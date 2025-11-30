فيما لا تزال المواجهات محتدمة بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع في مدينة بابنوسة غربي كردفان، أكدت مصادر عسكرية، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الجيش تصدى لهجوم جديد شنته قوات الدعم السريع على دفاعاته المتقدمة التابعة للفرقة 22 في بابنوسة.


تصعيد في جنوب كردفان


وأفادت المصادر بأن قوات الدعم السريع استخدمت الطائرات المسيرة والقصف المدفعي على محيط مقر القيادة، فيما ردت قوات الجيش بقصف مماثل استهدف مواقع تمركز الدعم السريع داخل المدينة.


وفي جنوب كردفان، اتهم كل من تحالف «تأسيس» والحركة الشعبية شمال بقيادة عبدالعزيز الحلو، قوات الجيش بشن هجمات عبر طائرة مسيرة على منطقة كمو. وزعمت الجهتان في بيانات منفصلة أن الغارات تسببت في مقتل أكثر من 40 شخصاً وإصابة آخرين.


وذكر شهود عيان، أن المحاور القتالية في جنوب كردفان شهدت تصعيداً مفاجئاً خلال الأيام الماضية من جانب قوات الدعم السريع وقوات الحركة الشعبية المتحالفة معها، وشنت قواتهما هجمات متتالية على حامية كرتالا شرقي كادوقلي على مدى ثلاثة أيام قبل أن تتمكن قوات الجيش من التصدي لها.


«الدعم» يعزز في منطقة القوز


وتحدثت مصادر ميدانية عن استمرار قوات الدعم السريع في الدفع بتعزيزات عسكرية نحو منطقة القوز لتهديد مدينة الدلنج المحاصرة الواقعة شمال المنطقة، ومنع أي محاولة من قوات الجيش لفك الحصار عنها.


ولا تزال معاناة النازحين غرب الفاشر بإقليم دارفور، متواصلة خصوصاً في مدينة طويلة، إذ لا تزال عشرات الأسر في العراء داخل مخيمي دبة نايرة وطويلة العمدة وسط مناشدات مستمرة لتوفير الخيام والغذاء والدواء.


وتُعد بابنوسة آخر معاقل قوات الجيش في ولاية غرب كردفان، وتقع على طريق سريع يربط المنطقة بدارفور، إذ خسر الجيش الشهر الماضي آخر قاعدة له في مدينة الفاشر.


يذكر أن إقليم كردفان الذي يقسم إلى 4 مناطق أو ولايات (شمال، وجنوب، وشرق، وغرب) يربط العاصمة الخرطوم ووسط السودان بإقليم دارفور، ما يجعله محوراً لخطوط الإمداد العسكرية، وبالتالي فإن السيطرة العسكرية على مدن مهمة فيه مثل الأبيض وغيرها تمنح الجهة المسيطرة القدرة على التحكم بطرق الإمداد نحو العاصمة ودارفور، ما جعل المعارك تحتدم فيه أخيراً بين الجيش وقوات الدعم السريع.