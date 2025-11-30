تقدم رئيس وزراء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، اليوم (الأحد)، بطلب رسمي للعفو عنه في قضايا فساد إلى الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحاق هرتسوغ. وحسب بيان أصدره مكتبه نتنياهو، فإنه تقدم بطلب العفو، الذي نقل إلى قسم الشؤون القانونية.


وحتى الآن لم يعترف رئيس الوزراء بالتهم الموجهة إليه، ولكنه تحدث عن مبررات سياسية لطلب العفو. ودون اعتراف المتهم عادة، لا يمكن للرئيس منح العفو، إلا إذا توافرت ظروف دراماتيكية استثنائية تحسم قضائياً.

الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحاق هرتسوغ.


وثيقة من 111 صفحة


وتضمّن الطلب وثيقة من 111 صفحة أعدّها أميت حدّاد محامي نتنياهو، إضافة إلى رسالة موقّعة من نتنياهو نفسه. ونشر مكتب هرتسوج النصّ الكامل لطلب العفو.


وكتب حدّاد: «إن منح هذا الطلب سيسمح لرئيس الوزراء بتخصيص كل وقته وقدراته وطاقته لدفع إسرائيل إلى الأمام في هذه الأوقات الحرجة، والتعامل مع التحديات والفرص التي تواجهها. كما أن الاستجابة للطلب ستساهم في رأب الصدع بين شرائح مختلفة من الجمهور، وفتح الباب أمام خفض حدّة التوترات، وكل ذلك بهدف تعزيز صمود الدولة الوطني».


ترمب يدعو للعفو


وتلقى هرتسوغ مطلع شهر نوفمبر الجاري رسالة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، دعا فيها إلى النظر في منح العفو لنتنياهو. وقال ترمب في رسالته إن «العفو عن نتنياهو سيكون خطوة مهمة لتوحيد إسرائيل بعد سنوات صعبة». واعتبر في الرسالة أن نتنياهو «دافع بثبات عن إسرائيل في مواجهة خصوم أقوياء، وأن القضية المرفوعة ضده سياسية وغير مبررة».


وقال الرئيس الأمريكي في الرسالة: «الآن بعد السيطرة على حماس وتحقيق إنجازات غير مسبوقة، حان الوقت لإنهاء هذه الحرب القانونية وإعطاء فرصة للعفو عن نتنياهو».


وكان ترمب دعا الرئيس الإسرائيلي إلى العفو عن نتنياهو في خطابه أمام الكنيست الشهر الماضي، يوم إطلاق سراح الرهائن العشرين أحياء.


ورداً على رسالة ترمب، قال الرئيس الإسرائيلي إن «من يريد أن يحظى بالعفو عليه أن يتقدم بطلب رسمي كما هو متبع في إسرائيل».


قضايا فساد يحاكم فيها نتنياهو


ونتنياهو (75 عاماً)، الذي تولى السلطة بشكل متواصل تقريباً منذ عام 2009، هو الزعيم الأطول بقاء في السلطة في تاريخ إسرائيل، وأول رئيس وزراء في منصبه يُتهم بارتكاب جرائم.


ويواجه اتهامات في 3 قضايا فساد، وهي: «قضية 1000»، يُتهم بتلقي هدايا من المنتج السينمائي أرنون ميلتشان والملياردير جيمس باكر، تشمل سيجاراً وشمبانيا، مقابل تقديم تسهيلات لهم.


و«القضية 2000»، تتعلّق بمحادثات سرية مع رئيس تحرير صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت»، أرنون موزيس، حول تحسين التغطية الإعلامية مقابل إضعاف الصحف المنافسة.


و«القضية 4000»، يتهم فيها نتنياهو بالحصول على تغطية إعلامية إيجابية من مالك موقع «والا» الإخباري، شاؤول ألوفيتش، مقابل تقديم تسهيلات تنظيمية في شركة «بيزك»، وهي القضية الأكثر خطورة؛ بسبب تورطها في شبهات رشوة.


أغلبية تعارض العفو


وأظهر استطلاع للرأي أجري قبل نحو أسبوعين أن نحو 44% من الإسرائيليين يعارضون منح نتنياهو عفواً من تهم الفساد الموجهة إليه.


بينما أيد 39% ذلك، وقال 17% إنهم لا يملكون إجابة محددة.