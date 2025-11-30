يكتنف انتخابات مجلس النواب المصري «الغموض» بعد شبهات التزوير العديدة التي أصابت العملية الانتخابية وتسببت في إلغاء نحو 70% من النتائج بقرارات من الهيئة الوطنية أو المحكمة العليا.

ودعا محامون ورؤساء أحزاب إلى إلغاء هذه الانتخابات برمتها، وإعادة فتح باب الترشح من جديد بعد إجراء تعديل واسع وعميق في الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات.


المحكمة تلغي النتائج


وأصدرت المحكمة الإدارية العليا، في وقت متأخر أمس (السبت)، أحكاماً بإلغاء نتائج الانتخابات في 29 دائرة انتخابية في 10 محافظات، لتضاف إلى 19 دائرة أخرى أُلغيت فيها نتائج الانتخابات بقرارات من الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات في وقت سابق من نوفمبر الجاري بسبب تجاوزات من المرشحين وشبهات التزوير.


هذه الأحكام وضعت العملية الانتخابية على المحك، إذ بلغ عدد الدوائر الملغاة 48 دائرة انتخابية من إجمالي 70 دائرة، ما يمثل نحو 68.5% من الانتخابات التي جرت في المرحلة الأولى داخل 14 محافظة، معظمها في صعيد مصر.


وضمت قائمة المحافظات التي ألغت فيها المحكمة الإدارية العليا الانتخابات: الجيزة (7 دوائر)، الإسكندرية (دائرتين)، الفيوم (3 دوائر)، المنيا (5 دوائر)، أسيوط (4 دوائر)، سوهاج (8 دوائر)، قنا (4 دوائر)، الأقصر (3 دوائر)، أسوان (دائرتين)، الوادي الجديد (دائرتين)، والبحيرة (7 دوائر).


جدل وانتقادات واسعة


وتكشف القائمة إلغاء جميع الدوائر في بعض المحافظات، مثل: الأقصر وسوهاج وقنا وأسيوط والوادي الجديد، التي ألغيت نتائجها بالكامل، وفي المنيا تم إلغاء 5 دوائر من 6، والفيوم 3 دوائر من إجمالي 4 دوائر.


وكانت انتخابات المرحلة الأولى التي جرت يومي 10 و11 نوفمبر الجاري في 14 محافظة فجرت جدلاً وانتقادات واسعة بسبب الممارسات المخالفة وشبهات التزوير، ما دفع الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي إلى التعليق، ومطالبة الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات بالتدقيق والمراجعة، وعدم التردد في إلغاء الانتخابات بالكامل إذا تطلب الأمر.


ودعا السيسي الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات إلى أن «لا تتردد في اتخاذ القرار الصحيح عند تعذر الوصول إلى إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية سواء بالإلغاء الكامل لهذه المرحلة من الانتخابات، أو إلغائها جزئياً في دائرة أو أكثر من دائرة إنتخابية، على أن تجرى الانتخابات الخاصة بها لاحقاً».


وأعادت الأحكام القضائية، التي رفعت قائمة الدوائر الملغاة إلى 48 دائرة بنحو 70% من انتخابات المرحلة الأولى، مطالب إعادة النظر في مصير الانتخابات وإلغائها بالكامل بسبب ما ثبت من عمليات تزوير واسعة.