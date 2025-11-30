شنّ جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي غارات جديدة، اليوم (الأحد)، على رفح بجنوب قطاع غزة، والخاضعة لسيطرته، بزعم «خروج مسلحين من أنفاق» في شرق رفح. وأعلن أنه قتل 4 أشخاص في الغارات.
غارات وأحزمة نارية
وواصلت قوات الاحتلال سلسلة الغارات على منطقة الخط الأصفر في جنوب غزة. ونقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية، اليوم، عن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه يشن سلسلة غارات على منطقة الخط الأصفر في جنوب قطاع غزة.
وأفادت وسائل إعلام فلسطينية بأن الجيش الإسرائيلي يشن غارات على شرق حي الشجاعية شرقي مدينة غزة وأحزمة نارية على مدينة رفح جنوب القطاع.
وأفادت وسائل إعلام فلسطينية، بأن الجيش الإسرائيلي يشن غارات على شرق حي الشجاعية شرقي مدينة غزة بشمال القطاع. وأضافت أن طائرات الجيش الإسرائيلي تشن أيضاً أحزمة نارية على مدينة رفح جنوب قطاع غزة.
احتجاز عشرات الفلسطينيين
وفي الضفة الغربية المحتلة، شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأحد)، حملة اقتحامات واسعة، طالت عدة بلدات غرب محافظة سلفيت، تخللتها اعتقالات واحتجاز عشرات الفلسطينيين، وسط انتشار مكثّف في محيط المناطق المستهدفة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية (وفا).
وواصلت قوات الجيش تصعيدها في الضفة الغربية، أمس (السبت)، واقتحمت مدينة طوباس وبلدة عقابا، وقرية تياسير شرق المدينة.
تنفيذ اتفاق وقف النار
من جانبه، شدد وزير الخارجية الأردني أيمن الصفدي، على ضرورة تكاتف الجهود لتنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة بكامل بنوده وضمان إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية.
وشدد الصفدي خلال لقاء مع مساعد وزير الخارجية الياباني لشؤون ملف إعادة إعمار غزة تاكيشي أوكوبو، اليوم، على ضرورة المضي نحو بدء المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار وربط تحقيق الاستقرار بأفق سياسي واضح لتحقيق السلام العادل والشامل على أساس حل الدولتين، بحسب بيان لوزارة الخارجية الأردنية.
ونوه الصفدي بـدعم اليابان للجهود الإنسانية في غزة وتنسيقها مع الأردن في سياق العمل الدولي المشترك لوقف الكارثة الإنسانية في غزة.
The Israeli occupation army launched new airstrikes today (Sunday) on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, which is under its control, claiming that "armed men emerged from tunnels" in eastern Rafah. It announced that it killed 4 people in the airstrikes.
Airstrikes and Fire Zones
The occupation forces continued a series of airstrikes on the Yellow Line area in southern Gaza. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported today that the Israeli army is conducting a series of airstrikes on the Yellow Line area in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinian media reported that the Israeli army is launching airstrikes on the eastern Shuja'iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City and fire zones on the city of Rafah in the south of the strip.
Palestinian media also reported that the Israeli army is conducting airstrikes on the eastern Shuja'iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City in the northern strip. They added that Israeli army aircraft are also launching fire zones on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Detention of Dozens of Palestinians
In the occupied West Bank, the Israeli occupation forces launched a wide campaign of incursions today (Sunday), targeting several towns west of Salfit Governorate, which included arrests and the detention of dozens of Palestinians, amid a heavy presence around the targeted areas, according to the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa).
The army continued its escalation in the West Bank yesterday (Saturday), storming the city of Tubas, the town of Aqaba, and the village of Tayaseer east of the city.
Implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement
For his part, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized the necessity of concerted efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip in all its terms and to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid.
Safadi stressed during a meeting with Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister for Gaza Reconstruction Affairs Takeshi Okubo today, the need to move towards starting the second phase of the ceasefire agreement and linking the achievement of stability to a clear political horizon for achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, according to a statement from the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Safadi noted Japan's support for humanitarian efforts in Gaza and its coordination with Jordan in the context of international joint work to stop the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.