شنّ جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي غارات جديدة، اليوم (الأحد)، على رفح بجنوب قطاع غزة، والخاضعة لسيطرته، بزعم «خروج مسلحين من أنفاق» في شرق رفح. وأعلن أنه قتل 4 أشخاص في الغارات.


غارات وأحزمة نارية


وواصلت قوات الاحتلال سلسلة الغارات على منطقة الخط الأصفر في جنوب غزة. ونقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية، اليوم، عن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه يشن سلسلة غارات على منطقة الخط الأصفر في جنوب قطاع غزة.


وأفادت وسائل إعلام فلسطينية بأن الجيش الإسرائيلي يشن غارات على شرق حي الشجاعية شرقي مدينة غزة وأحزمة نارية على مدينة رفح جنوب القطاع.


وأفادت وسائل إعلام فلسطينية، بأن الجيش الإسرائيلي يشن غارات على شرق حي الشجاعية شرقي مدينة غزة بشمال القطاع. وأضافت أن طائرات الجيش الإسرائيلي تشن أيضاً أحزمة نارية على مدينة رفح جنوب قطاع غزة.


احتجاز عشرات الفلسطينيين


وفي الضفة الغربية المحتلة، شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأحد)، حملة اقتحامات واسعة، طالت عدة بلدات غرب محافظة سلفيت، تخللتها اعتقالات واحتجاز عشرات الفلسطينيين، وسط انتشار مكثّف في محيط المناطق المستهدفة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية (وفا).


وواصلت قوات الجيش تصعيدها في الضفة الغربية، أمس (السبت)، واقتحمت مدينة طوباس وبلدة عقابا، وقرية تياسير شرق المدينة.


تنفيذ اتفاق وقف النار


من جانبه، شدد وزير الخارجية الأردني أيمن الصفدي، على ضرورة تكاتف الجهود لتنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة بكامل بنوده وضمان إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية.


وشدد الصفدي خلال لقاء مع مساعد وزير الخارجية الياباني لشؤون ملف إعادة إعمار غزة تاكيشي أوكوبو، اليوم، على ضرورة المضي نحو بدء المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار وربط تحقيق الاستقرار بأفق سياسي واضح لتحقيق السلام العادل والشامل على أساس حل الدولتين، بحسب بيان لوزارة الخارجية الأردنية.


ونوه الصفدي بـدعم اليابان للجهود الإنسانية في غزة وتنسيقها مع الأردن في سياق العمل الدولي المشترك لوقف الكارثة الإنسانية في غزة.