The Israeli occupation army launched new airstrikes today (Sunday) on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, which is under its control, claiming that "armed men emerged from tunnels" in eastern Rafah. It announced that it killed 4 people in the airstrikes.



Airstrikes and Fire Zones



The occupation forces continued a series of airstrikes on the Yellow Line area in southern Gaza. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported today that the Israeli army is conducting a series of airstrikes on the Yellow Line area in the southern Gaza Strip.



Palestinian media reported that the Israeli army is launching airstrikes on the eastern Shuja'iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City and fire zones on the city of Rafah in the south of the strip.



Detention of Dozens of Palestinians



In the occupied West Bank, the Israeli occupation forces launched a wide campaign of incursions today (Sunday), targeting several towns west of Salfit Governorate, which included arrests and the detention of dozens of Palestinians, amid a heavy presence around the targeted areas, according to the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa).



The army continued its escalation in the West Bank yesterday (Saturday), storming the city of Tubas, the town of Aqaba, and the village of Tayaseer east of the city.



Implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement



For his part, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized the necessity of concerted efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip in all its terms and to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid.



Safadi stressed during a meeting with Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister for Gaza Reconstruction Affairs Takeshi Okubo today, the need to move towards starting the second phase of the ceasefire agreement and linking the achievement of stability to a clear political horizon for achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, according to a statement from the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Safadi noted Japan's support for humanitarian efforts in Gaza and its coordination with Jordan in the context of international joint work to stop the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.