر في مصير الانتخابات وإلغائها بالكامل بسبب ما ثبت من عمليات تزوير واسعة.
The Egyptian parliamentary elections are surrounded by "ambiguity" following numerous allegations of fraud that have affected the electoral process, leading to the annulment of about 70% of the results by decisions from the National Authority or the Supreme Court.
Lawyers and party leaders have called for the complete cancellation of these elections and for the reopening of candidacy applications after making extensive and deep amendments to the National Election Authority.
The Court Annuls the Results
The Supreme Administrative Court issued rulings late yesterday (Saturday) to annul the election results in 29 electoral districts across 10 governorates, adding to 19 other districts where election results were annulled by decisions from the National Election Authority earlier this November due to violations by candidates and allegations of fraud.
These rulings have put the electoral process at stake, as the number of annulled districts reached 48 out of a total of 70, representing about 68.5% of the elections that took place in the first phase across 14 governorates, most of which are in Upper Egypt.
The list of governorates where the Supreme Administrative Court annulled the elections includes: Giza (7 districts), Alexandria (2 districts), Fayoum (3 districts), Minya (5 districts), Assiut (4 districts), Sohag (8 districts), Qena (4 districts), Luxor (3 districts), Aswan (2 districts), New Valley (2 districts), and Beheira (7 districts).
Widespread Controversy and Criticism
The list reveals the annulment of all districts in some governorates, such as: Luxor, Sohag, Qena, Assiut, and New Valley, where their results were completely annulled. In Minya, 5 out of 6 districts were annulled, and in Fayoum, 3 out of a total of 4 districts were annulled.
The first phase elections, which took place on November 10 and 11 in 14 governorates, sparked widespread controversy and criticism due to violations and allegations of fraud, prompting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to comment and call on the National Election Authority to conduct thorough checks and reviews, and not to hesitate to annul the elections entirely if necessary.
El-Sisi urged the National Election Authority to "not hesitate to make the right decision when it is impossible to ascertain the true will of the voters, whether by completely canceling this phase of the elections or partially canceling it in one or more electoral districts, with the elections for those districts to be held later."
The judicial rulings, which raised the list of annulled districts to 48, accounting for about 70% of the first phase elections, have renewed calls to reconsider the fate of the elections and to annul them entirely due to the proven widespread fraud.