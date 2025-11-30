اعتبر المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص مارك سافايا، أن العراق «يقف أمام مفترق طرق حاسم».

وقال سافايا ذو الأصول العراقية في منشور على حسابه في «إكس»، مساء أمس (السبت)، إن العالم ينظر اليوم إلى العراق باعتباره دولة قادرة على لعب دور أكبر وأكثر تأثيراً في المنطقة، شريطة أن يتم حل قضية السلاح خارج سيطرة الدولة بشكل كامل، وأن تُصان هيبة المؤسسات الرسمية.


فرصة تاريخية


وشدّد مبعوث ترمب إلى بغداد على أنه «لا يمكن لأي اقتصاد أن ينمو، ولا لأي شراكة دولية أن تنجح في بيئة تتداخل فيها السياسة مع القوة غير الرسمية». وقال إن أمام العراق الآن فرصة تاريخية لطي هذه الصفحة وتعزيز صورته دولةً تقوم على سيادة القانون لا على قوة السلاح.


وأضاف أن العراق يقف عند مفترق طرق حاسم، إذ يمكن أن يتجه نحو مؤسسات مستقلة قادرة على تطبيق القانون وجذب الاستثمار، أو أن يعود إلى دائرة التعقيد التي أثقلت كاهل الجميع.


دعم مسار الدولة


وأكد سافايا أن ما هو مطلوب اليوم هو دعم مسار الدولة، واحترام الدستور، وتعزيز الفصل بين السلطات، والالتزام الجاد المقرون بخطوات عملية لإبعاد السلاح عن السياسة.


وأفصح أنه يحمل رسالة خاصة من ترمب إلى القيادة العراقية وإقليم كردستان. وأضاف في تصريحات لشبكة «روداو» أن تغييرات كبيرة قادمة في العراق، إذ إنه من الآن فصاعداً سيرى الجميع أفعالاً بدلاً من الأقوال.


وجاءت تصريحات سافايا، بعد أيام قليلة على استهداف طائرة مسيّرة حقل كورمور للغاز في كردستان العراق، مساء الأربعاء الماضي، ما تسبب في انقطاع إمدادات الغاز بالكامل لمحطات الكهرباء.


وكان وزير الخارجية في حكومة تصريف الأعمال فؤاد حسين أعلن، أمس، أن هذا الحقل تعرض لـ11 هجوماً سابقاً، مؤكداً أن التحقيقات وتقارير عدة بينت أن جهة داخلية تقف وراء تلك الهجمات. وأفاد بأن فصائل مسلحة بمثل هذه القدرات لا تعمل منفردة.