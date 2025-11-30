The Egyptian parliamentary elections are surrounded by "ambiguity" following numerous allegations of fraud that have affected the electoral process, leading to the annulment of about 70% of the results by decisions from the National Authority or the Supreme Court.

Lawyers and party leaders have called for the complete cancellation of these elections and for the reopening of candidacy applications after making extensive and deep amendments to the National Election Authority.



The Court Annuls the Results



The Supreme Administrative Court issued rulings late yesterday (Saturday) to annul the election results in 29 electoral districts across 10 governorates, adding to 19 other districts where election results were annulled by decisions from the National Election Authority earlier this November due to violations by candidates and allegations of fraud.



These rulings have put the electoral process at stake, as the number of annulled districts reached 48 out of a total of 70, representing about 68.5% of the elections that took place in the first phase across 14 governorates, most of which are in Upper Egypt.



The list of governorates where the Supreme Administrative Court annulled the elections includes: Giza (7 districts), Alexandria (2 districts), Fayoum (3 districts), Minya (5 districts), Assiut (4 districts), Sohag (8 districts), Qena (4 districts), Luxor (3 districts), Aswan (2 districts), New Valley (2 districts), and Beheira (7 districts).



Widespread Controversy and Criticism



The list reveals the annulment of all districts in some governorates, such as: Luxor, Sohag, Qena, Assiut, and New Valley, where their results were completely annulled. In Minya, 5 out of 6 districts were annulled, and in Fayoum, 3 out of a total of 4 districts were annulled.



The first phase elections, which took place on November 10 and 11 in 14 governorates, sparked widespread controversy and criticism due to violations and allegations of fraud, prompting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to comment and call on the National Election Authority to conduct thorough checks and reviews, and not to hesitate to annul the elections entirely if necessary.



El-Sisi urged the National Election Authority to "not hesitate to make the right decision when it is impossible to ascertain the true will of the voters, whether by completely canceling this phase of the elections or partially canceling it in one or more electoral districts, with the elections for those districts to be held later."



The judicial rulings, which raised the list of annulled districts to 48, accounting for about 70% of the first phase elections, have renewed calls to reconsider the fate of the elections and to annul them entirely due to the proven widespread fraud.