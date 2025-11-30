The U.S. special envoy Mark Savaiya considered that Iraq "stands at a critical crossroads."

Savaiya, who has Iraqi origins, stated in a post on his account on "X" last night (Saturday) that the world today views Iraq as a country capable of playing a larger and more influential role in the region, provided that the issue of weapons outside state control is completely resolved, and the dignity of official institutions is preserved.



A Historic Opportunity



Savaiya emphasized that "no economy can grow, and no international partnership can succeed in an environment where politics intertwines with unofficial power." He stated that Iraq now has a historic opportunity to turn this page and enhance its image as a state based on the rule of law rather than the power of weapons.



He added that Iraq stands at a critical crossroads, where it can either move towards independent institutions capable of enforcing the law and attracting investment, or revert to a cycle of complexity that burdens everyone.



Supporting the Path of the State



Savaiya confirmed that what is needed today is to support the path of the state, respect the constitution, strengthen the separation of powers, and a serious commitment accompanied by practical steps to remove weapons from politics.



He revealed that he carries a special message from Trump to the Iraqi leadership and the Kurdistan Region. He added in statements to the "Rudaw" network that significant changes are coming to Iraq, as from now on, everyone will see actions instead of words.



Savaiya's statements came just a few days after a drone targeted the Kormor gas field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq last Wednesday evening, causing a complete disruption of gas supplies to power stations.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs in the caretaker government, Fuad Hussein, announced yesterday that this field had previously been subjected to 11 attacks, confirming that investigations and several reports indicated that an internal party is behind those attacks. He stated that armed factions with such capabilities do not operate independently.