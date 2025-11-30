تواجه الخطة الأمريكية لنشر قوات دولية في قطاع غزة صعوبات البدايات، على خلفية تزايد حذر بعض الدول التي يعتقد أنها ستساهم فيها، بحسب ما كشف مسؤولون أمريكيون.
مخاوف لدى بعض العواصم
ونقلت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» عن المسؤولين قولهم: إن بعض العواصم الأجنبية تتخوف بشأن ما إذا كان يمكن وضع الجنود في موقف قد يتطلب منهم استخدام القوة ضد فلسطينيين أو عناصر مسلحة.
ولفت هؤلاء إلى أن إندونيسيا، التي أعلنت سابقاً أنها سترسل ما يصل إلى 20,000 جندي حفظ سلام، تنظر الآن إلى توفير قوة أصغر بكثير، وفقاً لمسؤولين في جاكرتا تحدثوا شريطة عدم كشف هويتهم.
أما أذربيجان التي كان يتوقع أن ترسل قوات، فأعادت تقييمها أيضاً، حسبما أفصح مسؤولون مطلعون، خصوصاً أن السؤال الأصعب لا يزال يدور حول ما إذا كانت تلك القوات الدولية ستكلف بنزع سلاح حماس أم لا.
لا أحد يريد فعل ذلك !
وفي هذا السياق، قال مسؤول رفيع في وزارة الخارجية الإندونيسية «يريدون من قوة الاستقرار الدولية أن تدخل غزة وتعيد، كما يقال، النظام والقانون وتفكك أي مقاومة». وأردف قائلاً: «هذه هي المشكلة.. لا أحد يريد فعل ذلك».
فيما كشف مصدر مطلع على التخطيط الأمريكي أن قوات الأمن الباكستانية ستتألف من ثلاثة ألوية، أو ربما حتى 15 ألف جندي. ورجح مصدر آخر أن تصل هذه القوات إلى نحو 20 ألف جندي.
وأعلن مسؤول في الخارجية الأمريكية، أن الجيش الإندونيسي يخطط لإرسال حوالي 1,200 جندي خلال المرحلة الأولية، متوقعاً أن يستغرق وصولهم إلى مواقعهم نحو 6 أشهر، إلا أنه أكد أن بعض الضباط «مترددون جداً» في تولي المهمة، لأنهم يخشون أن تشمل أي اشتباك مسلح مع الفلسطينيين.
معرفة تفاصيل المهمة
من جانبه، ذكر دبلوماسي عربي أن أي دولة لن ترسل قواتها دون فهم تفاصيل المهمة، فيما أشار مسؤول أمريكي إلى أنه بمجرد موافقة الدول المعنية على المشاركة، فمن المتوقع أن يستغرق ترتيب اللوجستيات وتدريب القوات أسابيع عدة على الأقل.
ولم يتم التطرق بعد إلى إمكانية أن تحرس القوة الدولية مناطق مدنية «آمنة» يتم التخطيط لها في جزء من غزة لا يزال تحت السيطرة العسكرية الإسرائيلية. ولم يتم كشف تفاصيل كثيرة حول هذه المناطق المدنية المقترحة. وقال مسؤول أمني إسرائيلي إن هذه المدن التي تضم مكاتب حكومية ومخابز وأماكن عمل تهدف إلى أن تكون «مواقع تجريبية» تشجع الفلسطينيين على الانتقال وتجذب المشاركة الدولية في جهود إعادة الإعمار، وفق ما أوردت «واشنطن بوست».
عرقلة إسرائيل للمرحلة الثانية
ولا تزال إسرائيل تعرقل عملية الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، التي تتطرق إلى إعادة الإعمار ونشر قوات دولية، فضلاً عن تشكيل حكومة انتقالية، بذريعة عدم تسليم جثث كامل الأسرى الإسرائيليين، إذ ما يزال هناك 2 في غزة يجري البحث عن مواقعهما، ومسألة مقاتلي حماس العالقين في رفح.
The American plan to deploy international forces in the Gaza Strip is facing initial difficulties, amid growing caution from some countries believed to be contributing to it, according to U.S. officials.
Concerns among some capitals
The Washington Post reported that officials stated some foreign capitals are concerned about whether soldiers can be placed in a position that may require them to use force against Palestinians or armed elements.
They noted that Indonesia, which previously announced it would send up to 20,000 peacekeeping troops, is now considering providing a much smaller force, according to officials in Jakarta who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Azerbaijan, which was expected to send troops, has also reevaluated its position, as informed officials revealed, especially since the most challenging question remains whether these international forces will be tasked with disarming Hamas or not.
No one wants to do that!
In this context, a senior official in the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said, “They want the international stabilization force to enter Gaza and restore, as they say, order and law and dismantle any resistance.” He added, “That’s the problem… no one wants to do that.”
Meanwhile, a source familiar with the U.S. planning revealed that the Pakistani security forces will consist of three brigades, or perhaps even 15,000 soldiers. Another source estimated that these forces could reach around 20,000 soldiers.
A U.S. State Department official announced that the Indonesian army plans to send about 1,200 soldiers during the initial phase, expecting that their arrival at their locations will take about 6 months, but he confirmed that some officers are “very hesitant” to take on the mission, fearing that it may involve any armed confrontation with the Palestinians.
Understanding the mission details
For his part, an Arab diplomat mentioned that no country will send its forces without understanding the details of the mission, while a U.S. official indicated that once the concerned countries agree to participate, it is expected that arranging logistics and training the forces will take at least several weeks.
The possibility of the international force guarding “safe” civilian areas planned in a part of Gaza still under Israeli military control has not yet been addressed. Not many details have been revealed about these proposed civilian areas. An Israeli security official stated that these cities, which include government offices, bakeries, and workplaces, aim to be “experimental sites” that encourage Palestinians to relocate and attract international participation in reconstruction efforts, according to the Washington Post.
Israel's obstruction of the second phase
Israel continues to obstruct the transition to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which addresses reconstruction and the deployment of international forces, as well as the formation of a transitional government, under the pretext of not handing over the bodies of all Israeli prisoners, as there are still 2 in Gaza whose locations are being searched for, along with the issue of Hamas fighters trapped in Rafah.