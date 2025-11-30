The American plan to deploy international forces in the Gaza Strip is facing initial difficulties, amid growing caution from some countries believed to be contributing to it, according to U.S. officials.



Concerns among some capitals



The Washington Post reported that officials stated some foreign capitals are concerned about whether soldiers can be placed in a position that may require them to use force against Palestinians or armed elements.



They noted that Indonesia, which previously announced it would send up to 20,000 peacekeeping troops, is now considering providing a much smaller force, according to officials in Jakarta who spoke on condition of anonymity.



Azerbaijan, which was expected to send troops, has also reevaluated its position, as informed officials revealed, especially since the most challenging question remains whether these international forces will be tasked with disarming Hamas or not.



No one wants to do that!



In this context, a senior official in the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said, “They want the international stabilization force to enter Gaza and restore, as they say, order and law and dismantle any resistance.” He added, “That’s the problem… no one wants to do that.”



Meanwhile, a source familiar with the U.S. planning revealed that the Pakistani security forces will consist of three brigades, or perhaps even 15,000 soldiers. Another source estimated that these forces could reach around 20,000 soldiers.



A U.S. State Department official announced that the Indonesian army plans to send about 1,200 soldiers during the initial phase, expecting that their arrival at their locations will take about 6 months, but he confirmed that some officers are “very hesitant” to take on the mission, fearing that it may involve any armed confrontation with the Palestinians.



Understanding the mission details



For his part, an Arab diplomat mentioned that no country will send its forces without understanding the details of the mission, while a U.S. official indicated that once the concerned countries agree to participate, it is expected that arranging logistics and training the forces will take at least several weeks.



The possibility of the international force guarding “safe” civilian areas planned in a part of Gaza still under Israeli military control has not yet been addressed. Not many details have been revealed about these proposed civilian areas. An Israeli security official stated that these cities, which include government offices, bakeries, and workplaces, aim to be “experimental sites” that encourage Palestinians to relocate and attract international participation in reconstruction efforts, according to the Washington Post.



Israel's obstruction of the second phase



Israel continues to obstruct the transition to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which addresses reconstruction and the deployment of international forces, as well as the formation of a transitional government, under the pretext of not handing over the bodies of all Israeli prisoners, as there are still 2 in Gaza whose locations are being searched for, along with the issue of Hamas fighters trapped in Rafah.