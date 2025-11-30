فيما لا تزال المواجهات محتدمة بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع في مدينة بابنوسة غربي كردفان، أكدت مصادر عسكرية، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الجيش تصدى لهجوم جديد شنته قوات الدعم السريع على دفاعاته المتقدمة التابعة للفرقة 22 في بابنوسة.
تصعيد في جنوب كردفان
وأفادت المصادر بأن قوات الدعم السريع استخدمت الطائرات المسيرة والقصف المدفعي على محيط مقر القيادة، فيما ردت قوات الجيش بقصف مماثل استهدف مواقع تمركز الدعم السريع داخل المدينة.
وفي جنوب كردفان، اتهم كل من تحالف «تأسيس» والحركة الشعبية شمال بقيادة عبدالعزيز الحلو، قوات الجيش بشن هجمات عبر طائرة مسيرة على منطقة كمو. وزعمت الجهتان في بيانات منفصلة أن الغارات تسببت في مقتل أكثر من 40 شخصاً وإصابة آخرين.
وذكر شهود عيان، أن المحاور القتالية في جنوب كردفان شهدت تصعيداً مفاجئاً خلال الأيام الماضية من جانب قوات الدعم السريع وقوات الحركة الشعبية المتحالفة معها، وشنت قواتهما هجمات متتالية على حامية كرتالا شرقي كادوقلي على مدى ثلاثة أيام قبل أن تتمكن قوات الجيش من التصدي لها.
«الدعم» يعزز في منطقة القوز
وتحدثت مصادر ميدانية عن استمرار قوات الدعم السريع في الدفع بتعزيزات عسكرية نحو منطقة القوز لتهديد مدينة الدلنج المحاصرة الواقعة شمال المنطقة، ومنع أي محاولة من قوات الجيش لفك الحصار عنها.
ولا تزال معاناة النازحين غرب الفاشر بإقليم دارفور، متواصلة خصوصاً في مدينة طويلة، إذ لا تزال عشرات الأسر في العراء داخل مخيمي دبة نايرة وطويلة العمدة وسط مناشدات مستمرة لتوفير الخيام والغذاء والدواء.
وتُعد بابنوسة آخر معاقل قوات الجيش في ولاية غرب كردفان، وتقع على طريق سريع يربط المنطقة بدارفور، إذ خسر الجيش الشهر الماضي آخر قاعدة له في مدينة الفاشر.
يذكر أن إقليم كردفان الذي يقسم إلى 4 مناطق أو ولايات (شمال، وجنوب، وشرق، وغرب) يربط العاصمة الخرطوم ووسط السودان بإقليم دارفور، ما يجعله محوراً لخطوط الإمداد العسكرية، وبالتالي فإن السيطرة العسكرية على مدن مهمة فيه مثل الأبيض وغيرها تمنح الجهة المسيطرة القدرة على التحكم بطرق الإمداد نحو العاصمة ودارفور، ما جعل المعارك تحتدم فيه أخيراً بين الجيش وقوات الدعم السريع.
As clashes continue between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Babanusa in western Kordofan, military sources confirmed today (Sunday) that the army repelled a new attack launched by the Rapid Support Forces on its advanced defenses belonging to the 22nd Division in Babanusa.
Escalation in South Kordofan
Sources reported that the Rapid Support Forces used drones and artillery shelling around the command headquarters, while the army responded with similar shelling targeting the positions of the Rapid Support Forces within the city.
In South Kordofan, both the "Establishment" Alliance and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu accused the army of launching attacks via drone on the Kamo area. The two parties claimed in separate statements that the airstrikes resulted in the deaths of more than 40 people and injuries to others.
Eyewitnesses mentioned that the combat fronts in South Kordofan witnessed a sudden escalation in recent days from the Rapid Support Forces and the allied Popular Movement forces, which launched consecutive attacks on the Kertala garrison east of Kadugli over three days before the army was able to repel them.
The "Support" Reinforces in the Al-Qoz Area
Field sources reported that the Rapid Support Forces continued to push military reinforcements towards the Al-Qoz area to threaten the besieged city of Delanj located north of the area, and to prevent any attempts by the army to lift the siege.
The suffering of the displaced people west of El Fasher in the Darfur region continues, especially in the city of Tawila, where dozens of families remain in the open within the Dabba Nayra and Tawila Al-Omda camps amidst ongoing appeals for tents, food, and medicine.
Babanusa is considered the last stronghold of the army in West Kordofan, located on a highway that connects the area to Darfur, as the army lost its last base in the city of El Fasher last month.
It is worth noting that the Kordofan region, which is divided into four areas or states (North, South, East, and West), connects the capital Khartoum and central Sudan with the Darfur region, making it a hub for military supply lines. Therefore, military control over important cities in the region, such as Al-Obeid and others, grants the controlling party the ability to control supply routes towards the capital and Darfur, which has intensified the battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces recently.