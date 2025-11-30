اعتبر الرئيس الإيراني السابق حسن روحاني، أن إيران عالقة في حالة «لا حرب ولا سلام» بعد نحو 5 أشهر على حرب الـ12 يوماً مع إسرائيل. وقال إن بلاده تحتاج إلى «فضاء آمن، لا فضاء أمني»، وإن تعزيز الردع يمر عبر جذب النخب وإزالة الأجواء الأمنية.


«الأمننة» تزيل الثقة


ونقل موقع روحاني الرسمي خلال لقائه مع أعضاء حكومته السابقة، قوله إن «الأمن مطلوب، لكن تحويل المجتمع إلى مجتمع أمني يضر بالثقة العامة». وأضاف أن الأمن يخلق الثقة والطمأنينة، لكن الأمننة تزيل الثقة، وتثير قلق الناس. نحن لا نريد فضاءً أمنياً، بل فضاءً آمناً.


ولفت إلى أنه رغم مرور 5 أشهر على حرب الـ12 يوماً لم نشهد حتى الآن اتخاذ خطوات ملموسة لمعالجة وضع «لا حرب ولا سلم»، رغم تأكيد المرشد علي خامنئي ضرورة التحرك في هذا الإطار.


غياب الشعور بالأمن


وأفاد روحاني بأن الشعور بالأمن غير متوفر بين المواطنين، لافتاً إلى أن مسألة وجود الأمن من عدمه تبقى قضية أخرى، إلا أن غياب الإحساس بالأمان ينعكس سلباً على مختلف القطاعات. وأكد أن الحديث عن تحقيق نمو اقتصادي، أو خفض معدلات التضخم، أو جذب الاستثمارات، يفقد معناه عندما لا يشعر الناس بالأمن.


وقال إن حالة انعدام الأمن النفسي والمجتمعي والفكري والذهني باتت حاضرة بقوة في المجتمع الإيراني، مشدداً على أن الردع يشكل أساس الأمن القومي في جميع الدول. وأشار إلى أن الهدف «يجب أن يكون منع العدو من بدء أي هجوم، وفي حال وقوعه، بامتلاك قدرة دفاعية فعالة تمكن من تقليص الخسائر وإنهاء الحرب في أقصر وقت ممكن».


تطوير القدرات الاستخباراتية


واعتبر الرئيس السابق أن الهجمات الإسرائيلية والأمريكية الأخيرة فشلت في تحقيق أهدافها الأساسية، مشدداً على أن العدو لم يتمكن من إرباك المنظومة الدفاعية بفضل إعادة التنظيم السريعة في الساعات الأولى.


ولفت إلى أن البلاد بحاجة إلى تعزيز الردع في مختلف المجالات، لذلك، «يجب ترميم وتعزيز قدراتنا الردعية، حتى نتمكن سريعاً من إعادة الردع الحقيقي في مواجهة مؤامرات العدو».


وأوضح أن تعزيز الردع يتطلب تطوير القدرات الاستخباراتية، والتعاون مع أجهزة الدول الأخرى، إلى جانب دعم شعبي لهذه الأجهزة. وأضاف أن جذب النخب الإيرانية حول العالم، وتعزيز قدرات تكنولوجيا المعلومات، يتطلبان إنهاء الأجواء الأمنية.


افتقار الردع الإقليمي


وقال روحاني إن إيران تفتقر اليوم إلى «الردع الإقليمي الواسع»، مؤكداً أن غياب هذا الردع يعرض الأمن الإيراني لمخاطر أكبر. وأضاف أن بناء منطقة قوية وآمنة، تربط دولها علاقات متينة مع طهران، وتتشاطر المصالح والمخاطر، يعد شرطاً أساسياً لتعزيز الردع في مواجهة التهديدات.


ورأى أن الردع السياسي يشكل في العديد من الأحيان، خط الدفاع الأول لدرء الحروب قبل وقوعها، مشيراً إلى أن بناء شبكة قوية من العلاقات الإقليمية والدولية يمنح طهران قدرة على تحييد التهديدات، وتأجيلها عبر الدبلوماسية، وليس فقط عبر الوسائل العسكرية.


وأوضح أن التجارب السابقة أثبتت أن التحرك السياسي المكثّف يمكن أن يمنع انزلاق الأزمات إلى مواجهة عسكرية، لافتاً إلى أن الدبلوماسية الفاعلة جزء لا يتجزأ من منظومة الردع الشاملة التي تحتاج إليها إيران في علاقتها مع القوى الدولية.