As clashes continue between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Babanusa in western Kordofan, military sources confirmed today (Sunday) that the army repelled a new attack launched by the Rapid Support Forces on its advanced defenses belonging to the 22nd Division in Babanusa.



Escalation in South Kordofan



Sources reported that the Rapid Support Forces used drones and artillery shelling around the command headquarters, while the army responded with similar shelling targeting the positions of the Rapid Support Forces within the city.



In South Kordofan, both the "Establishment" Alliance and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu accused the army of launching attacks via drone on the Kamo area. The two parties claimed in separate statements that the airstrikes resulted in the deaths of more than 40 people and injuries to others.



Eyewitnesses mentioned that the combat fronts in South Kordofan witnessed a sudden escalation in recent days from the Rapid Support Forces and the allied Popular Movement forces, which launched consecutive attacks on the Kertala garrison east of Kadugli over three days before the army was able to repel them.



The "Support" Reinforces in the Al-Qoz Area



Field sources reported that the Rapid Support Forces continued to push military reinforcements towards the Al-Qoz area to threaten the besieged city of Delanj located north of the area, and to prevent any attempts by the army to lift the siege.



The suffering of the displaced people west of El Fasher in the Darfur region continues, especially in the city of Tawila, where dozens of families remain in the open within the Dabba Nayra and Tawila Al-Omda camps amidst ongoing appeals for tents, food, and medicine.



Babanusa is considered the last stronghold of the army in West Kordofan, located on a highway that connects the area to Darfur, as the army lost its last base in the city of El Fasher last month.



It is worth noting that the Kordofan region, which is divided into four areas or states (North, South, East, and West), connects the capital Khartoum and central Sudan with the Darfur region, making it a hub for military supply lines. Therefore, military control over important cities in the region, such as Al-Obeid and others, grants the controlling party the ability to control supply routes towards the capital and Darfur, which has intensified the battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces recently.