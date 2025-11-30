Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted an official request for a pardon in corruption cases to Israeli President Isaac Herzog today (Sunday). According to a statement issued by Netanyahu's office, he submitted the pardon request, which was forwarded to the legal affairs department.



So far, the Prime Minister has not acknowledged the charges against him, but he has spoken about political justifications for requesting the pardon. Without the defendant's acknowledgment, the president cannot grant the pardon unless exceptional dramatic circumstances arise that resolve the matter judicially.



A 111-page document



The request included a 111-page document prepared by Amit Haddad, Netanyahu's lawyer, along with a letter signed by Netanyahu himself. Herzog's office published the full text of the pardon request.



Haddad wrote: "Granting this request will allow the Prime Minister to dedicate all his time, abilities, and energy to advancing Israel during these critical times and addressing the challenges and opportunities it faces. Responding to the request will also contribute to bridging the gap between different segments of the public and opening the door to reducing tensions, all with the aim of strengthening the national resilience of the state."



Trump calls for a pardon



Herzog received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump at the beginning of November, in which he called for considering granting a pardon to Netanyahu. Trump stated in his letter that "a pardon for Netanyahu would be an important step towards unifying Israel after difficult years." He considered in the letter that Netanyahu "has steadfastly defended Israel against powerful adversaries, and the case against him is political and unjustified."



The American president said in the letter: "Now that Hamas has been controlled and unprecedented achievements have been made, it is time to end this legal war and give a chance for a pardon for Netanyahu."



Trump had previously urged the Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu in his speech before the Knesset last month, on the day the twenty hostages were released alive.



In response to Trump's letter, the Israeli president stated that "anyone who wants to receive a pardon must submit an official request as is customary in Israel."



Corruption cases against Netanyahu



Netanyahu (75 years old), who has been in power almost continuously since 2009, is the longest-serving leader in Israel's history and the first sitting Prime Minister to be accused of crimes.



He faces charges in three corruption cases: "Case 1000," where he is accused of receiving gifts from film producer Arnon Milchan and billionaire James Packer, including cigars and champagne, in exchange for providing them with favors.



"Case 2000" involves secret conversations with the editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth," Arnon Mozes, about improving media coverage in exchange for weakening competing newspapers.



"Case 4000" accuses Netanyahu of receiving positive media coverage from the owner of the news site "Walla," Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for providing regulatory favors in the Bezeq company, which is the most serious case due to its involvement in bribery allegations.



Majority opposes the pardon



A poll conducted about two weeks ago showed that around 44% of Israelis oppose granting Netanyahu a pardon for the corruption charges against him.



Meanwhile, 39% supported it, and 17% said they did not have a specific answer.