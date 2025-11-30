تواجه الخطة الأمريكية لنشر قوات دولية في قطاع غزة صعوبات البدايات، على خلفية تزايد حذر بعض الدول التي يعتقد أنها ستساهم فيها، بحسب ما كشف مسؤولون أمريكيون.


مخاوف لدى بعض العواصم


ونقلت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» عن المسؤولين قولهم: إن بعض العواصم الأجنبية تتخوف بشأن ما إذا كان يمكن وضع الجنود في موقف قد يتطلب منهم استخدام القوة ضد فلسطينيين أو عناصر مسلحة.


ولفت هؤلاء إلى أن إندونيسيا، التي أعلنت سابقاً أنها سترسل ما يصل إلى 20,000 جندي حفظ سلام، تنظر الآن إلى توفير قوة أصغر بكثير، وفقاً لمسؤولين في جاكرتا تحدثوا شريطة عدم كشف هويتهم.‏


أما أذربيجان التي كان يتوقع أن ترسل قوات، فأعادت تقييمها أيضاً، حسبما أفصح مسؤولون مطلعون، خصوصاً أن السؤال الأصعب لا يزال يدور حول ما إذا كانت تلك القوات الدولية ستكلف بنزع سلاح حماس أم لا.


لا أحد يريد فعل ذلك !


وفي هذا السياق، قال مسؤول رفيع في وزارة الخارجية الإندونيسية ‏«يريدون من قوة الاستقرار الدولية أن تدخل غزة وتعيد، كما يقال، النظام والقانون وتفكك أي مقاومة». وأردف قائلاً: «هذه هي المشكلة.. لا أحد يريد فعل ذلك».‏


فيما كشف مصدر مطلع على التخطيط الأمريكي أن قوات الأمن الباكستانية ستتألف من ثلاثة ألوية، أو ربما حتى 15 ألف جندي. ورجح مصدر آخر أن تصل هذه القوات إلى نحو 20 ألف جندي.‏


وأعلن مسؤول في الخارجية الأمريكية، أن الجيش الإندونيسي يخطط لإرسال حوالي 1,200 جندي خلال المرحلة الأولية، متوقعاً أن يستغرق وصولهم إلى مواقعهم نحو 6 أشهر، إلا أنه أكد أن بعض الضباط «مترددون جداً» في تولي المهمة، لأنهم يخشون أن تشمل أي اشتباك مسلح مع الفلسطينيين.‏

فلسطينيون يسيرون بين أنقاض منازلهم المدمرة في خان يونس.(إ ب أ)


معرفة تفاصيل المهمة


من جانبه، ذكر دبلوماسي عربي أن أي دولة لن ترسل قواتها دون فهم تفاصيل المهمة، فيما أشار مسؤول أمريكي إلى أنه بمجرد موافقة الدول المعنية على المشاركة، فمن المتوقع أن يستغرق ترتيب اللوجستيات وتدريب القوات أسابيع عدة على الأقل.


ولم يتم التطرق بعد إلى إمكانية أن تحرس القوة الدولية مناطق مدنية «آمنة» يتم التخطيط لها في جزء من غزة لا يزال تحت السيطرة العسكرية الإسرائيلية.‏ ولم يتم كشف تفاصيل كثيرة حول هذه المناطق المدنية المقترحة. وقال مسؤول أمني إسرائيلي إن هذه المدن التي تضم مكاتب حكومية ومخابز وأماكن عمل تهدف إلى أن تكون «مواقع تجريبية» تشجع الفلسطينيين على الانتقال وتجذب المشاركة الدولية في جهود إعادة الإعمار، وفق ما أوردت «واشنطن بوست».


عرقلة إسرائيل للمرحلة الثانية


ولا تزال إسرائيل تعرقل عملية الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، التي تتطرق إلى إعادة الإعمار ونشر قوات دولية، فضلاً عن تشكيل حكومة انتقالية، بذريعة عدم تسليم جثث كامل الأسرى الإسرائيليين، إذ ما يزال هناك 2 في غزة يجري البحث عن مواقعهما، ومسألة مقاتلي حماس العالقين في رفح.